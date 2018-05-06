Chinese Government Is Behind a Decade of Hacks On Software Companies, Says Report (arstechnica.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Researchers said Chinese intelligence officers are behind almost a decade's worth of network intrusions that use advanced malware to penetrate software and gaming companies in the US, Europe, Russia, and elsewhere. The hackers have struck as recently as March in a campaign that used phishing emails in an attempt to access corporate-sensitive Office 365 and Gmail accounts. In the process, they made serious operational security errors that revealed key information about their targets and possible location. Researchers from various security organizations have used a variety of names to assign responsibility for the hacks, including LEAD, BARIUM, Wicked Panda, GREF, PassCV, Axiom, and Winnti. In many cases, the researchers assumed the groups were distinct and unaffiliated. According to a 49-page report published Thursday, all of the attacks are the work of Chinese government's intelligence apparatus, which the report's authors dub the Winnti Umbrella. Researchers from 401TRG, the threat research and analysis team at security company ProtectWise, based the attribution on common network infrastructure, tactics, techniques, and procedures used in the attacks as well as operational security mistakes that revealed the possible location of individual members.
Never mind all that, #RussianCollusion!! (Score:2)
Don't let yourself be distracted, people — neither by electronic spying in TFA, nor by the other kind [observer.com]. The real and most prepossessing problem facing humanity in general and the US in particular is that a promiscuous man with bad hair is the President. #Resist!!
CHina and RUssia are at war with the west (Score:2)
Yes, they are hitting the west VERY HARD. The amount of spying going on here is incredible.
Trump has it right in finally addressing CHina's economic war on America. Sadly, he is speaking about it, but really doing very little.
BUT, when he goes after allies at the same time, esp when they are NOT dumping on us, that is just insane.
It is time for the gov
Weird Timing (Score:2)
The timing of this is weird. First we had terrorists which were the worst problem. Now the terrorism problem is maybe 100 times worse but now the Russians are taking over the world. Shouldn't we be giving it a bit more time before raising the Chinese to first enemy? I mean we haven't gotten the message yet 'never mind the russians here is the *real* enemy!'