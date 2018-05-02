GitHub Accidentally Exposes Some Plaintext Passwords In Its Internal Logs (zdnet.com) 16
GitHub has sent an email to some of its 27 million users alerting them of a bug that exposed some user passwords in plaintext. "During the course of regular auditing, GitHub discovered that a recently introduced bug exposed a small number of users' passwords to our internal logging system," said the email. "We have corrected this, but you'll need to reset your password to regain access to your account." ZDNet reports: The email said that a handful of GitHub staff could have seen those passwords -- and that it's "unlikely" that any GitHub staff accessed the site's internal logs. It's unclear exactly how this bug occurred. GitHub's explanation was that it stores user passwords with bcrypt, a stronger password hashing algorithm, but that the bug "resulted in our secure internal logs recording plaintext user passwords when users initiated a password reset." "Rest assured, these passwords were not accessible to the public or other GitHub users at any time," the email said. GitHub said it "has not been hacked or compromised in any way."
Umm... how's this possible? (Score:4, Insightful)
How can a clear text password be available to them at all to record it in a log?
What should happen is that a hash gets calculated on client AND server side, you don't want to store the client's hash directly in the database... for obvious reasons.
Basic Auth (Score:2)
I guess http basic auth over TLS.
The connection is encrypted using TLS but the password is transferred in the clear (base64).
Don't use basic-auth.
If you absolutely have to, use an application specific password with restricted rights.
Password reset (Score:3)
the bug "resulted in our secure internal logs recording plaintext user passwords when users initiated a password reset."
"We have corrected this, but you'll need to reset your password to regain access to your account."
Er... are you really sure that this has been corrected?
Stored in the data base (Score:2)
So how is this "random salt" recovered when you need to check the password's validity?
It's stored along in the data base.
Most stored password have a form like
${type of algorithm used}${parameters used}${data}
where:
- "type of the algorithm used" tell you what was used to generate this (e.g: using Bcrypt, like GitHub as mentioned in the summary).
- "data" is the actual salted-output that you need to replicate to successfully log-in
- "parameters" is any extra-data that the algorithm needs to generate password checks.
Like the salt.
DO NOT USE HASH!!!! (Score:2)
you feed the string and the salt into an encryption algorythm like sha512 which produces a HASH this is what gets stored
Argh!
No!
NO!!!
NO-NO-NO-NO!!!!
DO NOT USE HASHES ! (like Sha512).
These are designed to be *fast* (1), meaning that it could be not impossible for an attacker to guess the password out of the hash simply by brute forcing all the most common password and variations thereof into the same salt and see if they match.
(1 - And remember that the "tera hash" that ASIC bitcoinminer are reporting are exactly that : trillion of SHA256-like computation per second.)
USE KEY-DERIVATION FUNCTIONS (KDF) INSTEAD !
Like the Bcrypt
3) you feed the string and the salt into an encryption algorythm like sha512 which produces a HASH this is what gets stored
Except sha512 is a hashing algorythm not an ecryption algorythm.