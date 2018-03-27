Intel CPUs Vulnerable To New 'BranchScope' Attack (securityweek.com) 27
wiredmikey writes: Researchers have discovered a new side-channel attack method dubbed "BranchScope" that can be launched against devices with Intel processors. The attack has been identified and demonstrated by a team of researchers, and similar to Meltdown and Spectre, can be exploited by an attacker to obtain potentially sensitive information they normally would not be able to access directly. The attacker needs to have access to the targeted system and they must be able to execute arbitrary code.
Researchers believe the requirements for such an attack are realistic, making it a serious threat to modern computers, "on par with other side-channel attacks." The BranchScope attack has been demonstrated on devices with three types of Intel i5 and i7 CPUs based on Skylake, Haswell and Sandy Bridge microarchitectures. Further reading: As predicted, more branch prediction processor attacks are discovered (ArsTechnica).
It's not hype in the sense that our IT stacks have so many layers, parts, and levels that it's nearly impossible to keep them all safe. Plus, co's rush products in order to stay ahead of competition at the expense of security.
Thus, they are indeed a steaming pile of leaks what should worry people. However, I will agree that focusing on specific problems may be a form of hype because for every 1 you hear about, there's probably dozens (already publicized) that you don't.
If people keep finding enough of these
can be exploited by an attacker to obtain potentially sensitive information
In other words, there is a one in a billion chance that an attacker would obtain something of importance.
Not in the given citation. Potentially means potentially, nothing more, nothing less.
The attacker needs to have access to the targeted system and they must be able to execute arbitrary code
In other words, a completely worthless exploit.
Getting arbitrary user code running is relatively easy and any exploit that can bypass any kind of protection from a user mode program is a real problem.
So two out of two wrong. Better luck next time!
This all depends on what "access" means. If it means browser drive-by, then it's quite dangerous. If it means physical access, then it's trivial.
It's not trivial if it spans VMs, and one client of a hosting service can eavesdrop on another via this side channel. That has been the fear with Spectre and Meltdown, and it is most likely the fear here as well.
I'll pencil this one in as "yet another Intel patch I won't be applying in 2018"
Same here. We had several Dell Precision 5520 laptops bricked after installing:
http://www.dell.com/support/home/us/en/04/Drivers/DriversDetails?driverId=NFKYX [dell.com]
We have several locations, and unfortunately our IT department didn't communicate that the update did that before I think five were bricked. We paid a lot extra for Dell's ProSupport Plus, but they have no solution yet and won't offer replacements.
Only if it's the low power, low performance versions with no out of order execution.
You could also go with Intel Atom
IIUC, it's only the older models of the Atom that are safe. The more recent models have the same flaw.
Well, to be fair a lot of the hype about the AMD problem was because it was presented in a way that made it look as if Intel sponsored the release of information. I'm still not sure that isn't true.
Commercial cloud providers *DO* have an open door policy, anyone could provision a virtual machine on a public cloud and use it to try and snoop on other customers running on the same physical host, although it may be difficult to target who you might be trying to snoop on.
Need to have access: Internet or any other network will do. No need for physical access.
Able to execute arbitrary code: many ways to do that.
Do you realize that Meltdown and the other Spectre exploits that made everyone rush to patch operating systems and user software require both access to a system and the ability to execute arbitrary code? In fact this looks like a variant of the Spectre family using another type of branch predictor manipulation.
