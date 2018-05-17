Hardcoded Password Found in Cisco Enterprise Software, Again (bleepingcomputer.com) 19
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Cisco released 16 security advisories yesterday, including alerts for three vulnerabilities rated "Critical" and which received a maximum of 10 out of 10 on the CVSSv3 severity score. The three vulnerabilities include a backdoor account and two bypasses of the authentication system for Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA) Center. The Cisco DNA Center is a piece of software that's aimed at enterprise clients and which provides a central system for designing and deploying device configurations (aka provisioning) across a large network. This is, arguably, a pretty complex piece of software, and according to Cisco, a recent internal audit has yielded some pretty bad results.
Who the Fuck is Writing the Shit? (Score:3, Funny)
Are they using overseas programmers?
Is this another success of outsourcing?
But don't worry, they were only going to use it responsibly , and as you have nothing to hide its all good....
These are not the exploits you are looking for.......
Again (Score:1)
There are automated tools to find this stuff. So why?
A tool that automates will by definition find a repeat of a previous (similar, if smart enough) action. A new programmer, placing in the root password in a new chunk of code, can still do it in so many ways as to be undetectable.
Irrefutable facts. (Score:2)
These passwords were either left there purposefully or accidentally. If they were left there purposefully it may have been done either with or without Cisco's knowledge.
There is no combination of available possibilities that can be justified by acceptable behavior from a network security hardware vendor of this stature. Either they are effectively completely incompetent or they're effectively completely malicious.
The only "default password" should be to log into an unboxed device or application, and be REQUIRED to change it before proceeding further. DONE! Solves that problem. Move on
We're talking about Cisco here. What makes you think it's an either/or choice?
This is why we continue to have these problems (Score:3, Interesting)
The company discovered many backdoors and hardcoded accounts in the past two years as part of internal audits and has received some pretty unfair criticism for its efforts.
WTF WTF WTF WTF.
Unfair criticism? You've got to be shitting me.
The company discovered many backdoors and hardcoded accounts in the past two years as part of internal audits
And where did these backdoors come from? Aliens? NO, YOU PUT THEM THERE!
Where was QA? (Score:2)
oh, "Were Agile we don't need no stinking' QA"
Do you work for Microsoft?