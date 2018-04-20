Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Loud Sound From Fire Alarm System Shuts Down Nasdaq's Scandinavian Data Center

Posted by msmash from the oh-damn dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: A loud sound emitted by a fire alarm system has destroyed the hard drives of a Swedish data center, downing Nasdaq operations across Northern Europe. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, April 19, and was caused by a gas-based fire alarm system that are typically deployed in data centers because of their ability to put out fires without destroying non-burnt equipment. These systems work by releasing inert gas at high speeds, a mechanism usually accompanied by a loud whistle-like sound. With non-calibrated systems, this sound can get very loud, a big no-no in data centers, where loud sounds are known to affect performance, shut down, or even destroy hard drives.

  • >> this sound can get very loud, a big no-no

    Jeezzez Crisco. What did we do now to get SlashDot editors talking down to us with one syllable at a time?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      >> this sound can get very loud, a big no-no Jeezzez Crisco. What did we do now to get SlashDot editors talking down to us with one syllable at a time?

      Would you prefer "the aforementioned audible emanation attained a decibel level detrimental to the proper operation of the installed data storage mechanisms"?

  • "caused by a gas-based fire alarm system that are typically deployed in data centers because of their ability to put out fires without destroying non-burnt equipment. [...] With non-calibrated systems, this sound can get very loud [and destroy-non burnt-equipment]"

    You had one job! (Directed at both the system itself and whoever was supposed to be in charge of calibrating it.)

    ...actually, that person may have zero job now.
  • ....because they don't like loud sounds unless the sounds are made by themselves.

