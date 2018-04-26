Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security

New C# Ransomware Compiles Itself at Runtime (bleepingcomputer.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the out-in-the-wild dept.
From a report: A new in-development ransomware was discovered that has an interesting characteristic. Instead of the distributed executable performing the ransomware functionality, the executables compiles an embedded encrypted C# program at runtime and launches it directly into memory.

New C# Ransomware Compiles Itself at Runtime More | Reply

New C# Ransomware Compiles Itself at Runtime

Comments Filter:
  • Solve the problem at one stroke.

    • yes, making the computer unusable was its purpose so what you proposed will work too

  • I don't quite understand how this was "discovered". It's source code, not something that has been found infecting anyone's computer in the wild. It looks like a proof-of-concept, and it's also trivial and isn't any kind of new idea. Any programming language that has any kind of "eval" or "compile" functionality could do this, including for example Shell Scripts, Perl, Python, ..the list goes on..., Lisp. That's why the program is about two lines long.


    malware = "abcdefnsaiassur123"; // "delete("*") whic

    • The main problem with trying to detect if a program is compiling code dynamically is there are legitimate reasons to do it.

      I made an app once with the goal of allowing me to map Wii Remote functionality to PC controls. To make it dynamic, I wanted a scripting engine. Since .NET can compile code at runtime, and I was making my app in .NET, it made sense to make the scripting in .NET as well. Worked pretty well!

      I could see a game engine using this capability or one like it to power its own scripting language.

  • Excessively Complex (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jsrjsr ( 658966 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @05:15PM (#56509653)
    The key feature is the encrypted source code. The procedure is:
    1. Decrypt source code
    2. Compile source code to an in-memory assembly [behind the scenes the .NET framework calls Assembly.Load()]
    3. Run a method on a class in the assembly

    Seems like it would be easier and just as effective to use an encrypted binary instead. Then the procedure would be:

    1. Decrypt binary image
    2. Call Assembly.Load()
    3. Run a method on a class in the assembly

    I would certainly not trust a piece of downloaded code that included code to do either, so I'm not sure the first one has any additional advantages as malware.

  • where is the compiler ?

    I read the article. I can see the string hiding technique, which should be scanable.

    so if they are sending source code, there has to be a compiler/interpreter installed, right ?

  • Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes does this as well. I foresee that it will become a common practice to protect mobile games against reverse-engineering and proxying

  • Finally, some open source ransomware! I had held off on downloading ransomware because everything was always closed source bullshit but now, I'll have my data held hostage with the software freedom I demand! ;)

Slashdot Top Deals

Honesty is for the most part less profitable than dishonesty. -- Plato

Close