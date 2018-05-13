Card Breach Announced at Chili's Restaurant Chain

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Malware has harvested payment card details from some Chili's restaurants, Brinker International, the company behind the restaurant chain announced on Friday. Brinker says it detected the malware on Friday, May 11, the same day it made the announcement. The company said it is still investigating the incident together with law enforcement and third-party forensic experts. Based on the current details it was able to gather, the company said the malware appears to have infected some of its payment systems from where it gathered credit or debit card numbers and cardholder names.

  • Solution... (Score:3)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Sunday May 13, 2018 @05:06PM (#56605054)
    Solution ... don't eat at Chili's. It's not like you'll really miss crappy fake "Tex Mex" food heated in a microwave. If you really need this cr@p, pay with good, old-fashioned, cash or a pre-paid card.

    • Re:Solution... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday May 13, 2018 @05:27PM (#56605132)

      Solution ... don't eat at Chili's.

      Better solution: Fix the idiotic CC system the requires the same information to be both widely known and secret.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You say that like all chains don't use Sysco food. The only difference between chains now is the quality of food that they order from Sysco. Sysco doesn't offer anything spicy, which is my main complaint, but after eating at over a hundred Mexican restaurants between Georgia and Washington state, none of them had spicy food anyway. It just sucks that you simply cannot get spicy Mexican food unless you cook it yourself.

      • I should have qualified further. Don't eat at most chains. If it's traded on Wall Street and has > 5 locations, quality takes a plummet.

        You can definitely get spicy/authentic Mexican food in AZ, CA, NM, or NY (Brooklyn). Places with ... large Mexican communities :)

      • Sysco is a big one, but they are not the only supplier out there, and many customers split their orders among several suppliers. In many areas there are smaller purveyors that specialize in ethnic foods.

        A place like Chilis won't do this - they (along with a lot of other chains) have "dumbed down" the food because they think highly spiced food will put off some customers. So they make it bland. You might as well go to T.G.I.Fridays.

        • We don't have Chili's where I live, so I had a look at their menu online.
          It didn't make me want to try their food. I'm guessing it's really cheap.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        My wife used to work for Sysco, and I can say that everything Chiles gets from Sysco, is to the specs that Chiles has given Sysco. She says that if you wanted spicy, you could almost certainly get it from Sysco - the problem is that a lot of customers choose to not offer spicy because they think it will put off some customers, and the customers who do like spicy will eat there anyways.

  • Wouldn't it be easier just to report those that haven't been hacked yet?

  • Wonder if the koisks were the security breach. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Sunday May 13, 2018 @05:20PM (#56605102)

    Chili's has those stupid at-table tablet kiosks that allow you to order things and pay your bill yourself.

    In the current climate of card skimming devices being installed by criminals at ATMs and gas pumps -- consider that.
    A portable, wireless, card reading device that is being left unsupervised for long periods of time, and the customer is being encouraged to use by the staff.

  • It's like a Southwestern Applebees. All the food still comes off a Sysco truck. You'll do better at Taco Bell for price/performance and also volcanic flatulence.

  • Did they hack the Pay at Table Tablets?

