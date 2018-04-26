New C# Ransomware Compiles Itself at Runtime (bleepingcomputer.com) 11
From a report: A new in-development ransomware was discovered that has an interesting characteristic. Instead of the distributed executable performing the ransomware functionality, the executables compiles an embedded encrypted C# program at runtime and launches it directly into memory.
Modify it to delete Windows and install Linux (Score:1)
Re: Modify it to delete Windows and install Linux (Score:1)
yes, making the computer unusable was its purpose so what you proposed will work too
Re: (Score:1)