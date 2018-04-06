Best Buy Warns of Data Breach (usatoday.com) 5
Best Buy, along with Delta Air Lines and Sears, says that [24]7.ai, a company that provides the technology backing its chat services, was hacked between September 27 and October 12, potentially jeopardizing the personal payment details of "a number of Best Buy customers." The electronics company said in a statement that "as best we can tell, only a small fraction of our overall online customer population could have been caught up in this... incident whether or not they used the chat function." They will reach out to customers who were impacted.
