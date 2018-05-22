Microsoft To Block Flash In Office 365 Starting January 2019 (bleepingcomputer.com) 7
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft plans to soon block Flash, Shockwave, and Silverlight content from activating in Office 365, it said. The block, however, will only be applicable in Office 365 subscription clients -- and not in Office 2016, Office 2013, or Office 2010 distributions, the company added. The change is set to come into effect starting January 2019. This is a full-on block, and not just Microsoft disabling problematic controls with the option to click on a button and view its content, BleepingComputer reports. The block means that Office 365 will prevent Flash, Shockwave, or Silverlight content from playing inside Office documents altogether.
Microsoft cited various reasons for taking this decision. It said that malware authors have abused this mechanism for exploit campaigns, but also that Office users rarely used these features. In addition, Microsoft said it was also taking this decision after Adobe announced Flash's end-of-life for 2020.
Why was it there in the first place (Score:4, Interesting)
Whilst I have to commend MS taking the action to remove these nasties from Office, I have to ask...
... why did it allow them in the first place?
Re: (Score:3)
Likely for HTML emails. And yes, that's still stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
why did it allow them in the first place
I remember once the goal of computers was to be able to do anything anywhere regardless of whether it made sense to do so. Complete seamlessness on both an application and content level. It's a logical extension of OLE allowing native editing of spreadsheets embedded in word documents for instance. Not a crap goal by any means, but one that in its generic case may not make a lot of sense for individual specific use cases.
It stands to reason that a content element completely ballsed up from a security point
Will they also block MS Office documents? (Score:1)
If they're worried about security, shouldn't they also block virus vectors such as MS Word and Excel?