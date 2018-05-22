Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


90% of Financial Institutions Targeted By Ransomware in the Last Year

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: A new report from cloud security specialist Carbon Black, based on responses from CISOs at 40 major financial institutions -- including six of the top 10 global banks -- seeks to better understand the attack landscape. Among the findings are that 90 percent of financial institutions report being the subject of a ransomware attack in 2017. In addition one in 10 respondents report encountering destructive attacks unrelated to ransomware, such as application attacks and fileless malware. These potentially enable cybercriminals to move freely and laterally within an organization's network and often go completely overlooked until it's too late.

  • 100% of all computers were targeted. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @11:40AM (#56653494)

    If ransom ware could find a way in, then it was successful.

    Big organizations are easy picking because they have large existing networks, with decades of "Business Decisions" deems acceptable risks, vs paying to get it fixed, installed in the system. With delayed upgrades, because it may effect business flow, and legacy systems that are too critical to be upgraded.

    The guys in IT try to warn them, but because they are cost center, such fixes are exceeding their budget.

  • Slackers! Looks like 4 of the 40 institutions are so incompetent they don't even know they're being attacked.

  • Even before ransomware, it was always cheapest just to make and keep good backups and then when (not if) something happend on your network, you simply nuke the affected nodes to bare metal, reinstall, and restore. Seriously, fuck these guys.

