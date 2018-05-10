Researchers Say a Breathalyzer Has Flaws, Casting Doubt On Countless Convictions (zdnet.com) 35
An anonymous reader writes: The source code behind a police breathalyzer widely used in multiple states -- and millions of drunk driving arrests -- is under fire. It's the latest case of technology and the real world colliding -- one that revolves around source code, calibration of equipment, two researchers and legal maneuvering, state law enforcement agencies, and Draeger, the breathalyzer's manufacturer. This most recent skirmish began a decade ago when Washington state police sought to replace its aging fleet of breathalyzers. When the Washington police opened solicitations, the only bidder, Draeger, a German medical technology maker, won the contract to sell its flagship device, the Alcotest 9510, across the state. But defense attorneys have long believed the breathalyzer is faulty. Jason Lantz, a Washington-based defense lawyer, enlisted a software engineer and a security researcher to examine its source code. The two experts wrote in a preliminary report that they found flaws capable of producing incorrect breath test results. The defense hailed the results as a breakthrough, believing the findings could cast doubt on countless drunk-driving prosecutions.
They take blood now, and refusal is an automatic conviction. The breath thing is just to let them know if they need to go to the trouble of calling a phlebotomist to the scene.
Depends on the the laws of your state, thankfully.
Sticking a needle into your skin by orders of the "state" is a bit invasive.
You agree to let them be invasive when you accept your driver's license.
Not true. They simply revoke your license. You are not required to submit to any needles going in your body.
Considering you lose that license for as long if not longer when you submit and get convicted, I'm not sure it's really even a punishment.
Never agree, lose the license and keep your record clean.
Or don't fucking drive DRUNK. You fucking asshole.
Not true, again, it depends on the laws of your state.
It has been awhile since I last reviewed mine, now that I think about it, but from my last look...and after talking to a local lawyer, here are some things if you happen to get pulled over.
First, do NOT take any field sobriety tests, especially the walking the lines, touching the nose, etc....especially if you think you might be close to the limit. All they are doing there, is co
FYI, if there's even a SHRED of doubt, always opt for the blood test. Especially considering things like mouth wash, or ketones can result in a false positive. As an added bonus, that extra time waiting for the blood draw means your BAC is decreasing.
Thanks MADD, you co-opted the 5th amendment with your prohibition agenda.
Also, I would ask for an extra vial be taken for independent analysis (by my lawyer).
Don't know if you can do that, but frankly, it seems right.
Thanks MADD, you co-opted the 5th amendment with your prohibition agenda.
You have no idea how true this is. In New Jersey, when they arrest you, they read this laminated card with a a detailed description of how and why you have no rights, why you must submit to a breathalyzer on the spot or automatically be found guilty as well as face additional (double) penalties for refusing, and how you have no right to consult with a lawyer before deciding. You are also not allowed to ask any questions or clarifications. If you have any questions, they simply repeat the card verbatim.
In ad
Also, ask for an atty present for any fluid draws...this can also stretch the time.
Depends on where.
In PA the field breathalyzer is about establishing probable cause to take one to the station, but there is a calibrated one at the police station that you cannot refuse and works as evidence in court.
In
.nl at least, these breathalyzers are used by police to do a quick test only. If the result is positive, the suspect is carted to a police station where a much more accurate machine is used to determine the blood alcohol levels. Only that ladt number is used as evidence.
I was assuming all countries had similar methods.
Same here in Romania.
In the majority of states you will require you to blow when stopped(where this machine looks to be used), that reading is worthless except to show that you had alcohol in your system; or you can request a blood test or refuse which means you automatically loose your license. At that point, if positive, you would be arrested. You will then be taken to the police station and required to blow into a more exact system and if below legal limit you are freed otherwise that previous arrest is still in effect and you will probably be prosecuted.
the defense claim here is that the people were arrested because of faulty equipment and because of that they would of never been taken in for a blood or additional test. Since they should of never been arrested those additional tests were illegally taken and need to be thrown out and any convictions based on those need to be dismissed.
Why on earth is the breathalyzer a final test (Score:2)
Why does this need to be computerized? (Score:2)
OK, I get it, the user interface etc. should be computerized for convenience.
But the part that "holds up in court" should be as close to the raw data as possible, which can and probably should be analog or at the very least a very simple, relatively-easy-to-audit-for-correctness digital system.
This web site [breathalyz...tester.com] describes a breathalyzer which appears to be analog. It also describes an intoxilyzer, which uses a microprocessor. If the electrical pulse being fed into the microprocessor can be captured for later p
The issue isn't with the software per se, but what the examination of the software revealed about the units as a system. If you used op amps instead of microcontrollers most of those issues would still be there.
The sensors used are temperature sensitive. The configuration used by the police disabled ambient temperature checks, which I guess you could call a digital issue. The device lacks a breath temperature sensor, which means that people with warmer than average breath could get false positives.
These
A Drunk Driving conviction is big business in California.
Of course they would tweak the test to get more and more money.
You can easily spend $15K if you get one.
Same here in Texas. Williamson County makes buck on people whom they arrest for "DUI." Many of those don't take a breath test because they have been told not to, and up until this year (2018) there was no requirement for a blood test. The sad thing for those who are arrested is that it does cost somewhere in the range of 15K to adjudicate. Then there are the required fees, going to court, doing public service, taking alcohol and drug classes. Then, once that is successfully completed, your arrest recor
Time to get beyond blood alcohol levels (Score:4, Insightful)
The neurological deficits of drinking (and using many other drugs) persist long after blood levels have dropped to zero. So either develop tests that measure actual impairment (and bust a lot more people) or just admit that so many people are impaired but sliding under the limits that we may as well just let them drive.
If we did that we would solve the transportation crisis in one jiffy. Virtually nobody will be able to drive.
Fortunately, those autonomous cars will be cruising down the pike Real Soon Now and all will be good. That and Amazon 30 minute delivery, virtual reality goggles, Brwando and 'bating.
So in most cases they use the breathalyzer along with a field sobriety test to determine if they should arrest a driver, after which they normally draw a blood sample for a more precise test. (In most states, drivers can refuse the tests and receive an automatic license suspension, though that's often not as bad as a conviction, but it doesn't preclude a conviction based on the sobriety test alone.)
So we have lots of cases where there is both breathalyzer test data and blood test data. This gives a huge amount of data that can be correlated. Also, the times of the test should be recorded, so expected declines due to delays between the two tests can be computed. So all we need to do is gather up the data from a few years of use, and then we can see what the reliability of the breathalyzer is in comparison to the blood test.
We know that any test can fail (equipment failure, cross contamination, operator error, etc.), but this will give solid data on the expected error.
In building a breathalizer to detect wayyyyy too much drinking, one would think the first thing they did was extensively test the happy path.