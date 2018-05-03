'Next Generation' Flaws Found on Computer Processors

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Researchers have found eight new flaws in computer central processing units that resemble the Meltdown and Spectre bugs revealed in January, a German computing magazine reported on Thursday. The magazine, called c't, said it was aware of Intel's plans to patch the flaws, adding that some chips designed by ARM Holdings, a unit of Japan's Softbank, might be affected, while work was continuing to establish whether Advanced Micro Devices chips were vulnerable. Meltdown and Spectre bugs could reveal the contents of a computer's central processing unit -- designed to be a secure inner sanctum -- either by bypassing hardware barriers or by tricking applications into giving up secret information.

  • not buying any more new computers & gadgets (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @02:59PM (#56548782)
    until the CPU manufacturers resolve this issue, if necessary will scour craigslist and second hand PC shops and buy used junk for cheap, no more high dollars spent on new desktops & laptops & tablets & phones until this CPU vulnerability issue is resolved in a proper and long term way

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nothing will ever be 100% secure, so just give up.

      • Z80 is 100% immune. Time to dust off the old TRS-80.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by skids ( 119237 )

          Grab a solar panel and as many old MIPS WRT boxes as you can carry and run for the hills!

    • Good luck. From understanding the flaw, finding a solution, testing for unintended consequences, creating a new mask with the changes to fabrication....probably a year wait or longer.

      Best we can hope for is a microcode update that doesn't leave much of a performance hit.

    • Re:not buying any more new computers & gadgets (Score:4, Interesting)

      by ravenshrike ( 808508 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @03:23PM (#56549018)

      Except they won't. At least not till quantum computers actually become usable by the regular consumer. Until then all processors will be vulnerable to some extent to SPECTRE class attacks(not however meltdown, that was purely Intel's fuckup) because you lose way too much performance dropping speculative execution entirely. There will merely be mitigation in place to make exploiting such attacks as difficult as possible.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why, are you running a public virtualization service?

      I'm not, so I'm not really worried about Meltdown/Spectre attacks on my infrastructure.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by imgod2u ( 812837 )

      You realize this flaw exists in almost every CPU built in the past 2.5 decades right? The newer CPUs are actually less susceptible...

  • More of an issue now (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @03:22PM (#56549002)
    CPUs have always had flaws and as a developer there was always an errata sheet you had to read and understand. The problem today is cloud computing and to some extent javascript. People are now running untrusted code on the same systems as their trusted programs. It was assumed that as long as your sandbox for these programs was secure and well defined that this was safe. Spectre and Meltdown proved this wasn't true.

    • We're also running programs written in C and connecting them to the internet ... we don't need javascript to be wide open.

    • This is why I have been saying for years Javascript as GOT to go. It was made in an age when the biggest threat was infected floppy discs and since then its been band aids on bullet wounds. You shouldn't be running complex code off of third party sites that have had ZERO vetting and with JS and ads these days? Hell malware authors couldn't have designed a better delivery system if they tried!

      IDK if we should go to a locked sandbox with very limited tools, or have only a set of vetting building blocks that

      • This is why I have been saying for years Javascript as GOT to go.

        Would you prefer a form submission and full page reload for every action that you perform in a web application?

        IDK if we should go to a locked sandbox with very limited tools

        That's what JavaScript was supposed to be.

      • IDK if we should go to a locked sandbox with very limited tools

        Uh, OK. Are you under the impression that Javascript has access to your file system or something?

        Insofar as some of these CPU bugs are supposedly exploitable in Javascript (and while one of Spectre/Meltdown was, the other wasn't but was widely confused as being the same thing), the same exploit would work in any Turing complete language.

        So you'd need more than sandboxing to protect against these kinds of CPU flaw. You'd need a language so

        • It's not the language it's the CPU instruction pipeline. On your old 8 bit computer it would take 4 ticks to fetch the instruction, fetch the arguments, do the calculation, store the result. Then we got a pipeline where each tick you would do all 4 things, fetch instruction 4, get the arguments for instruction 3, do the calculation for instruction 2 and store the result of the instruction 1. Over the years pipelines got longer and more complex. An inefficiency in pipelines occurs when you do a branch, t
    • WTF? That's not new at all and has nothing to do with "cloud" computing! Multiple users on multi-user systems used to be the rule, and of course the users were running untrusted code from their user accounts. There used to be Unix and Linux boxes online everywhere. It also used to be easier to pawn computers unless the sysadmin knew what he was doing.

  • Direct article link (Score:5, Informative)

    by isj ( 453011 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @03:24PM (#56549028) Homepage

    here [heise.de] (German)

  • Next generation (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @03:27PM (#56549056) Homepage Journal
    Very possibly the next generation of Intel processors are going to be slower than the previous generation once they have to fix these architectural issues.

  • contents of a computer's central processing unit -- designed to be a secure inner sanctum --

    All these nerds who have been using the computers since they were toddlers would find this description of the CPU really really fresh, novel and eh, yes, news.

  • The process of reserving CVE numbers clearly discloses timing of discovery of vulnerabilities. The CVE numbering authority should close that potential security hole.

    I'm at least half serious about this. Arguably, knowing that vulnerability disclosures are coming reduces the value of current and upcoming products and can even have an effect on stock prices. It may also embolden black-hat security to step up efforts to discover vulnerabilities, knowing of the presence of them, and encourage them to attempt to

  • It is likely that there are other bugs related to speculative execution that can leak data. For example, you could have code that leaks data through timing instead of through direct cache impact. You measure the number of cycles after writing clever code that consumes one more or less based on a bit of restricted data.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by imgod2u ( 812837 )

      That's also what Spectre (and Meltdown did). They timed cache accesses before and after speculative loads using secure data as the "forwarding address".

      The other variants (BranchScope if you're interested) uses a similar technique except it trains the branch predictor using secure data bits and then times the execution time.

  • I bet this is why the new line of Intel processors was delayed significantly. Anyone else suspect that?

  • Maybe the entire architecture paradigm needs a start-from-scratch perspective?

    We've been doctoring and hacking the PC architecture for what, 30 years now? Under the hood, everything still basically laid out the same as it was with the first 286 and 386 machines. Not much has changed. Maybe it's time to redo everything?

  • It's clear that it's time to grab the old 6502 design and modernize it â" let's call it the 656464. A 7nm, 64-core, 64-bit version (basically change nothing else other than needed glue between the chips, memory linkages, and the instruction width), with a decent cache attached, would not take up all that much die space, and would be really interesting, albeit slow in many ways due to a good number of modern tricks not being in place. But without those tricks many security issues they cause could be avo

