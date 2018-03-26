Cops Are Now Opening iPhones With Dead People's Fingerprints (forbes.com) 81
An anonymous reader shares a report: In November 2016, around seven hours after Abdul Razak Ali Artan had mowed down a group of people in his car, gone on a stabbing spree with a butcher's knife and been shot dead by a police officer on the grounds of Ohio State University, an FBI agent applied the bloodied body's index finger to the iPhone found on the deceased. The cops hoped it would help them access the Apple device to learn more about the assailant's motives and Artan himself.
This is according to FBI forensics specialist Bob Moledor, who detailed for Forbes the first known case of police using a deceased person's fingerprints in an attempt to get past the protections of Apple's Touch ID technology. Unfortunately for the FBI, Artan's lifeless fingerprint didn't unlock the device. In the hours between his death and the attempt to unlock, when the feds had to go through legal processes regarding access to the smartphone, the iPhone had gone to sleep and when reopened required a passcode, Moledor said. He sent the device to a forensics lab which managed to retrieve information from the iPhone, the FBI phone expert and a Columbus officer who worked the case confirmed. That data helped the authorities determine that Artan's failed attempt to murder innocents may have been a result of ISIS-inspired radicalization.
Where Moledor's attempt failed, others have succeeded. Separate sources close to local and federal police investigations in New York and Ohio, who asked to remain anonymous as they weren't authorized to speak on record, said it was now relatively common for fingerprints of the deceased to be depressed on the scanner of Apple iPhones, devices which have been wrapped up in increasingly powerful encryption over recent years. For instance, the technique has been used in overdose cases, said one source. In such instances, the victim's phone could contain information leading directly to the dealer.
Just sayin'
A simple mask wouldn't work either, you appear to know nothing about FaceiD or technology. Oh you poor Apple Haters!
The mask (singular) you read about unlocking an iPhone X? It was rather complex, requiring a full 3D scan, IR photos of the area round the eyes placed exactly right, which also require a living subject to capture... how are you going to get that photo after they are dead? Your "point" in the end is just more Hater bullshit, pointless in relation to the current article and doing more to hig
So you say - with no links other than a mention of "the dark web". and none of it actually simple, as the original message alluded to.
Yes, technology does involve - which means OS updates from Apple that also improve FaceID. What works today my not soon when iOS 11.3 comes out.
I find it amusing you are so ashamed to own what you say, that you post this AC in hopes I might not notice you posting more misleading statements... sad.
Why not?
Why not?
I've heard people complaining that it doesn't always work right after they've been asleep... so it's not surprising it might not work after the Big Sleep.
Apple FaceID requires the person have that smug look of self-importance. Dead faces all appear as Windows users to FaceID.
Just sayin'
Also wouldn't work with a 4 digit pin. Seems like we solved this problem long before it existed.
You don't need to get a payday loan to afford phone security anymore.
You're welcome.
Also wouldn't work with a 4 digit pin.
Sure it would, if he had a friend or roommate or GF that knew the PIN (which most would). Lots more ways to get a PIN after someone is dead.
You don't need to get a payday loan to afford phone security anymore.
We live in a world where $40k cars are common now and you complain that a phone you could use for three to four years costs $1k? You use a phone every day. I use it vastly more often than my car. And you can get it free through some channels like carrier subsid
We live in a world where $40k cars are common now and you complain that a phone you could use for three to four years costs $1k? You use a phone every day. I use it vastly more often than my car.
I use my coffee mug more than my phone and it cost me about $3. My phone has some features that my mug lacks, just like my car has some features that my phone lacks.
Try uBlock Origin.
Lower memory/CPU footprint than a lot of the others, and lots of places don't detect it (like Forbes).
Trigger happy cops will now be happier. The dead will not resist that caps use its fingerprints to unlock their phone...
:(
Proof gathered this way should be invalidated or else cops will be more inclined to kill the suspects to access more easily their phones
Trigger happy cops will now be happier. The dead will not resist that caps use its fingerprints to unlock their phone...
:(
Proof gathered this way should be invalidated or else cops will be more inclined to kill the suspects to access more easily their phones
Dude. No. No cop I've ever known would kill a drug user just to get a line on the dealer. Climb out of the youtube-hate.
I don't think any cop would (Score:2)
Yea, how dare they shoot a terrorist during on a killing spree
... I mean ... such a lovely person who just wanted to spread his message of harmony with his truck of peace and knife of cultural coexistence.
spread his message of harmony with his truck of peace.
Heh, this also applies to '60s hippies and all-time pedophiles.
Except Hippies didn't used to worship a prophet who fucked children, enslaved all races, sacked and destroyed cities, and had 64 war campaigns during which he committed war crime after war crime, good ol' Muhammad. At least the worst that Jesus Christ did was overturn a few tables, though that guy wouldn't be proud about what his followers became in their idiocy considering his Pacifism.
I think you're confusing Muhammads. Just sayin'...
But the court CAN require your password and hold you in contempt (and toss you in jail for the duration) for not providing it. Pleading the 5th won't get you out of this.
Also, My I-phone requires that the password be entered before the fingerprint scanner will work.... So if you are a criminal, just power down your phone if you fear you will have to interact with the cops and they won't be able to open your phone in case of your untimely death (or by physically forcing you to apply your finger).
Police have had a solution to that one for years. It's why the 'no knock' warrant exists - they just need to convince a judge there is reason to believe the suspect will destroy evidence if given the opportunity.
If the police believe you have evidence at your home or on your person, they will get a warrant to search you. But if they believe the evidence is easily destroyed - a phone you can lock, or documents you can burn - then they will break into your home while you are at work. Or smash the door down an
Nor will the living. At least not successfully. The cops already will just hold your finger on the scanner if you refuse to do it when they tell you (and then charge you with obstruction.)
Is this a problem? (Score:5, Interesting)
Pathologists already would, depending on the degradation of the corpse, basically take the skin of the fingers off of the body and either put it on a mandrel or else would put it over their own gloved hands as a human-glove to get fingerprints.
I am not surprised in the slightest that investigators would attempt to unlock biometric locks with the biometrics of the deceased. I would be more surprised if they didn't try it. I also wouldn't be surprised if they have to develop techniques to duplicate someone'
Would be nice if it automatically unlocked (Score:2)
It would be nice if these devices automatically unlocked after some time limit, like 1 year. At least we could get into a device after someone died or after the police confiscated a device long enough, without having to hand over some backdoor keys that compromises the security of all our devices.
There really is no perfect solution that protects our rights and provides security and allows law enforcement to do their job. Some reasonable compromise has to be found. I'm of the mind that our rights has the hig
It would be nice if these devices automatically unlocked after some time limit, like 1 year.
That would imply an application Logic-based lock, but instead, these phones use cryptography so the passcode is required to decrypt the data; "Fingerprint" access only works while the key derived from the passcode is still in volatile memory, and once the phone sleeps or reboots or something, that memory is purged, and the decryption key needs to be supplied again.
If they didn't encrypt the data ---- then everything on your phone could potentially be stolen by a criminal attacking either Apple's servers or the phone itself and finding a flaw in the Logic-based lock.
I used to do TPM drivers for embedded systems, it's not that far fetched of a feature to time out when your TPM already has an NVRAM. From NVRAM it's simple to embed an RTC (simple but not free, increases costs by several cents and creates supply chain disruption by introduction of a new variant). There are other ways to deal with this problems as well, and I'm not married to this idea.
My main point is the solution that most of the people on slashdot demand is not really feasible. That solution being to do
If anything it should be the other way around - if it was not successfully unlocked in 1 year, it should wipe itself and permabick blowing every internal fuse and overwriting any boot loader. What you are suggesting is like having your wallet on the table to go get some napkins and someone being free to just take it and use your id to pretend to be you.
Dead people tell no passwords (Score:2)
Is there anyone not ok with this? (Score:2)
And the related question (Score:4, Insightful)
Tell you what. If I'm murdered and the cops think there might be something on my phone that would tell them who murdered me, I'm cool with them using my finger to unlock it.
Apropos of nothing, are you cool with them having an incentive for shooting you rather than taking you in, in order to get at your information?
But we aren't talking about a typical cop here, nor about a typical scenario of phones being unlocked, are we?
Why do you think they won't just order you to use your finger to unlock the phone when alive? Police are already adept at physically forcing you to do things.
Not only that.... but I would be happy to supply my passcode to an agent that would release it to only trusted individuals upon my death.
If only such an agent could exist, and if only there were a place I could trust highly enough to secure my passcode with a strong assurance that the passcode could never be used against me or released prematurely, or against my wishes, or to anyone but highly-trustworthy individuals.....
AND would be resistant to court orders or warrants?
Good luck finding a way to do that.
Court orders, warrants, and the informal "we can't compel you, but it would be such a shame if you were to be arrested for something" warrant.
my wife thought I was crazy... (Score:3)
HOWEVER, where it DOES make sense, is for app access. IOW, once you have unlocked the phone, but an app, say credit card needs to be unlocked again, the finger print makes sense. Kind of wish that we could do say 1-3 prints for the key. That would truly limit the likelihood of somebody being able to use it.
Well, my first question would be. Has there ever been a documented case of any one being killed so someone can use their finger to unlock their phone?
I believe in being secure. My phone is locked most of the time, unlocked with a pin and a finger print. I also have nova launcher set so that I can lock it and disable the finger print scanner. It also unlocks at my home and if my wireless headphones are attached.
None of these will keep a dedicated police search out of my phone. But they will keep so
Add to that, the fact that ppl DO have apps on the phones where they can access 100's of 1000s of $. Ppl kill for 100s of $, so, I would guess that if they know, or at least you look it, that you have 100,000+ accessible via your phone and all it takes is your finger to access it, it wil
"None of these will keep a dedicated police search out of my phone."
Given that it unlocks itself at your home, I'd tend to agree.
" But they will keep someone from wandering by and just going through my phone."
Some of the people most likely to wander by and go through your phone are in your house (where its unlocked): family members, guests, roommates, your guests or THEIR guests.
I'm not saying you should have any reason not to trust your wife, but your 16 your old's best friends' boyfriend my be less reliab
This is where careful selection of hardware comes.... For instance in the Android ZTE Axon7's fingerprint sensor they reportedly chose to use Goodix's solution that uses Infrared imaging of the print on tissue beneath the surface of the finger which verifies liveness of the finger, and that the print presented is not a simple cosmetic mockup or disembodied finger.
The only concern then is forced access..... Wouldn't TWO-Factor make sense?
Option A quick access: FINGER + 4-digit PIN
Option B on
I'm confused (Score:1)
after Abdul Razak Ali Artan had mowed down a group of people in his car, gone on a stabbing spree with a butcher's knife
... on the grounds of Ohio State University...
I'm confused - I thought guns were the problem.
OSU is always "The". always always
You can have access to my iPhone... (Score:2)
...when you unlock it with my cold, dead hands.
Never liked finger-print unlocks (Score:2)
I don't want my dead fingers to be more useful to the cops than my living fingers. That's a bad-mojo sort of incentive brewing right there.
Over my dead body! Oh wait... (Score:2)
Heh, this certainly gives new meaning to that expression!
Get a warrant (Score:2)
Body dead too long? Too bad. Get a warrant.
Druggie too stoned to give consent? Get a warrant.
Want to access my phone FOR ANY REASON? Get a fucking WARRANT.
The good ol' password wins again (Score:2)
You can't steal a password off someone's body, dead or alive.