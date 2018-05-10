IBM Bans Staff From Using Removable Storage Devices (theregister.co.uk) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: In an advisory to employees, IBM global chief Information security officer Shamla Naidoo said the company "is expanding the practise of prohibiting data transfer to all removable portable storage devices (eg: USB, SD card, flash drive)." The advisory stated some pockets of IBM have had this policy for a while, but "over the next few weeks we are implementing this policy worldwide." Big Blue's doing this because "the possible financial and reputational damage from misplaced, lost or misused removable portable storage devices must be minimised." IBMers are advised to use Big Blue's preferred sync 'n' share service to move data around.
My company does similar. When we insert a USB thumb drive the system will prompt you to encrypt the drive, the encryption locks it to your machine only. If you say "Don't encrypt" then you are limited to Read only on the device, this is so we can download data from a client.
At least our company has a procedure for obtaining an exception to the encrypted usb drive rule if you can justify it.
What happens when you insert a device that tells the system it's a keyboard?
Of course, that same distinction between usb mass storage devices and mtp/ptp protocol phone also means it can't generally be used as a boot device.
If they did _exactly_ the same thing, they just told you that you need a brand new spectrum analyzer, I'm sure they're cheap.
You'll just have to 'sit ass', watch TV and scratch balls till the new instrument arrives.
about wi-fi enabled portable hard drives and NFS or Samba shares. or FUSE or SSHFS.
Yes, there's always a way around. But the point is to minimize the exposure. Depending on the environment rogue Wi-Fi devices wouldn't work, as well as other network file shares.
You phone's internal storage is good enough for all your industrial espionage needs anyhow.
Has anybody written a 'Rubber Ducky' app for Android yet?
Idiocy versus deliberate espionage? (Score:2)
I wonder if this ban is to prevent casual idiocy from happening (someone losing an unencrypted USB flesh drive with their documents on it), or if it is a measure against people trying to slurp confidential documents.
If this is intended to prevent deliberate intrusions, good luck. I've seen people get around this by shoveling data via iTunes or another sync program, or just plug in an Android device and use MTP (which presents itself differently than a mounted drive.) Worst case, there is popping photos of
I presume this is for casual idiocy (the kind that has gotten various companies in trouble about someone leaving an unencrypted storage device or laptop with customer data and it getting stolen).
'flesh drive'...I don't even want to know what that is.
IBM has spent the last 20+ years teaching their employees to be ready to jump at a moments notice.
Full-time/contractor isn't much of a distinction. Only fools are loyal to those that have no loyalty to them.
If IBM wants data security, they better get to work epoxying up USB ports. Still won't work.
So what do external USB DVD/CD writer drives look like? Are they included?
Extremely common especially considering most laptops don't include them any more, despite being widely needed.
What when portable media is REQUIRED ? (Score:2)
For example: I sometimes deal with Raspberry PIs being used for organizational purposes, and in order to set them up I need to format and image a SD card. I have a number of environmental controllers whose only network interface is a Serial port, and the procedure to kick off a firmware update is to load the new
.BIN file onto a SD card, and then boot up the controller with the card containing a new firmware file, And also, system logfiles, and some test equipment's log data is written to SD.
You ask information security to white-list the device, and it never leaves the building.
I realize there has to be a trade off between getting work done, and security. I'm n
News Flash: IBM's IT department does what every other IT department does! Film at at 11!
(Except I can't seem to copy it to my flash drive... lemme try DropBox... blocked, ummmm... how about my old university FTP sit... oh that's down... )