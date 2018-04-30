Volkswagen, Audi Cars Vulnerable To Remote Hacking (bleepingcomputer.com) 75
An anonymous reader writes: "A Dutch cyber-security firm has discovered that in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems deployed with some car models from the Volkswagen Group are vulnerable to remote hacking," reports Bleeping Computer. The vulnerabilities have been successfully tested and verified on Volkswagen Golf GTE and Audi A3 Sportback e-tron models. Researchers say they were able to hack the cars via both WiFi (remote vector) and USB (local vector) connections. Researchers hinted they could have also went after the cars' braking and acceleration system, but stopped due to fear of breaking VW's intellectual property on those systems.
"Under certain conditions attackers could listen in to conversations the driver is conducting via a car kit, turn the microphone on and off, as well as gaining access to the complete address book and the conversation history," Computest researchers said in their paper. "Furthermore, due to the vulnerability, there is the possibility of discovering through the navigation system precisely where the driver has been, and to follow the car live wherever it is at any given time," researchers added. VW deployed patches.
Those infotainment systems were once made by QNX under Harman Becker, now owned by Blackberry. I bet they're still doing them. This is actually surprising to me, as QNX is known for better work than that. If these car companies switched to a different dashboard maker, QNX should jump in at the marketing opportunity.
VW products generally have separate (knob) HVAC controls, not the integrated junk that many other manufactures have stuck their customers with.
I've been in new cars -- driving them has mostly made me want to beat the hell out of some of the people that engineered them.
VW products generally have separate (knob) HVAC controls, not the integrated junk that many other manufactures have stuck their customers with.
As do BMWs, Toyotas, Mercedes, Hondas Jaguars (that is pronounced Jag-U-ar, if we called it Jagwar, we'd spell it that way), in fact most new cars retain physical knobs, switches and buttons for the HVAC, Radio and other things you use on the move. Most British, Asian and German manufacturers do, its only the Americans who think different (OK, I haven't driven a new French car and frankly, never plan to). Journalists call this a "dated interior" though.
Only crappy manufacturers have swallowed the touchsc
Thanks to your snobbery in regards to pronunciation Americans now pronounce Jaguar like "jaggy wire."
I can't even begin to tell you how much I hate you now.
Thanks to your snobbery in regards to pronunciation Americans now pronounce Jaguar like "jaggy wire."
I can't even begin to tell you how much I hate you now.
Good, let your hate teach you how to pronounce Jaguar properly.
I on the other hand with smirk with mild amusement and drink tea. Toodle pipsky.
Most of which is useless crap that doesn't belong in a car. iPhone app to start/unlock the car? Fuck that idea with a jackhammer. That means that the car and iPhone likely talk through the auto company's servers, and the car company can track, unlock, and disable the car 24/7. Yuck.
GPS is pointless in 2018 since talking phones do a better job than most car GPS units.
Cell connection, IPv6, encrypted direct connection to your phone. No "clown" intermediate required if done right.
Not that you should be idling for 10-15 minutes before driving off. Waste of fuel, probably a fire and CO hazard. Seat heaters warm up very quickly -- no need to "pre-warm" the car, and if you can't handle 5 minutes of 0 degree air temps, you're a weakling, sorry to say.
It's a gimmick - kinda. I've only used it once to remote start the car and turn on the air conditioning on a really hot day while I was still 10km away on the train travelling back to the train station. When I approached the car, it was clearly running and inside was nice and cool. However, ther
Why do you think it's called an "info" tainment instead of "entertainment" system? Because is displays a random wikipedia page on startup?
Other than a feed of +12V, a signal line from the steering wheel controls, ground, and maybe a data signal from a rear-view camera, why does the "infotainment" system need to talk to the rest of the car at all?
The most pragmatic reason is that wiring harnesses in cars are complex and expensive, and replacing a bunch of point to point wires with a data bus makes the car cheaper and easier to build. And once you have everything connected to a data bus, why not put the UI for many of those items on the thing with the biggest display and most available controls, like the infotainment system.
And my car has lots of settings that you may not think are worthwhile, but that I appreciate. Like to unlock all 4 doors when I touch the door handle, and to fold in the mirrors when I park. Things that may not be everyone's preference, but I like my bells and whistles.
My car has multiple cameras, and when the car is in reverse it shows me the rear view camera - so it needs to know transmission indicators. And it automatically turns off the cameras when I reach a certain forward speed, so it needs to know the speedometer reading. And since it has no physical gauges on the dash, the whole driver display is nothing but an LCD screen, so it needs to know speed, RPM, gas gauge, temperature, cruise control settings, etc.
Maybe not to your taste, but definitely to mine.
But nothing that they accomplished supports the outlandish claim that they could have messed with the brakes, "but stopped due to fear of breaking VWs intellectual property on those systems." If they reverse engineered the the Wifi and USB protocols for controlling the unit, they have likely "broken VWs intellectual property" already, but acces
the outlandish claim that they could have messed with the brakes, "but stopped due to fear of breaking VWs intellectual property on those systems."
Yeah that's the nonsense quote of the week.
Meanwhile, I will continue to use my mechanically injected diesel - plenty of black smoke and no NOx.
"Under certain conditions attackers could listen in to conversations the driver is conducting via a car kit, turn the microphone on and off, as well as gaining access to the complete address book and the conversation history,"
Why in the fuck does the car have an "address book" or a microphone?
My 1999 Ford gets me around just fine without a microphone or an address book.
What's next? A video camera pointed at the driver so people can take selfies and live stream themselves while they drive around? An in-dash scrolling facebook update for the addicts?
Has the world gone totally crazy now?
Many people happen to like the fact that you can link your phone to your car via Bluetooth and then make completly hands-free phone calls.
Many people like meth. Doesn't make it a good idea.
Hang up and drive.
"A video camera pointed at the driver so people can take selfies and live stream themselves while they drive around?"
The car's AI may also use such a camera to detect if the driver is conscious, alert or impaired
They could? They could have tried (Score:3)
They could have tried to go after the brake system, but I doubt they would have been successful.
The brake system is pretty well secured from the infotainment system, exactly because infotaintment systems are often not 100% secure.
Actually, critical systems like brakes are on a separate CAN bus than the normal crap to prevent a DoS attack from making you crash. However, both CAN busses are connected to the ECU. Hacking an ECU via CAN bus [illmatics.com] isn't a new trick.
They could have tried to go after the brake system, but I doubt they would have been successful.
They aren't blackhats, so attacking the ECU was never their objective. Instead, they successfully demonstrated significant vulnerabilities in the wireless systems which could enable remote attacks.
On some cars there are gateways between the distinct CAN busses but often they don't do as much intelligent filtering as they should.
I can only speak with authority for Ford and VW/Audi/Porsche cars. VW/Audi/Porsche most certainly have one of these gateways between the can busses and it's quite good. In this case, we're talking about powertrain can and convenience can. The only messages allowed to pass between those are status updates from the ECU to convenience (engine RPM, temperatures, etc.. for the instrument cluster and some radios that can display vehicle stats), setting change messages from the radio to the body control module and
The point wasn't to impress you by wrecking the car, it was the compromise the security of the car's computer network which is exactly what was done. Stop moving the goal posts.
the people who wrote the paper. try reading it.
Shielded from harm (Score:5, Funny)
Researchers hinted they could have also went after the cars' braking and acceleration system, but stopped due to fear of breaking VW's intellectual property on those systems.
This is yet another example of how strong IP laws can help to protect a nations' citizens from evildoers.
Researchers hinted they could have also went after the cars' braking and acceleration system, but stopped due to fear of breaking VW's intellectual property on those systems.
This is yet another example of how strong IP laws can help to protect a nations' citizens from evildoers.
Yes, hardened criminals intent on stealing your car will be stopped dead in their tracks by our onerous IP laws. Score one for the good guys.
USB (Score:2)
As Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek showed with their work culminating in sensational remote hacking of a Jeep Cherokee driven by a volunteering journalist, the key issue is that hackable infotainment units are capable of impacting other systems on the car's CAN bus. See Remote Exploitation of an Unaltered Passenger Vehicle [ioactive.com] for details.
That was a known issue in 2015. There is simply no excuse
Is it possibly because they didn't have an actual big deal, but still desperately needed people to read their report?
"they could have also GONE after", I think you'll find...