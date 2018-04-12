Researchers Devise a Way To Generate Provably Random Numbers Using Quantum Mechanics (newatlas.com) 26
No random number generator you've ever used is truly, provably random. Until now, that is. Researchers have used an experiment developed to test quantum mechanics to generate demonstrably random numbers, which could come in handy for encryption. From a report: The method uses photons to generate a string of random ones and zeros, and leans on the laws of physics to prove that these strings are truly random, rather than merely posing as random. The researchers say their work could improve digital security and cryptography. The challenge for existing random number generators is not only creating truly random numbers, but proving that those numbers are random. "It's hard to guarantee that a given classical source is really unpredictable," says Peter Bierhorst, a mathematician at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), where this research took place. "Our quantum source and protocol is like a fail-safe. We're sure that no one can predict our numbers." For example, random number algorithms often rely on a source of data which may ultimately prove predictable, such as atmospheric noise. And however complex the algorithm, it's still applying consistent rules. Despite these potential imperfections, these methods are relied on in the day-to-day encryption of data. This team's method, however, makes use of the properties of quantum mechanics, or what Einstein described as "spooky action at a distance." Further reading: Wired, LiveScience, and CNET.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
What is "provably random"?
It is bullshit.
Can you really "prove" that a number is random?
No. See above.
Re: (Score:2)
Chi-squared test comes close.
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory XKCD reference for those that didn't get it: https://xkcd.com/221/ [xkcd.com]
xkcd... (Score:2)
return 4;
}
Not the first (Score:1)
Woo Quantum, must be better... (Score:2)
I would have thought thermal noise in a resistor or semiconductor (which is in itself generated by subatomic so quantum, events) would be just as random.
I knew it (Score:1)
So we do have free will after all.
Re: (Score:2)
Ted Stevens, is that you??
Lots of handwaving (Score:1)
I'm missing the proof that there are no non-local hidden-variables or super-deterministic local hidden variables at play.
TRNGs are common... (Score:2)
It has already been established that thermal/shot component noise (most commonly from reversed diodes) is demonstrably statistically random and is based on quantum electrodynamic events.
TRNGs (True Random Number Generators) using this principle have been around for a while embedded in some hardware such as the Intel 82802 firmware hub found on some Intel mainboards
Re: (Score:2)
"Statistically random" means "not random".
The very act of classifying data as "random" or "not random" means that neither are random.
If I want a random number and I go to your random number generator because you've demonstrated that it's "statistically random", then I'm getting non-random numbers. I'm getting numbers that are homogeneous and well distributed. That is not random.
The very act of trying to achieve randomness, however indirectly, and rejecting methods for not being random enough means that th
What's a provably random number? (Score:1)
Is 1 less random than 29840972.58792384 ?
Perhaps they mean "randomly generate numbers"?
Lava lamps as entropy source (Score:2)