Justice Department Revives Push To Mandate a Way To Unlock Phones (nytimes.com) 27
"FBI and Justice Department officials have been quietly meeting with security researchers who have been working on approaches to provide such 'extraordinary access' to encrypted devices," reports The New York Times (alternative source), citing people familiar with the matter. Justice Department officials believe that these "mechanisms allowing access to the data" exist without weakening the devices' security against hacking. Slashdot reader schwit1 shares the report: Against that backdrop, law enforcement officials have revived talks inside the executive branch over whether to ask Congress to enact legislation mandating the access mechanisms. The Trump White House circulated a memo last month among security and economic agencies outlining ways to think about solving the problem, officials said. The FBI has been agitating for versions of such a mandate since 2010, complaining that the spreading use of encryption is eroding investigators' ability to carry out wiretap orders and search warrants -- a problem it calls "going dark." The issue repeatedly flared without resolution under the Obama administration, peaking in 2016, when the government tried to force Apple to help it break into the iPhone of one of the attackers in the terrorist assault in San Bernardino, Calif. The debate receded when the Trump administration took office, but in recent months top officials like Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, and Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director, have begun talking publicly about the "going dark" problem. The National Security Council and the Justice Department declined to comment about the internal deliberations. The people familiar with the talks spoke on the condition of anonymity, cautioning that they were at a preliminary stage and that no request for legislation was imminent. But the renewed push is certain to be met with resistance.
Impossible (Score:3)
This is basically impossible without banning general-purpose computing devices entirely. Even if phones have a backdoor, what's to stop someone from loading a Linux variant designed outside the US onto a laptop and using it for secure communications?
Entirely banning "unhackable" communication would require a walled garden that looks more like Alcatraz for every single compute device sold in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Electronic Frontier Foundation laughed. 'There's no use trying,' she said. 'One can't believe impossible things.'
I daresay you haven't had much practice,' said the Justice Department. 'When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
Quite possible ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So the US is becoming China-lite now? How soon before we get our own Great Firewall, too?
Oh, I'm sure that isn't far off. The stable genius just has to figure out which country he is going to get to pay for it.
But we're really not that far behind as it is. The data collection that's done on citizens, residents and foreigners in the US is probably not much smaller than what's done in China. Companies like Google and Facebook make it much easier to correlate all the data.
Re: (Score:1)
They want this (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So how do we fix it? How do we get a government that respects its citizens' privacy?
Re: (Score:2)
I donÃ(TM)t know the answer to how we fix it, but I do know that the attack on the second amendment makes taking the rest of our rights away easier for them.
Not really. When have 2nd amendment proponents ever done anything to protect people's privacy rights? I don't see them protesting data collection or the right to free thought, and certainly not using their weapons against any oppressor.
If anything, it appears to be the 2nd amendment riders who want panopticon state, with suppression of views and freedoms they don't like. Show me a gun liberty group that will pick up their weapons and stand up for rights of people like homosexuals, atheists or ethnic mino
If you give a mouse a cookie... (Score:1)
These companies don;t just do business in America. If the U.S. Government gets it, then other governments will likely follow suit. Blanket refusal is the only answer to protect global civil rights.
No problem (Score:2)
This should be easy- just find a way to invalidate the basic laws of physics and mathematics, and voilà, you got it!
Talk to some mathematicians (Score:2)
Current crypto isn't good enough. No amount of talking to consumer tech / engineers / "security researchers" will make it work.
Like moving from symmetric key to asymmetric key, a whole new way of doing crypto mathematics will be needed to solve this. So get some mathematicians on super-magic-only-good-guys-can-spy algorithms.