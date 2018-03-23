Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


School Pays To Get an Algorithm To Scan Students' Social Media For Threats and Suicide Risks Posts (wbur.org) 39

Posted by msmash from the interesting-moves dept.
When someone visits the buildings of Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica, as they walk through the secure foyer, they have to get their driver's license or another state-issued ID scanned. But the secure foyer does kind of a high-level national background check, too, explains Superintendent Tim Broadrick. From a report: The "LobbyGuard" scanner is the size of a computer tablet. It scans a driver's license, takes a picture of the school visitor and if all is OK with the person's background check, almost instantly clears the person to enter the school. An employee behind a window then pushes a button and unlocks the door to the school hallway. Amid nationwide concern about school shootings, there's talk at Shawsheen Tech of covering the wall of glass in the lobby with a special film to make it harder for a bullet to pierce. There's also a police officer -- known as a school resource officer -- stationed at the school. He has an office in the lobby. And the school has adopted another security measure to try to protect students from attacks -- one you can't see. It's a computer program designed to detect threats against the school in social media posts. And it runs 24/7.

"It's receiving and filtering and then gives us alerts when certain kinds of public communication are detected," Broadrick explains. Shawsheen Tech buys the social media scanning service from a Vermont-based company called Social Sentinel. It's one of many technology firms doing some form of social media scanning or monitoring. Social Sentinel claims it's the only one with expertise in protecting schools. Shawsheen Tech has about 1,300 students. It pays Social Sentinel approximately $10,000 per year, according to Broadrick.

  • Social media is ANTI-social (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's not time to stop being social but tis long past time to stop using "social media". You can be social without Facebook harvesting everfuckingthing you say and do and giving it away to companies like this. You can chat directly with your friends via encrypted IM. You can exchange pictures, same.

    Stop putting mega data harvesters in the middle of everything. Eschew Google, esp Docs. Eschew Facebook and Instagram. Bring the internet back to its peer to peer distributed concept.

    Social media is antisocia

  • so we can avoid a few common sense gun regulations like background checks with enforcement to own guns, waiting periods and the like. But of course if we did that it would add delays to gun purchasing and cut down on impulse buys. A friend of a friend just the other day walked in to buy a pistol and managed to walk out with an AR-15 because he got caught up in how cool it looked. Make him wait 3 days and he'd have come to his senses and just bought the pistol he came in for.

    • We already have mandatory background checks, many states have waiting periods, and there's an abundance of "and the like".

      I conclude that you don't know what the fuck you're talking about.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cstacy ( 534252 )

      A friend of a friend just the other day walked in to buy a pistol and managed to walk out with an AR-15 because he got caught up in how cool it looked. Make him wait 3 days and he'd have come to his senses and just bought the pistol he came in for.

      I'm sorry your "friend" blew that money that you needed for groceries, but it's amazing that you desire for a federal law to keep your impulse shopping under control! You try to make it sound like buying a semi-automatic rifle, rather than a semi-automatic pistol, is a bad thing. Get over your buyer's remorse, enjoy your AR-15, and next time you can get another Glock. If your wife will let you go there unchaperoned again.

    • The shooters who killed more than a couple prepared for years. Your friend chose the superior weapon, unless you think he needs to be armed in everyday life; but don't worry, he will certainly buy the handgun too

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      We abandoned common sense, the very second we treated social media as true and factual. Social media is meant to be a social playground of fun and fantasy, not real world. It corruptly got turned into real world to ruthlessly exploit the psychology of people, for governments to attack citizens and for an endless flow of advertising bullshit.

      Social media should be a game, a complete fantasy, have fun creating what ever identity you like, want to call yourself a space pirate, feel free to do so. Want to self

  • Then again, I'm not likely to shoot up anybody with my Mini 30, 92f, 10/22, nor Mark 2 pistol. Point being, I'm a damned good shot with all of them, but if you ain't made of paper nor trying to break into my house you have nothing to fear from me.
    • No social media accounts will be the next round of privacy victims. You don't have one? You must be hiding something!

    • ... but if you ain't made of paper nor trying to break into my house you have nothing to fear from me.

      My feelings exactly.

      And yet, though most of us are fairly reasonable, well behaved, and start off with good intentions, it's hard to predict the future ... I was thinking of a line from "Chinatown" [youtu.be].

  • Sounds more like a prison than a rural high school. Is this what we've come to as a country? Easy availability of powerful guns, but not mental health therapy. Easy prescription of drugs that numb the mind, but strict penalties for drugs that expand the mind. Bullying and violence being legitimized and/or ignores. Long working hours, broken families, absentee parents. Media looking for more, more, and more ad revenue, even if it means glorifying heinous criminals, discussing their crimes non-stop for

    • Sounds more like a prison than a rural high school. Is this what we've come to as a country?

      I give to you Prison Hill Elementary School [google.com]. Er, excuse me, Mission Hill. But we called it the first thing.

    • Easy availability of powerful guns

      Whenever I see someone talking about AR-15's as "powerful guns", I realize that that person knows nothing about firearms.

      My .30-06 is a powerful gun. It'll drop pretty much any North American game animal in one shot. Which is a good thing, since it's a single shot rifle. Likewise .45-70 (replica of a 19th century firearm). Or my shotgun.

      My Mini-14 (functionally identical to an AR-15, but NOT an "assault weapon" since it was specifically exempted from being considered

      • Go back to high school or college physics. Power is energy per unit of time. Watts are joules per second. So an AR-15 with a large mag is a more powerful gun than your 30-06. It can deliver more energy to the target in a shorter time, even if that energy isn't in a single round. So yeah, it's more "powerful."

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cstacy ( 534252 )

          Go back to high school or college physics.

          Power is energy per unit of time. Watts are joules per second.

          So an AR-15 with a large mag is a more powerful gun than your 30-06. It can deliver more energy to the target in a shorter time, even if that energy isn't in a single round.

          So yeah, it's more "powerful."

          In practice, it doesn't usually deliver more than one round to a given target.

  • Irrational Fear - Think clearly about the kids (Score:4, Informative)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Friday March 23, 2018 @08:55PM (#56316999)
    My kids' school has a locked front door and a fence around the school yard. They claim it's to prevent a kid being abducted but they will eventually open the door to everyone. So the extra security worthless, is a total pain and worse it means I have to walk my kids the long way round the parking lot. I'm in Canada. We average less than one abduction by a complete stranger every 3 years of a child not on a native reserve. It is so rare most Canadians know who Paul_Bernardo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] is. Contrast that risk with the risk of my kids being hit in the parking lot. It's thousands a year with about 20 fatalities of small children.

    This is a school where they should be good at math. The risks to small children are childhood leukemia and traffic accidents. As they get older its meningitis, traffic accidents and suicide. How about we spend 1/10 of the money we spend on Hollywood threats on real threats to my kids?

