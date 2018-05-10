Symantec Stock Tanks After Announcing An Internal Probe (cnet.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Symantec shares plummeted roughly 20% on Thursday after the antivirus maker warned an internal investigation could delay its annual report. The plunge followed news that the audit committee of Symantec's board had launched an internal investigation into undescribed concerns raised by a former employee. The probe is being aided by independent counsel and other advisers, the company said in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. Symantec said it had informed the US Securities and Exchange Commission of the probe and intends to share information collected during the investigation with the commission.
CRN reports that the investigation "is not tied to any security concern or breach around Symantec's products or systems, Cynthia Hiponia, vice president of investor relations, said during the company's earnings call Thursday."
CRN reports that the investigation "is not tied to any security concern or breach around Symantec's products or systems, Cynthia Hiponia, vice president of investor relations, said during the company's earnings call Thursday."
About time (Score:4, Funny)
Re:About time (Score:4, Informative)
You needed to do that with any AV to avoid having your repair tools blocked. Yeah I get that you were just picking the low-hanging fruit of [insert software here] being useless, etc, but still...
Nope. Normally you just disable it. But NAV/SAV is extra-bad garbage. Even the corporate edition would just stop updating itself last time I had to deal with it. Also, their detection rate has never been very good.
Re:About time (Score:4, Insightful)
drinkypoo opined:>/p>
NAV/SAV is extra-bad garbage. Even the corporate edition would just stop updating itself last time I had to deal with it. Also, their detection rate has never been very good.
I'll go farther than that:
Symantec's anti-virus products ARE malware.
They slow your machine down to a crawl. They interfere with basically any utility program you try to run. They prevent you from uninstalling THEM, if you let 'em. They keep you from being able to install all kinds of other software. They spy on you. And they're constantly trying to extort you into paying to extend your slavery to them, by pretending that something WORSE THAN SYMANTEC will happen to your computer, if you don't
...
Re: (Score:3)
The tragic thing is that around 2007 they released a good version. Installed quietly, didn't nag, protected you from genuine threats.
It must not have made them much money because within a couple of years it was back to being bloated, whiney crap that nagged you to give it more money constantly.
Good AV software is apparently unprofitable.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? AV-Comparatives usually has them in the top 10 of the several dozen AV suites they test.
Then they are at best incompetent, and should not be trusted. Spend some time with that shit, you'll hate it too.
Re: (Score:2)
Could it be that the AV fixed some computers too good?
Re: (Score:2)
I had to do that last year to fix a point-of-sale machine for a friend. So sad. So so sad.
Re: (Score:1)
Third Post
Are they stocking water tanks or tanks with guns? (Score:2)
Don't you just love it when the extreme abbreviation required for headlines makes it ambiguous and it takes you three or more reads to figure out what they meant? Or am I the only one who was confused by this one? In my defence, as a non-American, I'm not that used to "tank" as a verb. Verbing weirds language.
Re: (Score:2)
As a Brit, my first thought was that they were getting military vehicles, perhaps because the probe might provoke violence.
Clearly that's silly, when you reflect on it. I'm sure there are whole websites devoted to ambiguous headlines, and I'm pretty certain some of them are deliberately written that way either for publicity or just 4 lulz.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it might be a cultural/country thing. As a US citizen (but also as a person who is into finance) the headline made sense to me. When a stock goes down a noticeable amount, 'plummets' or 'tanks' are often the verbs used to describe it.
So therefore... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Symantec bad (Score:2)
Symantec revoked our SSL cert last week. It didn't expire. They didn't ask. They just published a revocation and suddenly, unexpectedly, our web site could not be reached.
They can burn.