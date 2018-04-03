Half of European Flights Delayed Due To System Failure (bbc.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from the BBC: The organization responsible for co-ordinating European air traffic says it has fixed an earlier fault which led to widespread flight delays. Eurocontrol earlier said that delays could affect up to half of all flights in Europe -- about 15,000 trips. It said the faulty system was restarted at 19:00 GMT, and normal operations had resumed. Tuesday's fault was only the second failure in 20 years, Eurocontrol said -- the last happened in 2001. The unspecified problem was with the Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System, which helps to manage air traffic by comparing demand and capacity of different air traffic control sectors. It manages up to 36,000 flights a day. Some 29,500 were scheduled on Tuesday when the fault occurred. When the system failed, Eurocontrol's contingency plan for a failure in the system deliberately reduced the capacity of the entire European network by 10%. It also added what it calls "predetermined departure intervals" at major airports.
Thoughts and prayers (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
What about the familys of the culprits you insensitive clod!!
So... rebooting fixed the problem? (Score:2)
It said the faulty system was restarted at 19:00 GMT, and normal operations had resumed.
Must be a Windows system.
Re: (Score:2)
Not likely, since apparently the last time it needed to be rebooted was 20 years ago.