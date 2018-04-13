The Long, Slow Demise of Credit Card Signatures Starts Today (cnet.com) 31
Last year, all four major U.S. payment providers -- Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover -- announced plans to remove the requirement that merchants collect signatures for card transactions. Those plans officially go into effect today, or Saturday in the case of Visa. CNET reports: [D]on't despair if you actually like writing your signature at retail stores, because their ultimate demise will likely take a while. The change is only optional, with merchants, not customers, given the new power to decide whether to get rid of signatures. So, if asked to sign, please don't insist to your next cashier that you no longer need to -- it won't work. Also, plenty of retailers will likely want to keep signatures, particularly if their workers are paid based on a lot of tips, or they sell pricey items. Still, the change marks a clear awareness from payment providers that the signature doesn't really work as a strong protector against fraud.
The change is being handled a little differently by each payment provider. For instance, Mastercard, Discover and American Express said they'll let retailers make every kind of card payment optional for a signature, regardless of whether you've got a new chip card or you still swipe. Visa, meanwhile, isn't changing its requirements for payments using a swipe card, but it did relax its policy for chip card and contactless payments like Apple Pay. Visa noted that over 75 percent of face-to-face transactions using its cards in North America already don't require a signature, thanks to lower-value transactions.
The change is being handled a little differently by each payment provider. For instance, Mastercard, Discover and American Express said they'll let retailers make every kind of card payment optional for a signature, regardless of whether you've got a new chip card or you still swipe. Visa, meanwhile, isn't changing its requirements for payments using a swipe card, but it did relax its policy for chip card and contactless payments like Apple Pay. Visa noted that over 75 percent of face-to-face transactions using its cards in North America already don't require a signature, thanks to lower-value transactions.
Hey USians! (Score:2, Informative)
... welcome to the year 2000!
By the time the rest of us are authorizing credit purchases with telepathy, you'll probably *JUST* be introducing the "tap & go" LOL what a fucking backwater...
Re: (Score:2)
You're just wrong. We have the best internet, highest quality healthcare (and cheapest), and the best educational system ever.
Some people are so stupid they just don't know it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but we effectively have zero consumer liability for fraud. Pick your poison; not sure I want EU-styled consumer liability based on a PIN code alone.
Re: (Score:2)
Ta hell with all four ... (Score:2)
Who signs their real name? (Score:3)
In fact, I bought groceries from Von's today, signed Foo Bar with no issues
Then again, their Just 4 U program ties my phone # to my credit card so there's that.
Re: (Score:2)
These signing terminals have been a thing for a good 15-20 years now, yet I've never signed one. I sign either Foo Bar or Mickey Mouse, depending on my mood. All have gone through with 0 hassle.
There's one store near me that rejected my actual signature on two occasions (many years ago). In both instances, a block printed "BOB" fixed the issue.
Re: (Score:2)
partial security / insecurity -- what's the point (Score:4, Interesting)
All of Europe, rest of world can deal with using a PIN. What's so special about the US? Just do it, save us all from having to subsidize fraud.
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree. Americans will never learn a PIN number, and they'll be forced to just deal with the identify theft that occurs because of it.
What identity theft? With modern chip cards that are essentially impossible to clone will solve that issue almost entirely - fraud is already down dramatically because of chip cards, and many of them still support the old insecure mag stripe mode.
Re: (Score:2)
All of my recent debit cards have chips. Merchants don't want to buy new machines and the credit card companies don't care because they pass most the cost of fraud to the merchants. It's seriously sickening how these payment providers make money on both ends without that much liability.
Re: (Score:2)
Then explain the merchants with the chip/contactless compatible terminals with signs saying “swipe only”. Card issuers are interested in limiting fraud... Chase called my wife today about fraudulent MSFT/XBox charges. They want to keep the consumers happy and feeling secure, and... not sure what they want to do with the merchants.
Re: (Score:2)
Then explain the merchants with the chip/contactless compatible terminals with signs saying “swipe only”
I'm not sure about this, but that could be due to older POS software that doesn't grok the new reader features.
Re: (Score:1)
Cursed writing (Score:2)