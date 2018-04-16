Russia Begins Blocking Telegram Messenger (reuters.com) 28
Russia's state telecommunications regulator said on Monday it had begun blocking access to Telegram messenger after the company refused to comply with an order to give Russian state security access to its users' secret messages (encryption keys). From a report: The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement on its website that it had sent telecoms operators a notification about blocking access to Telegram inside Russia. The service, set up by a Russian entrepreneur, has more than 200 million global users and is ranked as the world's ninth most popular mobile messaging app.
On the plus side... (Score:5, Funny)
On the plus side, if they block people from using messaging devices, that's fewer people they have to kill when people use the messaging devices to report on news that Russia finds embarrassing.
RIP Borodin.
Re: (Score:2)
Zemlya svobodnogo, tovarishcha.
Re: (Score:2)
The soil of a free comrade.
WTF do you mean by that?
Re: (Score:2)
Blame it on
/.'s non-existent Unicode support.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't need to translate this using yandex, I am pretty fluent in Russian as it is, and besides I don't really like yandex.
"Zemlya" means land in the sense of earth, soil or real estate. Land in the sense of a country would be "strana". And I haven't heard Russians using "comrade" for three decades.
Re: (Score:2)
Silicon Valley doesn't get a pass because they are currently the 'hot thing'. No one is exempt from rules and regulations.
Except Vladimir, of course. But he can fuck off too.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Wow, remember when Rusky bots made an effort of blending in?
Re: (Score:1)
You must be a bot, or braindead. Governments and Corporations, in general, ignore the very rules they hold us to.
Kind of like product endorsement (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because Putin is clearly one of the world's leading Progressivists.
Re: (Score:2)
They actually already banned VPNs a few weeks ago. It looks like VPN is secure and you aren't paying enough attention.
Head scratcher... why not Signal and iMessage? (Score:1)
I wonder why Telegram was targeted specifically. Was it the group chats which there is a key that can be handed over? Why Telegram over other secure providers?
The more you tighten your grip ... (Score:3)
This seems counterproductive. The conflict is making more people aware of Russian snooping which will only push more non-secure users to use a secure messaging app.
Is there an equivalent of the Streisand effect for this situation?
2 Reasons for using Telegram now (Score:2)
First, a government actually bans its use because they can't spy on you.
Two, no Russian spammers on the network trying to flood it with fake news.
And I honestly don't know what's the better reason...