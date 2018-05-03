Somebody Tried to Hide a Backdoor in a Popular JavaScript npm Package (bleepingcomputer.com) 26
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: The Node Package Manager (npm) team avoided a disaster today when it discovered and blocked the distribution of a cleverly hidden backdoor mechanism inside a popular -- albeit deprecated -- JavaScript package. The actual backdoor mechanism was found in "getcookies," a relatively newly created npm package (JavaScript library) for working with browser cookies. The npm team -- which analyzed this package earlier today after reports from the npm community -- says "getcookies" contains a complex system for receiving commands from a remote attacker, who could target any JavaScript app that had incorporated this library.
... then they'd be half decent coders and wouldn't be coding in babyscript, sorry, javascript. This language is where idiots and MBAs straight off an "Anyone can code!" course end up, writing Hello World style programs using half a dozen libraries to create a Hello factory and a World factory with another factory that joins factories which then creates a HelloWorld object that eventually outputs a string via some StringOutputter object.
So I guess we should just give up on Linux with yum, rpm, and apt?
As a Dev NOT working with JS and NPM: Given the vast number of packages on NPM https://developers.slashdot.org/story/17/01/14/0222245/nodejss-npm-is-now-the-largest-package-registry-in-the-world I'd wager a pretty penny there are more foul packages out there.
Dependency managers like Maven, Gradle, NPM, Pipenv and Bundler have made linking against other peoples libraries a walk in the park. Regardless if you draw your packages from public servers or your private Artifactory Server.
Newly created, popular, and deprecated. That doesn't sound right.
I don't personally do any significant JS development, but the suggestion that this is a JS-specific problem is silly. This could have just as well been in a Java or C++ framework. We all use third party libraries and frameworks all the time without doing a line-by-line code review.
The real story here isn't that someone tried to slip in a backdoor. The story should be about how the NPM team did their due diligence and protected all of their users by catching this. Good job to them.
There's one difference: when I use a C/C++ library, I almost always install it via my operating system's package manager. The version installed won't have been checked for backdoors, but it will at least be a released version that has gone through some minimal QA. The fact that it's included at all typically means that upstream has a half-competent release process or that some other applications are depending on it and making it worth packaging.
