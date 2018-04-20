AI Can Scour Code To Find Accidentally Public Passwords

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Researchers at software infrastructure firm Pivotal have taught AI to locate this accidentally public sensitive information in a surprising way: By looking at the code as if it were a picture. Since modern artificial intelligence is arguably better than humans at identifying minute differences in images, telling the difference between a password and normal code for a computer is just like recognizing a dog from a cat. The best way to check whether private passwords or sensitive information has been left public today is to use hand-coded rules called "regular expressions." These rules tell a computer to find any string of characters that meets specific criteria, like length and included characters.

  • There's realtively few instances where mixed capitals, symbols and numbers are valid syntax. yes there are, but few. sounds like we just made it easy to spot thepassword.

  • I do this from time to time myself. I just do the following:
    # grep -r Pa55W0rd $HOME
    Note the space before the grep. That way it does not end up in .bash_history and cause an issue there.
    I have found some from time to time.

    I am the only person on my PC, but security is a mentality.

