Lawmakers Move To Block Government From Ordering Digital 'Back Doors'
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers have introduced legislation that would block the federal government from requiring technology companies to design devices with so-called "back doors" to allow law enforcement to access them. From a report: The bill represents the latest effort by lawmakers in Congress to wade into the battle between federal law enforcement officials and tech companies over encryption, which reached a boiling point in 2015 as the FBI tussled with Apple over a locked iPhone linked to the San Bernardino terror attack case.
Top FBI and Justice Department officials have repeatedly complained that they have been unable to access devices for ongoing criminal investigations because of encryption. FBI Director Christopher Wray has suggested that devices could be designed to allow investigators to access them, though he insists the bureau is not looking for a "back door." The bipartisan bill introduced Thursday would prohibit federal agencies from requiring or requesting that firms "design or alter the security functions in its product or service to allow the surveillance of any user of such product or service, or to allow the physical search of such product" by the government.
Theater and smoke signals. Which US enforcement agency do *you* think believes that the law applies to them?
Or push for immunity from prosecution when they DO illegally backdoor products, like they have been for 20+ years now (Go read up on the cisco and juniper backdoors, and I think a few of the smaller players too!)
I am in full agreement here. My hope for a while has been that the recent appearance of wrongdoing/malfeasance by FBI/DOJ LEADERSHIP politicizing investigations Or creating at least the idea of possible political bias and impropriety in the seemingly potential abuse of FBI/DOJ powers and resources by its leadership lying to the courts to "investigate" targets on the opposite political side has begun sewing seeds of distrust in the FBI within the Congress and within the executive ----- such that
Well, maybe. I think they are just more afraid of the Chinese spying than they are in love with domestic fasc^H^H^H^H law enforcement. So I don't think that they actually want to do anything good for the people, they are just afraid for themselves. That something actually sane may come out of this is pure coincidence.
I'm a conservative. #NeverTrump
Virtually all congresscritters vote on all the bills without ever reading most of them, especially budgets. I only know of one representative in Congress who has ever read a federal budget. Paul Ryan WROTE, not just read, multiple federal budgets. For any and every congresscritter, I can find areas where we disagree as to the best policy. Ryan is no exception, I don't fully agree with anyone, on everything. He is also by far the best informed, smartest person we've had in Cong
"The security aspect of cyber is very, very tough. And maybe, it's hardly doable."
I know I personally feel great entrusting the security of the American people to a bunch of geriatrics who worry about "the cyber".
I also want to see:
1. Mandatory Disclosure of KNOWN security bugs in a consumer product by any governmental entity, First to the manufacturer for a designated "Fix" period, after which, all vulnerability details shall be available to the public through FOIA request.
2. NO HORDING DEVICE OR SERVICE EXPLOITS: A security researcher, company, member of law enforcement, government, or any other party having accidentally, or intentionally: a successful defeat for a security measure on any common consumer