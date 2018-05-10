Symantec Stock Tanks After Announcing An Internal Probe

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Posted by EditorDavid from the cyber-securities dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Symantec shares plummeted roughly 20% on Thursday after the antivirus maker warned an internal investigation could delay its annual report. The plunge followed news that the audit committee of Symantec's board had launched an internal investigation into undescribed concerns raised by a former employee. The probe is being aided by independent counsel and other advisers, the company said in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. Symantec said it had informed the US Securities and Exchange Commission of the probe and intends to share information collected during the investigation with the commission.
CRN reports that the investigation "is not tied to any security concern or breach around Symantec's products or systems, Cynthia Hiponia, vice president of investor relations, said during the company's earnings call Thursday."

  • About time (Score:4, Funny)

    by Vranitzky ( 5222955 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @09:42PM (#56592524)
    Symantec is still around? I remember the days in which if you wanted to fix a computer, the first thing was 'uninstall Norton antivirus' ðY

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      https://www.symantec.com/conne... [symantec.com]
      Could it be that the AV fixed some computers too good?

    • I had to do that last year to fix a point-of-sale machine for a friend. So sad. So so sad.

  • Don't you just love it when the extreme abbreviation required for headlines makes it ambiguous and it takes you three or more reads to figure out what they meant? Or am I the only one who was confused by this one? In my defence, as a non-American, I'm not that used to "tank" as a verb. Verbing weirds language.

    • I think it might be a cultural/country thing. As a US citizen (but also as a person who is into finance) the headline made sense to me. When a stock goes down a noticeable amount, 'plummets' or 'tanks' are often the verbs used to describe it.

  • ...it is tied to a security concern and/or breach.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mccalli ( 323026 )
      Money. It's going to be tied to money. If it's delaying the annual report, I would guess its going to be some accounting concern.

  • Symantec revoked our SSL cert last week. It didn't expire. They didn't ask. They just published a revocation and suddenly, unexpectedly, our web site could not be reached.

    They can burn.

