Update Drupal ASAP: Over a Million Sites Can Be Easily Hacked by Any Visitor

Developers of popular open-source CMS Drupal are warning admins to immediately patch a flaw that an attacker can exploit just by visiting a vulnerable site. From a report:Further reading: Drupal Fixes Drupalgeddon2 Security Flaw That Allows Hackers to Take Over Sites (BleepingComputer). Commenting on security advisory that Drupal issued last week, BleepingComputer's Catalin Cimpanu said , "In the 9 years I've been around Drupal, I've never seen them publish such an apocalyptic security advisory."