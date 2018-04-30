Long Prison Sentence for Man Who Hacked Jail Computer System To Bust Out Friend (bleepingcomputer.com) 11
A judge sentenced a Michigan man to 87 months -- 7 years 3 months -- in prison for hacking into a county jail's computer system and modifying prisoner records in an attempt to get an inmate released early. From a report: The man, Konrads Voits, 27, of Ypsilanti, will also serve three years of supervised release and will have to pay $235,488 in restitution to Washtenaw County, the cost of investigating and addressing the hack. Voits prison sentence stems from his actions in the spring of last year. According to his guilty plea, Voits admitted that between January and March 2017, he engaged in a social engineering campaign to hack into the Washtenaw County Jail's computer system. Initially, he engaged in a spear-phishing campaign. He sent emails to county jail employees, luring them on the "ewashtenavv.org" domain, a carbon copy of the county's official website of "ewashtenaw.org."
second offense, probation (Score:5, Informative)
He had gotten into trouble before [mlive.com]. Looks like there is a probation violation involved as well. So, he didn't just get the long jail term for hacking, he got it for hacking while already on probation for stalking drug charges, and prior hacking charges.