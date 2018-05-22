Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Security IT

Microsoft To Block Flash In Office 365 Starting January 2019 (bleepingcomputer.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft plans to soon block Flash, Shockwave, and Silverlight content from activating in Office 365, it said. The block, however, will only be applicable in Office 365 subscription clients -- and not in Office 2016, Office 2013, or Office 2010 distributions, the company added. The change is set to come into effect starting January 2019. This is a full-on block, and not just Microsoft disabling problematic controls with the option to click on a button and view its content, BleepingComputer reports. The block means that Office 365 will prevent Flash, Shockwave, or Silverlight content from playing inside Office documents altogether.

Microsoft cited various reasons for taking this decision. It said that malware authors have abused this mechanism for exploit campaigns, but also that Office users rarely used these features. In addition, Microsoft said it was also taking this decision after Adobe announced Flash's end-of-life for 2020.

Microsoft To Block Flash In Office 365 Starting January 2019 More | Reply

Microsoft To Block Flash In Office 365 Starting January 2019

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

There's no such thing as a free lunch. -- Milton Friendman

Close