Cyberattack Crashes Tennessee County's Website on Election Night (cnet.com) 24
An apparent DDoS attack shut down the Knox County Election Commission's websites as polls closed Tuesday night. From a report: On Tuesday night, as polls were closing for Knox County's primary races for the mayoral election, the county's website displaying the results crashed. The page was down for about an hour starting around 8 p.m. local time before officials were able to restore it, according to the county's Election Commission.
"Although the crash did not affect the vote tallies or the integrity of the election, this is not something that should happen," Mayor Tim Burchett said in a statement Wednesday. "I want to know what happened, and I think an independent review will help determine that so we can move forward and work to prevent similar issues in the future."
The primary election continued, with the county announcing that Glenn Jacobs, also known as WWE wrestler Kane, won the GOP nomination by 17 votes. The crash didn't affect voting or vote tallies because the county's voting machines aren't connected online, an election official told WBIR.
"Although the crash did not affect the vote tallies or the integrity of the election, this is not something that should happen," Mayor Tim Burchett said in a statement Wednesday. "I want to know what happened, and I think an independent review will help determine that so we can move forward and work to prevent similar issues in the future."
The primary election continued, with the county announcing that Glenn Jacobs, also known as WWE wrestler Kane, won the GOP nomination by 17 votes. The crash didn't affect voting or vote tallies because the county's voting machines aren't connected online, an election official told WBIR.
Somebody left caching off? (Score:2)
Crashed? (Score:2)
Two thoughts (Score:1)
How the fuck do they know vote tallies and the "integrity of the election" were not affected? It's like all the people who say, 'Russian interference in 2016 didn't affect the outcome of the election". What else can they say? "Yes, the outcome was affected and now we're in no-man's land"? I expect to hear this a lot in 2018 and 2020: "We were hacked (meddled, colluded, ratfuc
Re: (Score:2)
On Tuesday night, as polls were closing for Knox County's primary races for the mayoral election, the county's website displaying the results crashed.
The website simply reports the tally which is done with ballots NOT ON THE WEBSITE! Really, you worked REALLY hard to get your "Russia Russia Ressia!" meme in there... Grow up, Pope...
You are welcome on my lawn.
Even if a person doesn't believe in the "Russia Russia Russia!" meme you keep pushing?
Re: (Score:2)
Because the voting machines weren't connected to the internet, as mentioned in the fourth paragraph of TFA?
What was affected wasn't the vote, but rather the county website. Which displayed the results so people didn't have to wait till the paper came out the next morning....
Re: (Score:3)
How the fuck do they know vote tallies and the "integrity of the election" were not affected? It's like all the people who say, 'Russian interference in 2016 didn't affect the outcome of the election". What else can they say? "Yes, the outcome was affected and now we're in no-man's land"? I expect to hear this a lot in 2018 and 2020: "We were hacked (meddled, colluded, ratfucked) but it didn't affect the outcome!"
It was a website.
Unless you think they were using a WordPress plugin for voting, the systems were likely separate.
Re: (Score:2)
It was Tennessee. They were likely not counting the votes at all and just deciding on the results over drinks in a hotel ballroom.
Tennessee uses direct recording electronic systems without a paper record. You should have absolutely zero confidence in systems like this. They might as well not spend all that money on an election if they're going to use machines like this.
Re: (Score:2)
It was Tennessee. They were likely not counting the votes at all and just deciding on the results over drinks in a hotel ballroom.
There's the inner bigot in you coming out...
the usual suspects (Score:2)
Burchett said the county is hiring Sword & Shield Enterprise Security, a local company, to investigate the crash.
I'm guessing they won't find the culprit, but will offer their services to protect the county's nice little website from this happening again.
Gong.... (Score:2)
That's the Undertaker's Music!!!!
KANE (Score:2)
Slashdot Effect? (Score:2)
Could it be that a pro wrestler running in a local election directed enough traffic to crash a small website?