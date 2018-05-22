FBI Repeatedly Overstated Encryption Threat Figures To Congress, Public (techcrunch.com) 52
mi shares a report from The Washington Post (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): The FBI has repeatedly provided grossly inflated statistics to Congress and the public about the extent of problems posed by encrypted cellphones, claiming investigators were locked out of nearly 7,800 devices connected to crimes last year when the correct number was much smaller, probably between 1,000 and 2,000.
Over a period of seven months, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray cited the inflated figure as the most compelling evidence for the need to address what the FBI calls "Going Dark" -- the spread of encrypted software that can block investigators' access to digital data even with a court order. "The FBI's initial assessment is that programming errors resulted in significant over-counting of mobile devices reported,'' the FBI said in a statement Tuesday. The bureau said the problem stemmed from the use of three distinct databases that led to repeated counting of phones. Tests of the methodology conducted in April 2016 failed to detect the flaw, according to people familiar with the work.
High school, it never stops, you think it's over but there it is, the same people, behaving the same way, from the teens to their decrepitude, control freaks will be control freaks and they wont ever stop. It is all as lame as that regardless of the public relations and advertising.
How did law enforcement solve crimes before smartphones were a thing?
Computers maybe.
How did law enforcement solve crimes before smartphones were a thing?
You're making a lot of assumptions there.
How did law enforcement solve crimes before smartphones were a thing?
According to my misspent youth, apparently they spent a lot of time shaking down hookers with hearts of gold. Maybe they need to return to their roots, encryption is hard, but hookers are easy.
apparently they spent a lot of time shaking down hookers with hearts of gold
nah, that was neil young.
but its cool. its all cool.
Why would they shake down Neil Young?
And they keep trying to discover that horse’s name.
Jesus Christ, man. That song didn't have anything to do with Neil Young. Are we getting too old to keep our musical references straight.
Counterpoint: Neil Young was absolutely right about Alabama.
Why makes you suppose law enforcers are interested in solving crimes? So far as I can tell, they're mainly interested in collecting bribes from the rich, and tyrannizing the poor for fun.
Have you noticed how in our big cities the violent criminals run wild? While three or four paramilitary "cops" will gang up to harass a jaywalker.
I therefore suggest the FBI be dissolved, or modified to the "National Police Support Unit." They can provide services to local police forces, but they don't need to be out harassing people on their own.
Re:FBI mostly useless (Score:4, Interesting)
The FBI doesn't do a very good job. They have a long history of corruption, of lies, and being untrustworthy.
You left out "incompetent". I once worked with the FBI's "high tech task force" for several weeks, and the most competent guy on the team had been a history major. His only advantage over the rest of the team was that he knew he was an idiot.
Dude, "being questioned by" is not the same as "worked with".
Their list of fuck ups is pretty long. Waco, Ruby Ridge, 9/11, oh and the valentines day school shooter where people called the FBI and told them who was going to do it. All the tips apparently go into the trash. I'd clean house there if I were Trump.
Even if their numbers were true, it wouldn't change the fact that government mandated backdoors to encryption is a remarkably stupid and short sighted concept.
Hell, all investigations could grind to a halt tomorrow because of encryption, and it wouldn't change that equation. The quantity is irrelevant.
The Infamous Cop Math:
A number of years ago I had a heroin case in Hayward. They had a warrant where the snitch, known, in polite terms, as a “confidential informant” with the obligatory history of reliability in past snitchings and who was a good citizen and such said there were two packages of heroin in a cereal box in my client’s kitchen. One weighed one pound and the other a half pound. Cops came in with a warrant and sure enough easily found the heroin and that’s what the packages weighed.
Me: So officer did you wait until you got to the station to do the weighing or did you use the scale that was there and which is now in evidence.
Cop: I used the scale there
Me: but that’s an Ohaus scale isn’t it
Cop: yes
Me: and it is graded in grams isn’t it
Cop: yes
Me: so you did the math in your head right
Cop: yes
Me: so how many grams are in a half pound
Cop: [absolute silence]
me: let me help you out here. Let’s say there are about 28 grams in an ounce. So how many grams in a half pound
Cop: [silence continues]
Me: ok. Let’s make it easier. Let’s say there are 16 ounces in a pound. So how many grams in a half pound [more silence – but now the jury is laughing]
Me: ok let me help you out a little more here. If a pound has 16 ounces how many ounces are in a half pound [more silence – juror yells out “8”. Jury laughs].
Me: look if there are 28 grams in an ounce and juror number 3 helped you out by telling you there were 8 ounces in a half pound, how many grams were in what you tell us was a half pound. Now I walk up to the bench and snatch a yellow pad and pencil. “May I, your honor.” Here officer. Here is a pad and pencil. Now write down 28. Remember that’s one gram. Now you learned from juror number 3 that there are 8 oz in a half pound so you simply take 28 and multiply by 8. OK, what’s the number. [very long painful silence]. DA, who is now a judge and was an especially vicious DA, asks for a recess. He comes over to me but trips over his big box of files [now jury is in hysterics].
By the way, my guy is on trial with his much younger cousin. Cousin is about to go to trial on a dead bang 4+ pound cocaine case. The DA says if they both take a year in county jail he’ll dump the cocaine case.
good thing this wasn't in the UK.
they weigh in 'stones' and pay in 'pounds'.
Re:Law Enforcement Isn't Strong on Math Skills (Score:4, Informative)
To make the cop look like a blithering idiot in front of a jury. Quantity matters as far as sentencing. Frankly, if someone is selling small quantities of heroin to adults, I'd hope they'd get the shortest sentence possible or walk free. The cost of jailing someone for a year pays for a lot of treatment for opiate addicts, which is where the money is more effectively spent.
Many low-level dealers are themselves addicts and essentially victims who'd be better of getting medical treatment instead of being jailed.
What is the point of this? Does it really matter if the guy had a pound or 28 ounces or 16 ounces or 8 ounces? A dose of heroin is probably 10mg. The guy is a drug dealer either way.
You missed the setup.
The cop testified - as in, went on record saying, under oath, that there was half a pound of heroin in a cereal box. He said he knew it was half of a pound based on weighing it at the scene when the heroin was confiscated, and did not re-weigh it at the station. That scale weighed exclusively in metric measurements, so the police officer would have needed to be able to convert between measurements quickly in order to make that claim. The defense attorney then asks the police officer to
It's okay. Law enforcers are allowed - and in fact encouraged - to lie under oath. How else are we gonna keep the Gulag full?
how many of the crimes weren't solved? (Score:3)
Even there, you have to deduct some to cover cases where the phone turns out to be no help.
After the NSA exploit leaks I don't know how these Constitution-stomping tools don't get laughed out of the room when trying to claim their back door would be good-guys-only.
They consider that their job.
I believe it is possible with current technology to "read a mind" - perhaps not reliably, but enough of the time to make it useful. This would involve something like placing an individual in an fMRI machine, projecting images of people, things, symbols, etc. and observing the mind's reaction to them. I bet you could involuntarily extract a password this way - one symbol at a time. The opening of whatever vault the password protects would be your proof of its correctness so you wouldn't need to worry about misinterpretation.
However, I think it should be obvious that this would represent a violation of a person's 5th amendment rights.
A future scenario we need to start preparing for though is accessing an implanted memory device other than the individual's "brain". We are already interfacing chips to brains. I'd be surprised if some of those devices don't have memories, though perhaps they are all still external to the person with the interface chip. Regardless of whether they are internal or external, I believe those memories contained in a personal extension are also deserving of 5th amendment protection. You shouldn't be able to access my pacemaker to see if I had an elevated heart rate during the time of a crime without my explicit consent regardless of warrant.
If we don't take this route of protecting personal electronic memories by the 5th amendment, a day will come when the 5th amendment is worthless.
If we do protect them, we need to consider that, initially, implanted personal augmentations are going to be more available to the rich than the poor. Those that don't have the money will "continue" to augment their capabilities using external devices. They should not have lesser rights just because their augmentation is external.
I say "continue" because that is exactly what my smartphone is to me today. It is a personal augmentation. I have an atrocious memory. Instead of trying to keep my calendar, appointments, reminders, personal communications, etc. in my head, they are in my phone's store which in many cases is extended to the cloud.
Regardless of where those memories physically reside, they are my memories and nowhere near as "readable" as a piece of paper in a filing cabinet. In fact, the tech necessary to read and access the memories from the chips is much closer to that of the tech necessary to read my biological memory without my permission than the tech necessary to read a piece of paper.
In short, I believe the law has erred in comparing smartphone memories to filing cabinets to find precedent. They should have compared them to the memory in our brains and considered their contents to be under 5th amendment protection. They should not be legally accessible, much less admissible, without my permission - even if unencrypted - unless I say so, not some judge. We need to do some backtracking and fix it now or face a future where users of augmentation tech - eventually everyone - give up their 5th amendment rights.
+10 You've got my vote.
Problem is not the numbers, it's the narrative itself.
They are effectively saying that they can't do anything, like say regular investigation jobs, if they don't have encryption to backdoors, which would effectively ease up their work on one end while exponentially raising the potential for other types of crimes like identity theft, blackmail, exploitation, stealing of corporate secrets, hacking, and whatnot.
The numbers don't matter. The stupidity of breaking encryption for an entire country does.