Card Breach Announced at Chili's Restaurant Chain (bleepingcomputer.com) 27
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Malware has harvested payment card details from some Chili's restaurants, Brinker International, the company behind the restaurant chain announced on Friday. Brinker says it detected the malware on Friday, May 11, the same day it made the announcement. The company said it is still investigating the incident together with law enforcement and third-party forensic experts. Based on the current details it was able to gather, the company said the malware appears to have infected some of its payment systems from where it gathered credit or debit card numbers and cardholder names.
Better solution: Fix the idiotic CC system the requires the same information to be both widely known and secret.
Wonder if the koisks were the security breach.
Chili's has those stupid at-table tablet kiosks that allow you to order things and pay your bill yourself.
In the current climate of card skimming devices being installed by criminals at ATMs and gas pumps -- consider that.
A portable, wireless, card reading device that is being left unsupervised for long periods of time, and the customer is being encouraged to use by the staff.
