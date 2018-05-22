Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Worms Earth Science

Giant Predatory Worms Are Invading France

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: In a Peer J study published on May 22, "Giant worms chez moi!" zoologist Jean-Lou Justine of the Museum National d'Histoire Naturelle in Paris, entomologist colleagues, and Pierre Gros, outline a discovery that "highlights an unexpected blind spot of scientists and authorities facing an invasion by conspicuous large invasive animals." About 100 citizen scientists ultimately contributed to the assessment of this alien invasion, identifying five giant predatory worm species in France that grow up to 10 inches long. The study relied on contributors' worm sightings, reported "mainly by email, sometimes by telephone." Researchers requested photographs and details about locality. In 2013, the Washington Post reports, "a group of terrorized kindergartners claimed they saw a mass of writhing snakes in their play field." These were giant flatworms! The study concludes that the alien creatures appear to reproduce asexually. They prey on other, smaller earthworms, stunning them with toxins. "The planarian also produces secretions from its headplate and body that adhere it to the prey, despite often sudden violent movements of the latter during this stage of capture," researcher note. In other words, the hammerheads produce a substance that allows them to stick to victims while killing them. The study points out that invasive alien flatworms have been spotted in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, and Australia. But the five species of hammerhead flatworms invading France are giants, growing up to 27 centimeters.

Giant Predatory Worms Are Invading France

  • Worms however, I'm not certain.

    That place has changed a LOT in the last decade. Very, very glad to not be a Frenchman about now.

      Frenchman here.
      Yes, it has changed a lot. For example, mobile internet is much cheaper. If you are talking about national security, then yeah, we now that security theater thing in many public events and in airports. Generally, the way France has changed in the last decade isn't much different from the rest of the western world.

      As for "predatory things", the wolf preservation program is relatively successful, and while some farmers are complaining, we can't really call that an invasion if that's what you me

      • Same here in Germany, we have about 60 packs. Some estimate it is about 600 animals in total.
        Sad is, one pack killed a whole herd of sheep a few weeks ago. Of course the farmers get refunded, but it is ofc annoying and not good for the project.

        Luckily the lynx are more quiet :D We have about 100 in Germany, but some idiots try to poisson them or even hunt them.

  Sauteed in butter?

    by Camel Pilot ( 78781 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @11:34PM (#56656936)

    A few herbs and spices, feature as a delicacy problem solved.

  • White flags broke out across the country.

      White flags broke out across the country.

      France has fought a hell of a lot more wars than America and they didn't hang back in either WW1 or WW2.

        France has fought a hell of a lot more wars than America and they didn't hang back in either WW1 or WW2.

        Apparently you've never heard of the Phoney War, so I'll tell you how it all went down:

        Germany invades Poland and conquers it in 5 weeks. France and England largely stood by and did nothing, except for a small operation called the Saar Offensive, which officially began the Phoney War. This offensive was so light that it didn't even tickle Germany. The USSR (on friendly terms with Germany at this point) invaded Finland, and then Germany invaded Denmark and Norway. This caused France to get cold feet, so they picked up what meager forces they sent and ran home.

        That is a very brief summary of what happened, and you'll find it to be accurate if you research it. Granted, I've omitted many details, obviously, because of how short I wrote it, but it's hard to overstate how little of an effort that France and England made to stop Germany for TEN MONTHS after the invasion of Poland began. Anyways, immediately after France withdrew, they assumed their WWI playbook and hunkered down in the trenches in the Maginot line. It didn't work though: France didn't bother to fortify the region near Belgium's border thinking Germany wouldn't go there, but neutral Belgium and Holland seemed ok with allowing Germany's forces to quickly shift to the west and bypass the Maginot line entirely. In spite of France having a large and well armed and prepared Army (which they never tried to use to break Polish invasion,) they surrendered in 6 weeks.

        So in other words, Europe as a whole sat on its ass (except for Germany, Austria, and their allies) for TEN FREAKING MONTHS! It's one thing for a country separated by an entire ocean, but good fuckin lord, practically the only reason a European country would take action during this period was after they were already invaded.

        It was only after the fall of France that a serious allied war effort actually began. Japan bombed Pearl Harbor about 14 months after that. The US was isolationist at the time because we wanted nothing to do with your kings, queens, kaisers, and fuhrers because they looked all the same to us, and still do: But the lesson we took from Pearl Harbor is that even if you don't want a war, you're going to get one anyways. This meant we had to, among other things, assist the fucking USSR that we had to go to proxy wars with while we funded Europe's reconstruction with the Marshall plan, even though it wasn't our fault that they decided to blow themselves up. Here we are, 80 years later, and one third of Europe wants to be fascist again. And that is NOT an exaggeration:

        https://www.nytimes.com/intera... [nytimes.com]

        Now that Europeans aren't allowed to see what today's fascists actually say because it's censored, then all they see is the mild stuff that they sympathize with, and then they start liking them. What the fuck did you think was going to happen when you banned hate speech? Just because you don't see or hear the fascists doesn't mean they aren't there (for the most part, the only fascists you actually see in Europe call themselves antifa.) Some things never change...

        I don't hate Europe or Europeans by the way, just the stupid ones who think tossing dog feces under the rug makes it go away, and then proceed to tell you that their house doesn't actually smell like shit.

          "https://www.nytimes.com/intera... [nytimes.com]

          Now that Europeans aren't allowed to see what today's fascists actually say because it's censored"

          You have obviously no idea at all of what you are talking about. Can I suggest to learn a couple of European languages and read newspapers which know what they are talking about ?

        • What the fuck did you think was going to happen when you banned hate speech?

          I think you've landed on the best argument I've ever heard for allowing free speech. There is no organization better equipped to turn people off to xenophobic fascists than letting them get a good whiff of what those fascists are cooking.

          Sometimes you get someone so unhinged all you can do is sit back and say; "You were saying,..."

          The only problem is when there are radical youth out there who suddenly think because old keyboard war

        • So in other words, Europe as a whole sat on its ass (except for Germany, Austria, and their allies) for TEN FREAKING MONTHS! It's one thing for a country separated by an entire ocean, but good fuckin lord, practically the only reason a European country would take action during this period was after they were already invaded.

          I'm sorry, you must turn in your hipster card immediately.

          The US cannot be allowed to be heroic, now or ever, not even in WWII. And Europe, all of it, must always be superior.

          Kids these days ...

        • Europe as a whole sat on its ass (except for Germany, Austria, and their allies) for TEN FREAKING MONTHS! It's one thing for a country separated by an entire ocean, but good fuckin lord, practically the only reason a European country would take action during this period was after they were already invaded.

          Although I agree more effort should have been made sooner, this is an oversimplification.
          Europe 'as a whole' did not exist. There was no EU or anything like that. After the (the quite recent) horrors of WW1, the British and French populace weren't exactly jumping to get into another war and subsequently, neither were their representatives. Everybody was in "[Our country] first" and "Don't send our boys to die" mode, so Poland's invasion was troublesome, but not [Our country]'s problem (tm). A very slightly

        • but neutral Belgium and Holland seemed ok with allowing Germany's forces to quickly shift to the west
          Why do you think such nonsense? They got conquered, like the rest of Europe, and then we attacked France.

          and bypass the Maginot line entirely.
          We did not, we destroyed it with para troopers (Cargo Sailing planes landing on top them dropping about 20 troopers per plane, at night.) The line was designed to withstand field battles, not a night attack by special forces.

          When the german troops entered France, it

      • Perhaps, but their tanks go twice as fast in reverse.

      • White flags broke out across the country.

        France has fought a hell of a lot more wars than America and they didn't hang back in either WW1 or WW2.

        Yes... and fine allies they are too. Thanks for helping us in WW2 Britain! Oh, what's that, you're fighting a war with Argentina over the Falkland isles... sounds like a perfect time to sell missiles and arms to Argentina.

        Bastards!

        • France did not sell any war material during the Falkland war to Argentinia, you are an idiot.
          They did the opposite, disabling the Exocet missiles partly, like they did in the second Gulf war.

          The british had bad luck that the Exocet still could hit, but no war head exploded, only the remaining fuel.

          During the Falkland war, the british refused all help from its allies ... only Nepalese Gurka troops where following the Queens call to arms. But I guess they were de facto british soldiers, and not Nepalese suppo

      • White flags broke out across the country.

        France has fought a hell of a lot more wars than America and they didn't hang back in either WW1 or WW2.

        It's a fucking joke. Let it go. Why do people feel the need to be offended about every-fucking-thing?

      Maybe read some history about WW1. France was bled dry, and simply couldn't defend itself in WW2. No other allied power has suffered the sort of losses France did. The US, for example, has nothing in it's history that comes remotely close to French casualties either in absolute or relative terms. This has always been a shitty slur on the French.

      • So you're saying the US should have colonized the Gaulic region of Europe.

          The U.S. wouldn't exist if the French didn't provide materiel support during the American war for independence.

          • And France would be part of the Greater German Reich if we hadn't said thank you and sent a few million guys to help out in 1918 and 1943.

            Call it even, then?

        • So you're saying the US should have colonized the Gaulic region of Europe.

          Seeing as there hasn't been a Gaulic region for about 1500 hundred years and the the US has existed for less than 300, probably not.

        Maybe read some history about WW1. France was bled dry, and simply couldn't defend itself in WW2. No other allied power has suffered the sort of losses France did. The US, for example, has nothing in it's history that comes remotely close to French casualties either in absolute or relative terms. This has always been a shitty slur on the French.

        So was Germany. In fact they suffered much more economically. They felt they got the raw end of the deal with the armistice which was a lot of the reason Hitler came to power. The difference is they re-armed while England and France hoped the problem would go away.

      Partially true. Weak, scared leadership ran away

        by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @01:14AM (#56657200)

        The French were weakened by WWI, but had rebuilt quite a bit. The German army had taken heavy damage from the invasion of Poland and other battles. Hitler's top military commanders told him they couldn't invade Belgium and France until they had about two years to rebuild their strength. By the numbers, the two sides were roughly matched in the Battle of France:

        Germany: 141 divisions
        7,378 guns
        2,445 tanks
        5,638 aircraft
        3,350,000 troops

        Allies: 144 divisions
        13,974 guns
        3,383â"4,071 French tanks
        2,935 aircraft
        3,300,000 troops

        The French expected a German assault would be much slower, with Belgian resistance giving the French time to prepare before the German army could advance through Belgium to France. In fact, the Luftwaffe were able to defeat Belgium very quickly, so things were not going the way French leaders expected when Germany was suddenly near their border. Since things weren't going according to plan, there was confusion and disorder in the French military in the first few days. Some French commanders and soldiers fought the best they could, without much national leadership.

        Rather than taking charge and getting a new plan organized and in action, two days after the Germans attacked French prime minister Paul Reynaud called Winston Churchill and said "we have been defeated". The Germans had barely entered France when Reynaud gave up. Shortly afterward, the French leadership fled the country. After the leadership fled, the individual military units didn't (couldn't?) mount an effective defense acting separately.

        The French people as a culture may not necessarily be cowards, but certainly Prime Minister Reynaud and other leaders behaved very cowardly and ineffectively.

        In contrast, even after France was in fact occupied by the Nazis, Charles De Gaul refused to give up, urging resistance by individual French people within the occupied territory and organizing units of French people from outside France to join the allies in a campaign to liberate France from the Germans. Had de Gaulle been Prime Minister rather than Reynaud, the history of WW2 might have been very different, and the French might have a very different reputation today.

          The French were weakened by WWI, but had rebuilt quite a bit. The German army had taken heavy damage from the invasion of Poland and other battles. Hitler's top military commanders told him they couldn't invade Belgium and France until they had about two years to rebuild their strength. By the numbers, the two sides were roughly matched in the Battle of France:

          Germany: 141 divisions
          7,378 guns
          2,445 tanks
          5,638 aircraft
          3,350,000 troops

          Allies: 144 divisions
          13,974 guns
          3,383â"4,071 French tanks
          2,935 aircraft
          3,300,000 troops

          The French expected a German assault would be much slower, with Belgian resistance giving the French time to prepare before the German army could advance through Belgium to France. In fact, the Luftwaffe were able to defeat Belgium very quickly, so things were not going the way French leaders expected when Germany was suddenly near their border. Since things weren't going according to plan, there was confusion and disorder in the French military in the first few days. Some French commanders and soldiers fought the best they could, without much national leadership.

          France's problem is that most of that equipment was horribly outdated. The Germans had built their tanks and aircraft from completely new designs, France and the UK followed WWI tank doctrines of scout tanks and heavy infantry tanks designed to support an infantry advance. So their heavy tanks often didn't have guns capable of dealing with armour and were definitely not fast enough to go toe to toe with German Panzers. It was the same with naval forces, much of the Royal Navy dated from WWI.

        • and the French might have a very different reputation today.

          That reputation only exists in the USA. And it was popularized after the French refused to invade Iraq. Something the USA now acknowledges as a big mistake (waste of money, no WMD found).

            that french reputation existed before before US invaded Iraq. And was also quite popular in UK, not just the US.

            But yes, the leadership of France did create the stigma, not the front linemen.

        • The German army had taken heavy damage from the invasion of Poland
          No they/we did not. Poland attacked the german tanks with cavalry and lances.
          I don't know if they had a single tank or fight ready plane (as in a plane with weapons and not only scout plane).

          The Germans had barely entered France when Reynaud gave up.
          That is nonsense.

          In contrast, even after France was in fact occupied by the Nazis,
          Only north France was occupied. South France was under reign by the Vichy Government. They collaborated with G

    • Considering that it apparently preys on gastropods, there could be some underground culinary resistance determined to save the snails...

  • How do they taste? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It might be the solution to their problem...

  trivial to solve

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @11:44PM (#56656964)
    Get a french chief, give him Armagnac, and then tell him that the worm tastes just like ortolan bunting.
    Issue solved.

  Thats not a worm, THIS is a worm

    by Ash Crill ( 5422134 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @11:56PM (#56656996)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] Here in Victoria they can grow up to 3 metres in length. 27cm worms are runts.

  • But I did see Worm Sign.

  Shai Hulud

    by Darkling-MHCN ( 222524 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @12:32AM (#56657086)

    The worm is the spice the spice is the worm!

    Let me know when these little guys get big enough to ride.

  • Tentacle porn? Bah! I give you giant predatory hammerhead earthworm porn. Of course, the "big one" they found is the runt of the family.
  • Oak tree caterpillars are a big nuisance this year in the Palo Alto foothills above Silicon Valley. The fuzzy buggers fall out of the oak trees and try to hitch a ride on anyone standing nearby. Found one crawling up the wall in my office one morning.

  • First global warming and now this.
    I knew it! Arrakis IS Earth after all!

  • Wheres the Spice ?

  • It's Tremors. Where is Kevin Bacon when you need him?

  • If I understand correctly, these invasive species feed on native earthworms.

    If I remember correctly, earthworms have a relevant role in the conservation of top soil.

    Will these invasive species have an impact on the conservation of top soil?

  • YOU RACISTS!

  • It is time for all biologists to pay for a century of torturing planaria! Go forth legions of wormy vengeance!

  • Where are these not invasive?

