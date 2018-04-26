Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security The Internet IT

Ski Lift In Austria Left Control Panel Open On the Internet (bleepingcomputer.com) 21

Posted by msmash from the of-course-they-did dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Officials from the city of Innsbruck in Austria have shut down a local ski lift after two security researchers found its control panel open wide on the Internet, and allowing anyone to take control of the ski lift's operational settings. There was no authentication in place, and anyone accessing the control panel could have modified the ski lift's speed, the distance between cable cars, and cable tension.

Coincidentally, researchers discovered the ski lift's control panel on the same day that NBC ran a report about a ski lift system suffering a mechanical malfunction, going at crazy speeds, and injuring 10 people. Both ski lifts were from the same vendor, but researchers say they weren't aware of the NBC report when they stumbled upon the one in Austria. Innsbruck officials shut down the ski lift for a security audit, and the ski lift is still nonoperational today.

Ski Lift In Austria Left Control Panel Open On the Internet More | Reply

Ski Lift In Austria Left Control Panel Open On the Internet

Comments Filter:

  • Why does this need Internet (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can anyone explain why a ski lift could possibly need Internet-connected settings? What possible benefit is there to being able to control it if you aren't physically there to judge the operating conditions and environment, and to watch the customers?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ELCouz ( 1338259 )
      +1 Insightful! Why the fuck someone can control these critical parameters? What's next....Nuclear launch control over WAN?!

    • it pisses me off enough that at work we have faucets in the washroom that need the fucking batteries changed before they will dispense water. now young "engineers" think everything has to be internet connected too. fucking 'ooo shiny gadget toy' syndrome run amok

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Touch free faucets serve a different purpose that internet connected things though. It's a sanitation improvement.

        • because faucets with foot pedal or that can be activated with elbow don't exist?

          it's a sanitation improvement when the thing doesn't work at all?

          get real anon, stop trying to defend the mental retardation

    • It doesn't. It needs a network-connected web interface, but to most... let's say "not IT companies" such a ski resort, there's no difference. These companies have one network, usually wholly connected to the Internet, and that's it. Default security and whatnot.
      Why does this happen? Simple, really. They see IT as "the cheapest dude we could find to take care of the internet stuff". And so they hire that dude, which let's be honest, won't be someone who dropped $30K on classes and spent 5 years studying netw

  • great, now every time i get on a roller coaster, elevator, or subway train i'm just going to be wondering about whether there are online control systems for those things, and if i trust that company to properly secure it. it's a problem likely to become more widespread over time.

  • I hear it got infected by the S0nnyB0n0 virus.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The way of the world is to praise dead saints and prosecute live ones." -- Nathaniel Howe

Close