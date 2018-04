T-Mobile Stores Part of Customers' Passwords In Plaintext, Says It Has 'Amazingly Good' Security

T-Mobile Austria admitted on Twitter that it stores at least part of their customer's passwords in plaintext . What this means is that "if anyone breaches T-Mobile (it's only a matter of time), they could likely guess or brute-force every user's password," reports Motherboard. "If the passwords were fully encrypted or hashed, it wouldn't be that easy. But having a portion of the credential in plaintext reduces the difficulty of decoding the hashed part and obtaining the whole password." From the report: