Intel CPUs Vulnerable To New 'BranchScope' Attack

Posted by msmash from the aftermath dept.
wiredmikey writes: Researchers have discovered a new side-channel attack method dubbed "BranchScope" that can be launched against devices with Intel processors. The attack has been identified and demonstrated by a team of researchers, and similar to Meltdown and Spectre, can be exploited by an attacker to obtain potentially sensitive information they normally would not be able to access directly. The attacker needs to have access to the targeted system and they must be able to execute arbitrary code.

Researchers believe the requirements for such an attack are realistic, making it a serious threat to modern computers, "on par with other side-channel attacks." The BranchScope attack has been demonstrated on devices with three types of Intel i5 and i7 CPUs based on Skylake, Haswell and Sandy Bridge microarchitectures. Further reading: As predicted, more branch prediction processor attacks are discovered (ArsTechnica).

Intel CPUs Vulnerable To New 'BranchScope' Attack

  • Great (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'll pencil this one in as "yet another Intel patch I won't be applying in 2018"

  • When the poo hit the AMD fan a few weeks ago it was front page news everywhere, but now that it has been slung back at Intel, it's good to see Ars is not making this article front and center, but rather downplaying it a bit. I actually had to search the front page to find it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Well, to be fair a lot of the hype about the AMD problem was because it was presented in a way that made it look as if Intel sponsored the release of information. I'm still not sure that isn't true.

  • Although I expect Intel to correct that.

