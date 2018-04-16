Hackers Stole a Casino's High-Roller Database Through a Thermometer in the Lobby Fish Tank

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


From a report: Nicole Eagan, the CEO of cybersecurity company Darktrace, told the WSJ CEO Council in London on Thursday: "There's a lot of internet of things devices, everything from thermostats, refrigeration systems, HVAC [air conditioning] systems, to people who bring in their Alexa devices into the offices. There's just a lot of IoT. It expands the attack surface and most of this isn't covered by traditional defenses."

Eagan gave one memorable anecdote about a case Darktrace worked on where an unnamed casino was hacked via a thermometer in a lobby aquarium. "The attackers used that to get a foothold in the network. They then found the high-roller database and then pulled that back across the network, out the thermostat, and up to the cloud," she said.

  • I don't know... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:07AM (#56445285)

    ... this sounds phishy.

  • Network Separation (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And that is why one should be almost religious about separating networks. In particular networks for "home automation" from the rest. Event at home I have one wifi for home automation and one for the rest.

    • Re:Network Separation (Partial report from vendor) (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      https://www.darktrace.com/resources/wp-global-threat-report-2017.pdf
      ---
      To ensure these communications remained separate
      from the commercial network, the casino configured
      the tank to use an individual VPN to isolate the tank’s
      data
      ---

      So yes, it was segregated via a VPN link. Clearly that wasn't enough.

    • That's smart! There is no way to route between two seperate networks.

    • and why need local non cloud devices look at target there they hacked to the network from the 3rd party vendors HVAC system.

      A big casino should have that on a non cloud non wifi network.

    • And that is why one should be almost religious about separating networks. In particular networks for "home automation" from the rest. Event at home I have one wifi for home automation and one for the rest.

      Good Suggestion.

      I'm not a fan of my current home router and have been considering getting a new one. I think I might follow your suggestion and do the same. Keep the old one for my IOT devices and put computers and cell phones on a new one.

  • As the topic says, but I repeat: What is a high-roller database?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Client list of "big spenders." The people who would actually come and spend large amounts of money gambling.

    • I'm no internet genius, but I'm wagering it's some sort of database that contains the names of high rollers who frequent the casino, along with their details. You might want to do some sleuthing on the dank webs to confirm.

      • And what is a high roller then?
        Someone who often frequents casinos?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Holi ( 250190 )
          WTF, does no one here know how to use a fucking search engine?

          • Obviously you don't. Next question?

          • Re: What is a high-roller database? (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            It is a list of people who due to the influence of puppeteers, and to roll above a seven on two six sided dice. Pierson's Casinos use the list to steer these high rollers to games where odds are more in their favor and away from things like craps where a two is a loss and an eleven is a win. Hackers will use it to place side bets to defraud the casino.

            There now you don't have to google it, ya lazy bums.

        • This is a joke, right? Are you unable to use an online dictoonary or Google?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by EvilSS ( 557649 )

          And what is a high roller then? Someone who often frequents casinos?

          A high roller is a whale.

    • Geez, i don't know for sure... but maybe a list of rich people??

    • In the online gaming world they call them "whales". So... the thing about the aquarium actually makes it even more funny.

  • Zero sympathy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by olsmeister ( 1488789 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:13AM (#56445311)
    IoT devices should be sparingly and carefully deployed.

    Anyone who uses one as a fish tank thermometer deserves to be hacked. I know the tank probably had tens of thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish in it - don't care. If you absolutely NEED need to have an IoT thermometer in it, rather than a simple visual one, then put it on a different network than your client databases. Hell, have it use the cellular network. If it wasn't this, it would have been something else.
    • You just made the argument against EVERY fucking internet enabled device.

      Congratulations.

    • This.

      I can see the practicality of having some things online - a thermometer for a tank of $10,000 fish, sure.

      But as you said: HAVE A SEPARATE, TOTALLY BANAL NETWORK FOR THAT SHIT.
      *DON'T* connect that to your operating system, your vault doors, or your self-destruct systems, eh?

  • What is a high-roller database ? What does it contains and is it useful?

  • IOT is a disaster waiting to happen (Score:4, Insightful)

    by pablo_max ( 626328 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:15AM (#56445315)

    It is really crazy that the IOT stuff is pushed so hard even though there are no security standards in place.

    I do have internet connected things myself. Heating system and some home automation. While these are internet facing, they do not have access to my home network as they use a physically different network system. I assumed it would only a matter of time before someone hacked my network via my light switch to at least put up the basic security road blocks.
    It sounds like the IT department there wasnt thinking too hard about security.

    • Its not even that. There is literally nothing that IoT devices do in the cloud that can't be done completely in the owners network. Anyone that allows devices on their network that basically have you authenticating to a companies servers outside your home or business to do something inside your home or business deserve everything they get.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It sounds like the IT department there wasnt thinking too hard about security.

      IT pays for shit and you get about as much respect as the janitor. If a casino cares about security, they would need to pay better and give more respect to get the kind of talent required to actually do a decent job at securing their systems. Their underpaid IT staff is most likely following check lists created at least 10 years ago.

  • What a great idea for a game and Movie.

    Personally, I have just invested companies that manufacture base ball bats, and back-hoes.

  • IoT turned DEFCON into a party again (Score:4, Interesting)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:21AM (#56445345) Journal
    IoT turned DEFCON into a party again. It was all getting kind of boring, with finding exploits in the major OSes being more time-consuming, but now suddenly there are so many device exploits that people are giving them away free. A lot of times it's as simple as
    echo "admin\n admin\n" | telnet device_ip
    I thought we were done with the days of telnet exploits but it's a gift that keeps giving.

  • No fish were harmed (Score:5, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:21AM (#56445347)
    During this hacking attempt. Except whales.

  • Oh no! (Score:4, Funny)

    by dohzer ( 867770 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:25AM (#56445363) Homepage

    Oh no. I feel really bad for the casino. Where can I donate money to help them in their time of need?

  • "up to the cloud" is the key term here. It is meaningless. This must be an "AI" company looking for more funding.

  • I watched the first episode of Max Headroom a year or so ago.

    I laughed at a scene where they hacked a company, and I shit you not, by connecting to water pipes somehow and then jumping from a urinal in a men's room to a security camera, again not defecating anywhere near or on your person, located there.

    The tragedy is that we're at the point where such things seem to be shifted from the realm of uneducated entertainment to reality.

  • Why the hell should a fish tank thermometer have any sort of network access to where customer data is stored? Their IT staff should be re-vetted for competence.

