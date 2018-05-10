Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Lawmakers Move To Block Government From Ordering Digital 'Back Doors'

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers have introduced legislation that would block the federal government from requiring technology companies to design devices with so-called "back doors" to allow law enforcement to access them. From a report: The bill represents the latest effort by lawmakers in Congress to wade into the battle between federal law enforcement officials and tech companies over encryption, which reached a boiling point in 2015 as the FBI tussled with Apple over a locked iPhone linked to the San Bernardino terror attack case.

Top FBI and Justice Department officials have repeatedly complained that they have been unable to access devices for ongoing criminal investigations because of encryption. FBI Director Christopher Wray has suggested that devices could be designed to allow investigators to access them, though he insists the bureau is not looking for a "back door." The bipartisan bill introduced Thursday would prohibit federal agencies from requiring or requesting that firms "design or alter the security functions in its product or service to allow the surveillance of any user of such product or service, or to allow the physical search of such product" by the government.

Lawmakers Move To Block Government From Ordering Digital 'Back Doors'

  • Finally! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @04:16PM (#56590706)
    Finally some good is being done. This will put the kibosh on the issue for good and silence federal law enforcement. No good comes from weakening encryption or building in back doors; quite the opposite. It's not a matter of if but when the backdoors get discovered and become used for nefarious purposes. I am glad this has bipartisan support, and since it does, the likelihood of it getting passed is that much stronger. We don't need to live in any more of a surveillance state than we already do. It's one thing if the FBI or whatever other LEO agency discovers a vulnerability and exploits it. Hey this does happen. It's a whole other thing to have secret back doors built in. No! Just no!

    • Re:Finally! (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @04:20PM (#56590726)

      Theater and smoke signals. Which US enforcement agency do *you* think believes that the law applies to them?

    • They'll just push to roll it back... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Or push for immunity from prosecution when they DO illegally backdoor products, like they have been for 20+ years now (Go read up on the cisco and juniper backdoors, and I think a few of the smaller players too!)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      I am in full agreement here. My hope for a while has been that the recent appearance of wrongdoing/malfeasance by FBI/DOJ LEADERSHIP politicizing investigations Or creating at least the idea of possible political bias and impropriety in the seemingly potential abuse of FBI/DOJ powers and resources by its leadership lying to the courts to "investigate" targets on the opposite political side has begun sewing seeds of distrust in the FBI within the Congress and within the executive ----- such that

    • Could it be that Congresscritters are finally starting to actually listen to their tech advisers? Is Hell freezing over?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Well, maybe. I think they are just more afraid of the Chinese spying than they are in love with domestic fasc^H^H^H^H law enforcement. So I don't think that they actually want to do anything good for the people, they are just afraid for themselves. That something actually sane may come out of this is pure coincidence.

  • But the Cyber! (Score:3)

    by Arkham ( 10779 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @04:44PM (#56590840)

    "The security aspect of cyber is very, very tough. And maybe, it's hardly doable."

    I know I personally feel great entrusting the security of the American people to a bunch of geriatrics who worry about "the cyber".

  • I also want to see:

    1. Mandatory Disclosure of KNOWN security bugs in a consumer product by any governmental entity, First to the manufacturer for a designated "Fix" period, after which, all vulnerability details shall be available to the public through FOIA request.

    2. NO HORDING DEVICE OR SERVICE EXPLOITS: A security researcher, company, member of law enforcement, government, or any other party having accidentally, or intentionally: a successful defeat for a security measure on any common consumer

