New C# Ransomware Compiles Itself at Runtime (bleepingcomputer.com) 38
From a report: A new in-development ransomware was discovered that has an interesting characteristic. Instead of the distributed executable performing the ransomware functionality, the executables compiles an embedded encrypted C# program at runtime and launches it directly into memory.
yes, making the computer unusable was its purpose so what you proposed will work too
>But there isn't any ransomware on Linux even though it's perfectly possible to exist.
https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/us/security/news/cyber-attacks/erebus-linux-ransomware-impact-to-servers-and-countermeasures
There is nothing about Linux that prevents ransomware targetted for that platform from functioning correctly. Hell it wouldn't even need to provide its own crypto, it could just use the in kernel dm-crypt stuff.
Malware can do the same on Windows - why would Windows malware need to provide its own crypto? Why can't it use the Windows cryptographic services?
Listen, if you don't know what the Windows API provides, then perhaps you're too ignorant to contribute to a discussion on which OS is better. You have reasons for your arguments, but because you don't know shit your reasons are probably stupid too.
IOW, STFU and let the adults talk.
Re:Cross-platform? (Score:4, Informative)
So does it work with Mono, too?
Re:Cross-platform? (Score:5, Interesting)
OK, I'll bite. It might work. The implementation uses the "CSharpCodeProvider class" which is included in the handy-dandy ".NET Framework ICodeCompiler compiler execution interface" installed on most Windows boxes. However, Mono also implements ICodeCompiler (http://docs.go-mono.com/index.aspx?link=T%3ASystem.CodeDom.Compiler.ICodeCompiler). The question would be, "why bother" since you'd have to write multi-OS ransomware (covering Mac/Windows/some Linux OS's) anyway to take full advantage of Mono.
I ran into this "anyone can compile C# programs" ability myself a while back when one of my new dev VDIs was locked down to the point that no one could install Visual Studio. So...I just pulled down a portable text editor and then compiled the C# code I wanted through the local
Really? (Score:2)
I don't quite understand how this was "discovered". It's source code, not something that has been found infecting anyone's computer in the wild. It looks like a proof-of-concept, and it's also trivial and isn't any kind of new idea. Any programming language that has any kind of "eval" or "compile" functionality could do this, including for example Shell Scripts, Perl, Python,
malware = "abcdefnsaiassur123";
Re: (Score:3)
The main problem with trying to detect if a program is compiling code dynamically is there are legitimate reasons to do it.
I made an app once with the goal of allowing me to map Wii Remote functionality to PC controls. To make it dynamic, I wanted a scripting engine. Since
.NET can compile code at runtime, and I was making my app in .NET, it made sense to make the scripting in .NET as well. Worked pretty well!
I could see a game engine using this capability or one like it to power its own scripting language.
Excessively Complex (Score:4, Interesting)
Seems like it would be easier and just as effective to use an encrypted binary instead. Then the procedure would be:
I would certainly not trust a piece of downloaded code that included code to do either, so I'm not sure the first one has any additional advantages as malware.
Compile ? (Score:2)
where is the compiler ?
I read the article. I can see the string hiding technique, which should be scanable.
so if they are sending source code, there has to be a compiler/interpreter installed, right ?
Unity Mobile games have started doing that as well (Score:1)
Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes does this as well. I foresee that it will become a common practice to protect mobile games against reverse-engineering and proxying
Yes! (Score:2)
Finally, some open source ransomware! I had held off on downloading ransomware because everything was always closed source bullshit but now, I'll have my data held hostage with the software freedom I demand!
