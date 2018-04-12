Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Encryption Science

Researchers Devise a Way To Generate Provably Random Numbers Using Quantum Mechanics (newatlas.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
No random number generator you've ever used is truly, provably random. Until now, that is. Researchers have used an experiment developed to test quantum mechanics to generate demonstrably random numbers, which could come in handy for encryption. From a report: The method uses photons to generate a string of random ones and zeros, and leans on the laws of physics to prove that these strings are truly random, rather than merely posing as random. The researchers say their work could improve digital security and cryptography. The challenge for existing random number generators is not only creating truly random numbers, but proving that those numbers are random. "It's hard to guarantee that a given classical source is really unpredictable," says Peter Bierhorst, a mathematician at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), where this research took place. "Our quantum source and protocol is like a fail-safe. We're sure that no one can predict our numbers." For example, random number algorithms often rely on a source of data which may ultimately prove predictable, such as atmospheric noise. And however complex the algorithm, it's still applying consistent rules. Despite these potential imperfections, these methods are relied on in the day-to-day encryption of data. This team's method, however, makes use of the properties of quantum mechanics, or what Einstein described as "spooky action at a distance." Further reading: Wired, LiveScience, and CNET.

Researchers Devise a Way To Generate Provably Random Numbers Using Quantum Mechanics More | Reply

Researchers Devise a Way To Generate Provably Random Numbers Using Quantum Mechanics

Comments Filter:

  • You're not fooling me. It's well known that the NSA incorporated backdoors into the fabric of the universe when they subverted the big bang.

  • int getRandom() {
    return 4; // generated by dice roll
    }
  • See Lava Rand [wikipedia.org]

  • I would have thought thermal noise in a resistor or semiconductor (which is in itself generated by subatomic so quantum, events) would be just as random.

  • So we do have free will after all.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      Consider that we appear, by most standards of observation, to have at least some measure of what we imagine free will to be, and we generally live our lives as if we were free willed. In fact, if we were not, the expression "free will" would not even mean anything, since it is the very term that we regularly use to describe the appearance of freely made choices. By extension, therefore, if free will did not exist, then it seems apparent that we should not be capable of imagining what we think that actu

    • So we do have free will after all.

      Nope, the multiverse is most likely correct. The big bang never stopped, it just went interdimensional and time itself is an illusion caused by the patterns which emerge when tracing a path along one of all potential possibilities. The interference pattern and statistical interpretation of it is just the probability that a particle you observe on your worldline goes in a particular direction at a particular velocity, but all of those possibilities are traced out on different worldlines. There's a reality

  • I'm missing the proof that there are no non-local hidden-variables or super-deterministic local hidden variables at play.

  • TRNGs are common... (Score:3)

    by MrKevvy ( 85565 ) on Thursday April 12, 2018 @01:50PM (#56426029)

    It has already been established that thermal/shot component noise (most commonly from reversed diodes) is demonstrably statistically random and is based on quantum electrodynamic events.

    TRNGs (True Random Number Generators) using this principle have been around for a while embedded in some hardware such as the Intel 82802 firmware hub found on some Intel mainboards

    • "Statistically random" means "not random".

      The very act of classifying data as "random" or "not random" means that neither are random.
      If I want a random number and I go to your random number generator because you've demonstrated that it's "statistically random", then I'm getting non-random numbers. I'm getting numbers that are homogeneous and well distributed. That is not random.

      The very act of trying to achieve randomness, however indirectly, and rejecting methods for not being random enough means that th

  • Quantum Random Numbers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Observe time between a decay and the next one. Do this twice. Next bit is comparison between the two times. This method is as old as quantum mechanics itself.

  • Is 1 less random than 29840972.58792384 ?

    Perhaps they mean "randomly generate numbers"?

  • Nice, I can finally upgrade my lava lamp [wikipedia.org] entropy source to a quantum source that uses laser light on a crystal. Why? Because /dev/urandom is for peasants.
  • all the Three Letter Agencies around the world decided to scramble resources to determine if they could identify any form of structure underlying the quantum nature of the universe being leveraged to support this [P]RNG technique - and in so doing discovered a layer of structure or order that underpins the quantum realm.

    Let's face it, when you consider the budgets these TLAs get to play with, they must be orders of magnitude more than theoretical physicists and mathematicians - and we already know that t

Slashdot Top Deals

Simplicity does not precede complexity, but follows it.

Close