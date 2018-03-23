School Pays To Get an Algorithm To Scan Students' Social Media For Threats and Suicide Risks Posts (wbur.org) 39
When someone visits the buildings of Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica, as they walk through the secure foyer, they have to get their driver's license or another state-issued ID scanned. But the secure foyer does kind of a high-level national background check, too, explains Superintendent Tim Broadrick. From a report: The "LobbyGuard" scanner is the size of a computer tablet. It scans a driver's license, takes a picture of the school visitor and if all is OK with the person's background check, almost instantly clears the person to enter the school. An employee behind a window then pushes a button and unlocks the door to the school hallway. Amid nationwide concern about school shootings, there's talk at Shawsheen Tech of covering the wall of glass in the lobby with a special film to make it harder for a bullet to pierce. There's also a police officer -- known as a school resource officer -- stationed at the school. He has an office in the lobby. And the school has adopted another security measure to try to protect students from attacks -- one you can't see. It's a computer program designed to detect threats against the school in social media posts. And it runs 24/7.
"It's receiving and filtering and then gives us alerts when certain kinds of public communication are detected," Broadrick explains. Shawsheen Tech buys the social media scanning service from a Vermont-based company called Social Sentinel. It's one of many technology firms doing some form of social media scanning or monitoring. Social Sentinel claims it's the only one with expertise in protecting schools. Shawsheen Tech has about 1,300 students. It pays Social Sentinel approximately $10,000 per year, according to Broadrick.
Actually, a bigger problem are the media. Not the "liberal" media, but media of all political views that talks about mass shootings non-stop, publishes the faces and names of the criminals responsible for weeks afterwards. If it bleeds, it leads. I get that that's their bread and butter, but publicizing those kinds of heinous crimes constantly glorifies them and breeds copycats.
What's the answer? We can't legally restrict the press, nor should we. But perhaps if we choose not to watch segments on those
What's wrong with "common sense regulation" on the press? Seems to be in vogue for the 2nd amendment, why shouldn't we try it for the first?
Sorry, I injected some logic into your thread. Please go back to arguing over scapegoats again.
It's pretty clear to me that the grandfather poster was both being sarcastic and pointing out that any arguments used for denying second amendment civil rights can be used to deny all the others, too.
"That's different!" doesn't cut it - because it's not.
In much of Europe, with few exceptions newspapers typically won't print the names of criminals (whether just accused or actually convicted), but only refer to them by their initials -- less "glory" to go around while they still report what happened. In many cases because they are required to, but because naming & shaming is against their code of conduct.
(Added benefit is that someone who does get convicted and served their time, w
I graduated in 91 and it was the same then, too. Kids brought guns to school to shoot trap in gym class, showed off their butterfly knives at recess and nobody got hurt. I mean there were some righteous beat downs but they were always one on one and the fight stopped when someone quit or got knocked out.
Not sure when the gun safe trend started either. Nobody ever locked them up at home, or if they did the key was always on the top of the cabinet and ammo in the drawer at the bottom.
Social media is ANTI-social (Score:1)
It's not time to stop being social but tis long past time to stop using "social media". You can be social without Facebook harvesting everfuckingthing you say and do and giving it away to companies like this. You can chat directly with your friends via encrypted IM. You can exchange pictures, same.
Stop putting mega data harvesters in the middle of everything. Eschew Google, esp Docs. Eschew Facebook and Instagram. Bring the internet back to its peer to peer distributed concept.
Social media is antisocia
This is a hell of a lot of trouble (Score:2)
We already have mandatory background checks, many states have waiting periods, and there's an abundance of "and the like".
I conclude that you don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
A friend of a friend just the other day walked in to buy a pistol and managed to walk out with an AR-15 because he got caught up in how cool it looked. Make him wait 3 days and he'd have come to his senses and just bought the pistol he came in for.
I'm sorry your "friend" blew that money that you needed for groceries, but it's amazing that you desire for a federal law to keep your impulse shopping under control! You try to make it sound like buying a semi-automatic rifle, rather than a semi-automatic pistol, is a bad thing. Get over your buyer's remorse, enjoy your AR-15, and next time you can get another Glock. If your wife will let you go there unchaperoned again.
We abandoned common sense, the very second we treated social media as true and factual. Social media is meant to be a social playground of fun and fantasy, not real world. It corruptly got turned into real world to ruthlessly exploit the psychology of people, for governments to attack citizens and for an endless flow of advertising bullshit.
Social media should be a game, a complete fantasy, have fun creating what ever identity you like, want to call yourself a space pirate, feel free to do so. Want to self
Sure glad I don't have any social media accounts (Score:2)
My feelings exactly.
... I was thinking of a line from "Chinatown" [youtu.be].
And yet, though most of us are fairly reasonable, well behaved, and start off with good intentions, it's hard to predict the future
Sounds more like a prison... (Score:2)
Sounds more like a prison than a rural high school. Is this what we've come to as a country?
I give to you Prison Hill Elementary School [google.com]. Er, excuse me, Mission Hill. But we called it the first thing.
Whenever I see someone talking about AR-15's as "powerful guns", I realize that that person knows nothing about firearms.
My
.30-06 is a powerful gun. It'll drop pretty much any North American game animal in one shot. Which is a good thing, since it's a single shot rifle. Likewise .45-70 (replica of a 19th century firearm). Or my shotgun.
My Mini-14 (functionally identical to an AR-15, but NOT an "assault weapon" since it was specifically exempted from being considered
Go back to high school or college physics.
Power is energy per unit of time. Watts are joules per second.
So an AR-15 with a large mag is a more powerful gun than your 30-06. It can deliver more energy to the target in a shorter time, even if that energy isn't in a single round.
So yeah, it's more "powerful."
In practice, it doesn't usually deliver more than one round to a given target.
Irrational Fear - Think clearly about the kids (Score:4, Informative)
This is a school where they should be good at math. The risks to small children are childhood leukemia and traffic accidents. As they get older its meningitis, traffic accidents and suicide. How about we spend 1/10 of the money we spend on Hollywood threats on real threats to my kids?