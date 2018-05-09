Iran Recruits Online Talent For Quick Cyber Strikes (axios.com) 55
An anonymous reader shares a report: Iran recruits heavily from online security forums to staff suddenly-launched hacking campaigns, according to new research by Recorded Future. The report comes a day after security experts expressed fears Iran may retaliate against the United States for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. As a Recorded Future official said yesterday -- albeit without the detail of the report -- if emergency hiring leads Tehran to hire amateurs, they may be less amenable to government control.
Recorded Future based its conclusions on discussions with a well-placed source in the Iranian hacker community and analysis of Iranian security forums. Iran operates a tiered system for cyber attacks, where government employees choose targets and contract private firms, including universities acting as contractors, to do the dirty work.
The U.S. is alienating itself greatly already anyways.
No, get it straight: The current POTUS and the people he's appointing to cabinet positions are alienating the rest of the world, our allies included. He seems to think that the U.S. can stand alone in the world and survive. He, of course, is completely wrong.
He, of course, is completely wrong.
That is opinion, not fact. I don't agree that this move is wrong, which is my opinion.
Nearly Half of the voters in the country agree with me. Trump ran on this action, said he was going to do this during the campaign. A lot of folks thought this idea was a good one.
So, we don't know who's wrong here. We won't know that until history has a chance to judge the action.
You mean a lot of people who don't know a goddamn thing about the situation and have exactly zero experience with anything involved with it, because that seems to be the reality here.
Pulling out of the deal, otherwise known as breaking the agreement we signed, has already cost Boeing $30 billion in contract with Iranian airlines. How much has it cost other American companies?
And for what? There is still no proof Iran was breaking the terms. And then the asshole POTUS tries to bully German companies into clo
He seems to think that the U.S. can stand alone in the world and survive. He, of course, is completely wrong.
Oh, how wrong you are!
The rest of the world couldn't even feed itself if the US closed itself off. They'd destroy themselves in war in a heartbeat.
The current POTUS and the people he's appointing to cabinet positions are alienating the rest of the world, our allies included
Except, that doesn't seem to be the case. All our allies seem to be happy with Trump leadership. South Korea is tickled pink with him. Japan seems to be pleased with the way things are working out. Nothing shaking in the Nato court, seems pretty normal there. For better or worse, depending on your point of view, Israel is very happy with Trump.
Mexico is unhappy, but they are always unhappy when the gravy train from the U.S. is threatened. Iran has been unhappy for the last 40 years, nothing new the
The US can absolutely stand alone (Score:2)
This will be a great excuse to make first strike against Iran, which is what Israel wants. Bad move on Iran's part. They should just count U.S. out and deal with the rest of the World. The U.S. is alienating itself greatly already anyways.
You think cyber-attacks make a good excuse for a first strike? Not even Trump can get away with that one.
And no one is going to care if Iran starts hacking the US, the international community will probably just consider if fair play considering the stunt Trump just pulled.
How a cyber-war works out for Iran is another question, the US certainly has better hackers but it also has way more targets. And winning a cyber-war might not help Iran once the clown brigade has left the White House.
Who in their right mind? (Score:2)
I can't begin to imagine what intelligent person would be willing to risk the level of retribution and prosecution after getting caught in the middle of a internet warfare.
People who don't understand the internet, networks, computers? Like... (i'm generalazing and assuming here, and we all know how dangerous that is)
.... like.. most, if not all of the old, old-school world leaders? Especially those who don't bother to appoint "with-it" advisors.. or worse... fail to listen to advise?
Hell yeah I think a net war is far more likely than a shooting war. And thanks to IoT, one can lead to the other. Yay! Skynet!
Technical knowledge doesn't guarantee political insight.
I've got a bad feeling about this (Score:2)
Am I the only one who keeps hearing the same claim with different countries from the opponents of Trump?
Haven't' we heard the same thing about North Korea, Syria and now Iran? Where are those wars?
It's like a broken record...
Am I the only one who keeps hearing the same claim with different countries from the opponents of Trump?
Haven't' we heard the same thing about North Korea, Syria and now Iran? Where are those wars?
It's like a broken record...
If it weren't for calmer heads in OTHER countries war would have broken out. Eventually he's going to step on the wrong toes and there will be war. He's counting on the fact that no one really wants war so he can bully his way around the world. (same tactic Putin has been using for the last decade or so).
Whereas this frequently works because, it's true, no one wants war- it's playing with fire. It's true that eventually someone stands up to the bully and gives him a black eye.
Personally, I'd be far more in favor of the U.S. dumping Saudi Arabia and having closer ties with Iran as I believe they have the best chance at helping to Westernize the region in the long term, but I don't see it happening in the near term due to our current political alliances making that difficult to swing
Israel doesn't like Iran to be certain
Israel doesn't like anyone who is Islamic. I understand why, but they're not the best neighbours to have for any country.
Not only that, they don't respect any country's sovereignty. (how often have they carried out assassinations or intelligence theft and covert ops in foreign countries that they had no jurisdiction over- even allies? )
I also think Iran would make a better ally than Saudi Arabia for the US. We share more in common with Iran than SA, and Iran is a less oppressive regime than SA. Not that
Am I the only one who feels like a certain orange-haired jackass with Tourette's Syndrome is trying to gear us up for open war against Iran?
I'm no fan of Trump, but honestly it's Iran that's "gearing up" for war with the West.
In case you've failed to notice, Iran is being run by a bunch of bat-shit insane religious zealots...I don't mean your Scientology/Westboro Baptist kind of nuttery, I mean death-cult kind of insane. They believe in the prophecy of the 12th Imam, and that only by bathing the world in blood and fire can the prophecy be fulfilled, and furthermore it's their duty to bring it about as faithful believers. They WILL push the nuke
I'm no fan of Trump, but honestly it's Iran that's "gearing up" for war with the West.
Can't agree there. They might have been trying in the past to get nuclear weapons. (Can you really blame them with nuclear armed enemies in the region, and the fact that US will run roughshod over any country in the region it wants- but is scared of attacking countries with nuclear arms, like N.K?) Nuclear weapons guarentees their independence and helps put them on equal terms with Israel who is always screaming at the US to give them Iranian blood.
Iran is no pleasant state. They are full of radical nut
So is the US (Score:2)
North Korea.... What where you saying about that a year ago and How's that working out? Didn't they just release three US prisoners today and are they not discussing a peace treaty and nuclear disarmament after all this time?
I don't think I'd be making confident predictions about the effects of Trump's actions if I where you.
Contrast that with Iran. The ruling parties are batshit crazy, but there's nobody to reign them in. They will not just bow to the U.S.' wishes. They are defiant, and they have many countries on their side, and this move by the U.S. is throwing even more
Do not mistake Iran for NK. The last thing China would've wanted was a war in the Korean peninsula. It was China that pressured and convinced Kim into this position. Kim is batshit crazy and he would never have come to the table like this on his own.
China and South Korea also put a lot of pressure on the US to not start a war in Korea. The US has been a lot more hawkish than SK; SK understandably don't want a war on their doorstep where 10's of thousands (if they are lucky, it's that low) of their own people will die. If it weren't for saner voices in China and SK; I've no doubt Trump would have tried military action.
That said, I'm not convinced NK will disarm itself.
The "deal" with Iran crafted by Obama also didn't get the Legislature's approval so it was never an official treaty. He couldn't get the votes - this includes many key Democrats, who are now saying we need to keep it in place - so he resorted to Executive action.
PDT, using the same authority, is nixing it.
Iranians smart enough to realize... (Score:2)
...that Obama's deal was with Obama alone. Iranians can read US Constitution and watch US news. They knew no Senate ratification = no treaty = it isn't worth squat. They watched political developments in this country and knew in November 2016 Obama's deal was over sooner than later. If they act surprised or taken aback, well that is indeed an act or the Iranians haven't been paying attention for past couple years.
Why then did the Iranians sign up at all? Probably the literal pallets of unmarked bills (among
Attack of the cyber bullshit ! (Score:2)
Why is it hacking is only ever done by just whoever is Americas current best enemy?
