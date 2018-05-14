California High Schooler Changes Grades After Phishing Teachers, Gets 14 Felonies for His Efforts (gizmodo.com) 270
Police in Concord, California arrested a teenager earlier this week and charged him 14 felony counts after discovering the high schooler launched a phishing campaign directed at teachers in order to steal their passwords and change grades. From a report: The 16-year-old student, whose name was not released because he's a minor, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation launched by local law enforcement, with assistance from a Contra Costa County task force and the US Secret Service, KTVU reported. Reports of the hack first started to trickle into police two weeks ago, when teachers in the Mount Diablo Unified School District started receiving suspicious emails in their inbox. As it turns out, they were part of a phishing attempt launched by the student. The email messages contained a link that sent the recipients to a fake website constructed by the student to look like the school's portal. If a teacher clicked on the link, they were directed to the site that would prompt them to enter their username and password. The site would record any information entered, allowing the student to hijack the teacher's account.
That's almost 5 days' worth of felonies. Too bad 'zero tolerance' replaced 'let the punishment fit the crime.'
If he's lucky, the FBI will hire him and get him a shorter/commuted sentence.
A felony is a massive life-altering consequence that is not necessarily the most useful way to address or punish a problem. The kid's sixteen. Would you charge a kid with sixteen felonies for opening a teacher's grade book and turning an F into an A with an old-fashioned pen? The fact that he used computers to do it shouldn't increase the punishment.
The fact that he used computers to do it shouldn't increase the punishment
I agree. But this is a bit more serious than sneakily messing with the grade book between classes. More like having the janitor called away from his office on some pretext, sneaking in there to steal his keys, duplicating them, then using the keys to break into the school at night and change the grade book.
Still, not something that warrants a felony charge. With kids, focus of the sentence should be on rehabilitation rather than retribution. How this this work with minors in the USA anyway, does a juvie conviction stay on one's permanent record?
Actually, I did something along those exact same lines but for unfettered access to the computer lab. I got caught and my principal took pity on me and allowed me to take a Commodore 64 home on weekends and drafted me a specific note allowing me computer time anytime my class work was complete.
No cops called..
Oh the memories
Come on now... You could only turn an F into a B without it standing out like a sore thumb.
Maybe if he did it sixteen times to sixteen different teachers, yeah.
That is a decision to be made by the juvenile court system. It's not on the school or the police to protect young criminals from justice.
Lowering grades? (Score:5, Insightful)
If he just raised random people's grades (so as not to point only to himself), it might have slipped by un-noticed. But students who got lower-than-expected grades would likely complain, causing an investigation. Hoist by his own petard, so to speak.
Should we ruin his life with 14 felonies over it? Nope. He needs a slap in the hand and some direction, not serious jail time and a record. Unpaid community service conducting teacher training on cybersecurity and Internet hygiene would be about right.
But 'murkah and harsh "justice."
If he just raised random people's grades (so as not to point only to himself), it might have slipped by un-noticed.
According to TFA, he did do that. He both raised and lowered the grades of other students.
They caught him by the IP address in the logs, which they tracked to his home address. He should have logged in from the library.
Courts sadly only way to punish (Score:3)
Should we ruin his life with 14 felonies over it? Nope.
I completely agree - this should be handled internally by the school. However, if parents are going to use the courts to stop their kids being punished by schools then it's not surprising that schools have ended up having to use the courts to punish students. Courts are not at all designed to cope with misbehaving schoolkids and the result is that either they get off scot-free or they end up with life-ruining consequences.
Please, the school can do nothing to him. Worst thing they could do is expel him, BFD. He needs more than that, though 14 felonies is overkill. One felony charge in juvenile court would be fine, sealed when he turns 18. Of course this is just to get him to a plea bargain. If he has a competent lawyer this won't ruin his life.
So if in addition to illicit computer use, if he's guilty of the crime of being poor, then he's fucked.
No need to worry. His record will be sealed when he turns 18. No one will have access to it.
His school record, however, that's not going to look good to prospective colleges.
Re:Lowering grades? (Score:4, Insightful)
Prisons are now a business. Recidivism is a feature not a bug now.
Re:Lowering grades? (Score:4, Funny)
It's not recidivism. It's a returning customer.
More a returning product. But for a change that's what you want.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-myth-of-mass-incarceration-1456184736
Re:Lowering grades? (Score:5, Informative)
An opinion piece from the WSJ isn't exactly a useful citation. It's paywalled - do they ever get around to comparing the US to other countries [wikipedia.org] or do they just whine about the term 'mass incarceration'?
It's not difficult to find [google.com] articles and studies that contradict the whole 'incarceration reduced crime' theory. This one [theatlantic.com] includes this bit:
That's 'Murica for you (Score:2)
The US system lacks a sense of proportion.
That describes most everything about America a good proportion of the time. We spend more on our military than the next 8 largest military budget combined despite there being no objective reason to do so. We spend more on our health care than anyone else and get worse results. We spend more on prison than anyone else and get worse results. We went to the moon just to to beat the Russians for bragging rights and haven't gone back since. Whether something actually works or not never seems to dent the con
According to this list on wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] the incarceration rate of the US is the worst in the world, next to North Korea(which could be better or worse since it's a guess). The nearest other candidates are tiny islands in the pacific.
Every school should consider it their duty to keep their kids out of the criminal system.
Re:Lowering grades? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Lowering grades? (Score:5, Insightful)
I think you're confusing cause and effect.
No he isn't. Not all US states went on prison construction sprees. Those that did and those that didn't saw similar changes in crime rates. The prisons did little to help.
Prisons help some by keeping criminals off the street, but they also hurt because they create hardened criminals with few other options, and they disrupt families and communities. If you want to prevent crime, there are smarter things to spend your budget on than mass incarceration, such as better education.
Good politics but terrible policy (Score:2)
Prisons help some by keeping criminals off the street
Not when you put FAR more people into the prisons than necessary. The notion that more prisons = fewer criminals is good politics but terrible policy.
Re:Lowering grades? (Score:4, Interesting)
I get there and after a few hours was led to an interrogation room and after what seemed like weeks an officer what not came in and started reading me my rights,
I was like whoa, whoa, whoa, WTF are you talking about. I was completely honest with my info. To which he tossed a few things on the table showing the HBO incidents and said then what are these?
I was like, 1st off what the hell does HBO mean [that is where I learned what Handled by Officer meant] and I was like DUDE the cops bitched me out and told me to go home how was that even on my record?. He was like, EVERYTHING is on your record. Then I was like, but what happened to when I turned 18 everything was expunged, and that was when he said NOTHING is "sealed" and nothing is ever removed from your record.
That day I leaned a LOT and was pretty scared and then he was like, since this was really minor shit and he could tell I didn't do it on purpose that he was going to drop the matter and a few months later I was in boot camp.
Still pretty scary to be put through that when you're 18. [this was in 1982 so things might be different now] But I still remember it like it was yesterday.
Appropriate Punishment (Score:3)
Re: Appropriate Punishment (Score:2)
Schools do not have the resources to deal with information security. Their options are to get rid of digital records, or to escalate issues to the police.
If you hack a system, you're a criminal. If you are a high school student, you know it is a crime. We recognize that hacking is difficult to prosecute, so the penalties are severe. I have no sympathy for someone using hacking to give themselves an advantage over their peers.
Grow up. I would suggest doing so outside of prison, but if you can't manage that,
Re: Lowering grades? (Score:3)
If your 16 year child old can't figure out how to use a network legally, then you shouldn't be letting them near a computer. Raise your fucking kids. When you let society do it, they end up with a dozen felony charges.
They should make them misdemeanors (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Talented hacker?
-- Zohan Dvir
Re: They should make them misdemeanors (Score:2)
You don't know the definition of hacker.
Re:They should make them misdemeanors (Score:5, Insightful)
Though I have to say, if he'd put as much effort into studying as he did setting up this phishing attempt (create a website which mimics the official school site?), he probably wouldn't have needed to change his grades.
Re: (Score:3)
When I was about 12 I had this brilliant idea: learn Braille, tape the cheat sheets under my trousers and then I can read them in tests and it looks just like I'm rubbing or scratching my thighs.
I realised it'd be easier to just study for the tests.
I must have done, because I clearly missed the implementation of a single education system world-wide.
Sometimes the cheating part is the fun part. I remember once that I had a way to cheat. Basically a paper on an elastic band that I could pull out and then let go in my sleeve of my jacket.
I even told the teacher that I was going to cheat. I cheated and did not get caught. Did I need to cheat? No. I did not even need to look at the cheat sheet,but did anyway, because it was fun.
If I would have had the Internet as a kid I could imagine that I would have tried something similar. Especially after watching some
if he'd put as much effort into studying as he did setting up this phishing attempt, he probably wouldn't have needed to change his grades
It's not surprising that he would put a huge amount of effort into something he found interesting and motivating, and was probably failing his other classes he hated (English class anyone?). I knew a guy in high school who had a seriously high IQ - he was the lead of the school team that does those trivia competitions and he would take a class's textbook home and read it for fun and ace the class tests. And he nearly failed every subject because he wouldn't do any of the assigned work which accounted for a
We are talking about high school here, is there anything you would have to actually study? If you were even half-awake during class it is usually trivially easy to ace any high school test.
Failing a class in high school is caused by not spending hours and hours per day grinding out boring, repetitive homework assigments (which often count for 50% of your grade), not failing to learn the trivially easy material.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:They should make them misdemeanors (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: They should make them misdemeanors (Score:2)
We already had this conversation decades ago. We decided that since hacking is so difficult to catch and prosecute, we would make the punishment severe to deter crime.
The punishment has alrealy been measured against the crime and has been found proportional in context.
What you seem to be claiming is that 16 year old perpetrators somehow totally upend the calculation. You have anything to support that wild claim?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: They should make them misdemeanors (Score:2)
I would not hire your lawyer friend.
See, 18 U.S. Code Â 1111 - Murder
TIL: All the world follows the US law. (That was sarcasm)
Re: (Score:3)
Right. Stealing your lunch is just like raping you. I hope someone proves it to you.
Talented hacker becomes talented security programmer.
... I dunno, talented father?
Talented thief becomes talented locksmith.
Talented stalker becomes talented (private) investigator.
Talented rapist becomes
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: Ruin his life? (Score:2)
100% of everyone is an asshole sometimes. That doesn't innoculate them against the law.
A three year old may not understand what he did when he shoots and kills someone. A sixteen year old knows goddam well what he's doing. Being 16 doesn't make you immune to crime.
In my day... (Score:4, Interesting)
I used a keylogger entered into the machine with physically blocked ports via crashing the teacher app to DOS by entering a password longer than 255 characters then using "COPY CON: KL.COM" and ALT-numpad entered machine code from my notebook to copy the next characters typed (which would be the next teachers password) to high memory for me to retrieve later.
I only used it to lower bullies grades, not boost my own.
From Bullies to Buddies (Score:2)
Maybe of interest: https://bullies2buddies.com/ [bullies2buddies.com]
From the website: "What the [Golden Rule] really means is, We should be nice to people even when they are mean to us.
... The [Golden Rule] is the therefore the ultimate empowerment. It is the solution to being a victim. A victim reacts. A victim's behavior is therefore controlled by the bully. But in order to not be a victim, we must act independently of the bully's actions. We treat them like friends even when they treat us like enemies. And that way we end u
Re: (Score:3)
He was just lashing out from problems at school. The bullies should be grateful, the lower grades probably toughened them up.
Graded F in Hacking (Score:3)
Evidently he wasn't hacking to learn.
Before everybody gets too worked up about this... (Score:3)
Re:Before everybody gets too worked up about this. (Score:4, Insightful)
Prosecutors always go for the maximum they can charge so
... it will probably be settled in a plea bargain and never go to a jury trial.
You don't think maybe there is a problem with the legal system when this is a thing? That prosecutors have a tool they can use to avoid having to prove their cases? That they not only have the will to do this, it is basically standard operating procedure at this point?
Just because I explained the reality of the situation doesn't mean I find it acceptable. Until the system is reformed (and I hope it happens), this is the cold reality of what the so-called "justice" system has now become. What do you want me to do about it? Scream, cry, and have a temper tantrum? Move to a more enlightened country?
Hey, if you think plea-bargaining is an outrage, then you'll loooove civil asset forfeiture. Here's a link [heritage.org] to get you started. Enjoy!
The US judicial system has more simila
Re: (Score:3)
You don't think maybe there is a problem with the legal system when this is a thing?
Plea bargaining is not bad, it's the American mockery of it. Here in Norway a typical plea length is ~80% of what the prosecution will ask for at trial, which seem sufficient for the vast majority of cases where the evidence is compelling. It's not worth gambling on a 1% technicality, while if they're trying to bring a dubious case to trial the risk of the full 100% is not going to scare off the innocent. In the US it's more like we have this scrap of evidence of a misdemeanor, take this plea bargain for 3
That there is even a small chance a schoolboy might be tossed in the Gulag for cheating on his grades, brings the Law itself into ridicule and disrepute.
Anyone taking bets? (Score:3, Insightful)
I bet that the teacher is not going to be at least reprimanded for being stupid enough to be phished by a kid.
This is why security doesn't work. Being stupid is not being punished.
Punishment means, by definition, that it makes an organism less likely to do something in the future.
However, there's no cure for stupid.
I bet that the teacher is not going to be at least reprimanded
And so he shouldn't be. The onus is not on ensuring everyone is not an idiot. The onus is on the people employing the idiots to empower them with knowledge. I'm willing to bet you this teacher has never so much as heard of the term "phishing" much less knows what to look out for.
Punishing people for things they don't know is not a winning strategy.
The onus is not on ensuring everyone is not an idiot.
You're correct in that not everybody will be talented at everything. However, if the school is going to expect that teachers will be entering their grades into a website as well as communicate via e-mail, then "how to avoid being the victim of a phishing scam" needs to be a part of their baseline training.
The onus is on the people employing the idiots to empower them with knowledge.
So then are the employers on the hook for negligence in their duties to empower their employees with knowledge. This is a school. That is literally the point of the institution. In addition, "being able to
Judging from what I can see, it's more like intelligence is punishment. At the very least it seems that ignorance is bliss.
Then I guess it would be sensible to not operate machines they very obviously do not understand nor bother to learn to use properly.
Save Ferris (Score:2)
Bueller. Bueller. Bueller.
Mind you, he never got caught.
Drunk on power, unaccountable, cruel (Score:3)
Have these law enforcers gone completely mad? They charged a fucking schoolboy with 14 "felonies" for cheating on his grades. That's an outrageous abuse of office. I say let the little boy off, and lock up the deranged & dangerous law enforcer who laid those preposterous charges.
Let me take a guess.. (Score:2)
The individual who perpetrated these crimes might be non-white, hence, they are going to throw the book at him.
I could be wrong, but this just seems to fit a narrative. If the perpetrator is white, well then, the person will likely get lenient sentencing.
So please, next time before you "guess" and start spewing your biased agenda
Hey! Go easy on the PP. Maybe he's just practicing running for the presidency.
Wow (Score:3)
Believe it or not, engaging in fraud is actually illegal. No matter how dumb you think they are.
And if you just "slap on the wrist", there's little disincentive to do it.
The original (Score:2)
Secret Service? (Score:2)
Any school that has unsecured computers (Score:2)
Should be fined to within an inch of their collective lives. There is no excuse for having a system vulnerable to phishing. Class III digital certificates and IPSec would be completely immune to phishing scams. Authentication via Kerberos would be beyond most teens.
Any member of staff that falls for phishing should be fired on the spot.
Any exam system that allows you to modify grades directly should be quietly buried in a landfill. A given answer gets a given mark. Actually, in the U.S., it's mostly multipl
Re: (Score:3)
But if anyone who's likely to be called to jury duty on the case is reading this, some advice:
nullify.
Nullify.
NULLIFY.
Not that it's likely to get that far in a juvie case, but still
... remember that it's always your right to judge the law as well as the case.
Re:Serves them right (Score:5, Insightful)
No kidding. 14 felonies for this? As a teenager, I too phished my teacher (and much of my class) successfully for their passwords by making a mock DOS prompt that mimicked basic commands and the login program. To be fair, I didn't do anything "evil" with it - as part of my final project, I actually encoded the teacher's username and password into stereogram with a generator that I wrote
;) She found it amusing. I'm sure she wouldn't have found it so amusing if I had been in there changing grades or whatnot. But 14 felones for a teenager acting up is just insane.
I'll consider these charges fair when they start charging high school bullies who beat up other students with 14 counts of assault.
Re:Serves them right (Score:5, Funny)
I didn't do anything "evil" with it
So you only committed 13 felonies?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
I'll consider these charges fair when they start charging high school bullies who beat up other students with 14 counts of assault.
Maybe we can make it go the other way, "Nerds will be nerds", and be done with it!
But 14 felones for a teenager acting up is just insane.
I'll consider these charges fair when they start charging high school bullies who beat up other students with 14 counts of assault.
Yes, high school teachers are by and large pretty stupid.
I suspect those felonies will be reduced to misdemeanors. But there still needs t be punishment.
On the other hand, are their no repercussions for the dumbasses that supplied their passwords? I could get in heap trouble at work for handing out my passwords to anyone.
I suspect those felonies will be reduced to misdemeanors.
Nope. Unfortunately for this teen, he's in a load of pig shit right now. Of course there's always the possibility of a plea bargain, first offense defense etc.
Ah, the good 'ol days
:) I also did a couple cases of software cracking, although I never distributed my cracks. I think one was Framsticks, because I was a giant nerd. Just the old fashioned stuff - look for known strings in the disassembly, look for where they're referenced, and start randomly messing with all the jump statements in the vicinity until the registration code breaks and lets you past ;)
Now we're just boring adults reminiscing. How did we become our parents?
:
Ah the glorious NOP opcode 0x90. Back in the day I knew assembly just about as well as C.
Why?
You want it to be legal for people to access any computer system, irrespective of its owner's wishes or authority? You don't think that might cause some problems?
Re:Serves them right (Score:5, Funny)
"Uryjay Ullificationay"
lol. I had to look that up on Google and realized what it was when Google asked me if I meant "Jury Nullification"!
Re: Serves them right (Score:4, Interesting)
"Mount Diablo Unified School District"
He was clearly going through hell.
Completely off topic trivia: From the summit of Mt Diablo (Devil's Peak) in Concord CA, you can see more of the earth's surface than anyplace else on earth with the sole exception of the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro. Like Kilimanjaro, Mt Diablo is an isolated peak, surrounded by vast flat surfaces (California's Central Valley to the East, and San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean to the West). You can see roughly 80,000 sq miles on a clear day.
sudo adjust reality so that from the summit of Mt. Diablo you can see more of the Earth's surface than any place else on Earth with the sole exception of Mt Kilimanjaro.
How do you know it was even possible to legitimately get good grades?
"Mount Diablo Unified School District"
He was clearly going through hell.
If school is so messed up that hacking seems easy...it doesn't seem fair to flunk people who are clearly smarter than what public school is intended for. If this guy had spent all his time doing schoolwork he would not have had those real skills, he would just be another kid who passed geography but doesn't know what a continent is.
You mean a good little dumb cunt that will go get a shit job for low pay and not complain? That's what they're trying to churn out en masse.
Seven Lesson Schoolteacher by John Gatto... & (Score:2)
...who was a New York Teacher Of The Year: http://www.informationliberati... [informatio...ration.com]
"Look again at the seven lessons of schoolteaching: confusion, class position, indifference, emotional and intellectual dependency, conditional self-esteem, surveillance -- all of these things are prime training for permanent underclasses, people deprived forever of finding the center of their own special genius. And over time this training has shaken loose from its own original logic: to regulate the poor. For since the 1920s the g
Re: Spirit of the law. (Score:2)
If a minor held a teacher at gunpoint to change their grades, would that make it a school issue and not a criminal one?
yawn, nobody with half a brain pipes user input directly into sql queries these days...
1. Would you trust a teacher who is very obviously too stupid to be smarter than a kid to punish someone properly who already showed that he can best his teacher?
2. Even the best IT infrastructure doesn't keep an idiot from entering his credentials into a fake website. If your user is too stupid to read an URL, you're SOL.
3. If you require a flash drive to actually convict a 16 year old, your police force isn't much better than the teacher when it comes to IT.
4. Yes, this is going to solve anything. "Making