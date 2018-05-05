Microsoft's 'Meltdown' Patch For Windows 10 Contains a Fatal Flaw (bleepingcomputer.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: Microsoft's patches for the Meltdown vulnerability have had a fatal flaw all these past months, according to Alex Ionescu, a security researcher with cyber-security firm Crowdstrike. Only patches for Windows 10 versions were affected, the researcher wrote today in a tweet. Microsoft quietly fixed the issue on Windows 10 Redstone 4 (v1803), also known as the April 2018 Update, released on Monday.
"Welp, it turns out the Meltdown patches for Windows 10 had a fatal flaw: calling NtCallEnclave returned back to user space with the full kernel page table directory, completely undermining the mitigation," Ionescu wrote. Ionescu pointed out that older versions of Windows 10 are still running with outdated and bypass-able Meltdown patches.
Wednesday Microsoft issued a security update, but it wasn't to backport the "fixed" Meltdown patches for older Windows 10 versions. Instead, the emergency update fixed a vulnerability in the Windows Host Compute Service Shim (hcsshim) library (CVE-2018-8115) that allows an attacker to remotely execute code on vulnerable systems.
Worse than containing a potential flaw... (Score:2)
too many of our servers, desktops, and laptops will no longer boot after installing Meltdown/Spectre fixes. The usual symptom is that they show the Windows loading screen then a blank screen.
Windows and "free to play" (Score:2)
The Windows 10 update system feels like "free to play" games, where they actually make you pay more than what you would have paid outright if you made an upfront purchase.
While I like the some of the new features (linux support, more responsive UI, remote xbox streaming, etc), they make sure unwanted cruft comes with it, since you can no longer choose to include or not include many components. Also they took away the excellent Windows Media Center which still has no free alternative.
It is now too late, but
Re: (Score:1)
It is now too late, but I wish we stayed with the WIndows 7 model, where a purchase meant a purchase not a subscription.
One word of advice: "Linux".
Two similar errors on two different versions (Score:1)
First they totally fscked up the Windows 7/Server 2008 Meltdown "fix" allowing every user program access any RAM area they wanted
https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
And now again they fsck it all up in another version as well by returning the data the patch was supposed to not return. But the way they did fsck it up was totally different than the Windows 7 way. They have so many fuckups, they create different ones for each OS version, cause one fuckup is not enough. Code reuse with audited, well written code w
Too many versions of Windows 10 (Score:1)