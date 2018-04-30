Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Security

Long Prison Sentence for Man Who Hacked Jail Computer System To Bust Out Friend (bleepingcomputer.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the tough-luck dept.
A judge sentenced a Michigan man to 87 months -- 7 years 3 months -- in prison for hacking into a county jail's computer system and modifying prisoner records in an attempt to get an inmate released early. From a report: The man, Konrads Voits, 27, of Ypsilanti, will also serve three years of supervised release and will have to pay $235,488 in restitution to Washtenaw County, the cost of investigating and addressing the hack. Voits prison sentence stems from his actions in the spring of last year. According to his guilty plea, Voits admitted that between January and March 2017, he engaged in a social engineering campaign to hack into the Washtenaw County Jail's computer system. Initially, he engaged in a spear-phishing campaign. He sent emails to county jail employees, luring them on the "ewashtenavv.org" domain, a carbon copy of the county's official website of "ewashtenaw.org."

