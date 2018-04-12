Data Exfiltrators Send Info Over PCs' Power Supply Cables (theregister.co.uk) 54
From a report on The Register: If you want your computer to be really secure, disconnect its power cable. So says Mordechai Guri and his team of side-channel sleuths at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. The crew have penned a paper titled PowerHammer: Exfiltrating Data from Air-Gapped Computers through Power Lines that explains how attackers could install malware that regulates CPU utilisation and creates fluctuations in the current flow that could modulate and encode data. The variations would be "propagated through the power lines" to the outside world.
Depending on the attacker's approach, data could be exfiltrated at between 10 and 1,000 bits-per-second. The higher speed would work if attackers can get at the cable connected to the computer's power supply. The slower speed works if attackers can only access a building's electrical services panel. The PowerHammer malware spikes the CPU utilisation by choosing cores that aren't currently in use by user operations (to make it less noticeable). Guri and his pals use frequency shift keying to encode data onto the line.
Double-conversion UPS... the data stops there. There's your firewall.
May not be enough if they use spikes for that transmission. You would probably need to filter and shield far more carefully than an UPS does.
The whole thing is a worthless stunt anyways: Instead of breaking into the house and tapping the power-line, just open one more door and bug the computer itself.
Wouldn't help; They are varying the power the machine uses, and unless you have a power supply that can output a variable amount of power while keeping the power it draws from the wall constant (which would be either magical or horrendously inefficient at partial loads) there's no way to "filter" this sort of attack.
My home has three HVAC units, two water heaters, and a very large 240V air compressor. I'm sure that I could introduce enough random variation in the electrical load to prevent this means of communication from being reliable.
As I understand it, to prevent someone from managing to capture what's said in the Oval Office by shining a laser onto one of the windows to measure how the window reacts to sound inside of the room, they introduce noise in the form of numerous conversations into the glass, vibrating i
Problem here is that large loads are easily filtered out. What they are using is a load variation of about 10 watts or so. So when your AC unit starts, it's pretty obvious and easy to remove the signal.
What you need is a randomly variable power consumer/producer that can sufficiently randomize the small variations in power consumption and *possibly* make it too hard to figure out what's the data signal and what's just random noise. Even then, it's going to be pretty difficult to truly hide all possible
Based on the concept of motor-generators used for high-security facilities, a "secure " UPS could just use 2 batteries. Incoming power charges battery A while output runs on battery B.
Incoming power disconnects periodically, output switches to battery A and incoming switched to charging battery B.
If incoming power is lost ( the main reason for a UPS ) then both batteries are connected in parallel giving the user the full backup capacity.
At no time is the output connected to anything other than a battery.
>> If you want your computer to be really secure, disconnect its power cable
...and run it on batteries.
Or a laptop (even plugged in).
Probably depends on how the laptop's power circuitry is designed.
Basically there are two forms of battery backups. One form charges the batteries and keeps them charged but doesn't run the load through them unless a switchover event happens. The other form does run the load through the batteries because they cannot afford for the system to go down temporarily for such a switchover.
The former is the way that large UPSes that use lithium-ion batteries works, because lithium-ion batteries cannot sustain bein
Depends on the filters. They will try to transmit power-spikes and those can get trough an inline-UPS as well to a degree. The whole thing is a worthless stunt anyways as you need to tap the power-line close by.
That might not be as difficult as you'd think. Commercial buildings have a lot of people coming and going doing maintenance, and most commercial buildings don't hide the basic electrical stuff inside of highly secured areas, they reserve such security for devices that are expensive, or devices that do something important, or for devices that have important information on them. For most buildings the vast majority of the power is for regular mundane things like lighting and HVAC, so the raw incoming power
On my work machine our overzealous virus scanner settings have closed this security hole... the CPU is constantly pegged at 100% ensuring that the power can't fluctuate at all.
It also eliminated the need for a furnace in the building.
Honestly, who approves this research? I mean, yes, it's possible, but if your computer is "air-gapped" and the attackers have the ability to breath your air, you are already screwed.
Don't install malware
You insensitive clod! I run Windows.
This is obvious. Not obvious in hindsight but obvious as a fundamental well known security problem. It have been protected against in the past (filtering power lines to reduce or eliminate signal transmission). And it is _really_ old news, this was known and protected against before I was born.
So, how this works (Score:2)
The attacker needs to gain access to the server's power cord, or maybe the building's power panel then attach some dongle. Then they need to somehow gain access to a air gapped machine on a secure network in what is likely a secured facility. Once they do that, they then gain access to the server and install malware that will send semaphores by upping CPU use.
While an interesting laboratory experiment, I'm not really all that concerned. I do predict it showing up in the next Mission: Impossible installment,
Basically, the attacker has to do all steps except the last one, namely to physically access the computer itself. Building access is already a must in most cases. Hence it will be cheaper, more reliable and far easier to just bug the computer itself.
Ethan: "What are you doing?"
Benji: "I'm installing the tap on the power cable which will adjust the power frequency of the CPU so we can hack into the system and collect the data"
Ethan: "Benji... there's a post-it note right here with the password on it"
Benji: "Oh... well...that works too"
Another worthless stunt (Score:2)
No actual security expert is surprised this is possible. However, this is actually worthless in almost all circumstances. First, you have to be close enough that standard TEMPEST attacks should work a lot better. And second, this has a high risk of causing problems elsewhere and getting notices. And thirs, the data-rate is laughable and unsuitable for most attacks.
My first thought also was TEMPEST (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tempest_(codename) ) In the 80s I worked in a facility that was being certified for Top Secret operations inside. It had all the normal shielding, including spot welding of the internal metal shell where testing revealed RF leakage. Incoming power drover a motor. The motor drove a shaft that spun a generator which provided internal power to the facility. I'd guess it would be pretty tough for multiple computers attached to that generato
That's only 2000 hours to get 1MB of information...
So yeah... there might be faster, more efficient ways...
Sorry, 200... assuming no overhead/checksum additional data required to ensure efficient transmission
Yeah, or just under 7 minutes (call it a full 7 with checksums) to filtrate your 4096-bit private key. Who needs a $5 wrench [slashdot.org]?
