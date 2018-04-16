Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Encryption

Russia Begins Blocking Telegram Messenger (reuters.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the it-begins dept.
Russia's state telecommunications regulator said on Monday it had begun blocking access to Telegram messenger after the company refused to comply with an order to give Russian state security access to its users' secret messages (encryption keys). From a report: The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement on its website that it had sent telecoms operators a notification about blocking access to Telegram inside Russia. The service, set up by a Russian entrepreneur, has more than 200 million global users and is ranked as the world's ninth most popular mobile messaging app.

