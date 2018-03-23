Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Government United States

US Charges Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on Behalf of Tehran (reuters.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
The United States on Friday charged nine Iranians and an Iranian company with attempting to hack into hundreds of U.S. and international universities, dozens of companies and parts of the U.S. government on behalf of the Tehran government. From a report: The cyber attack pilfered more than 31 terabytes of academic data and intellectual property from 144 U.S. universities and 176 universities in 21 foreign countries, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. The U.S. Treasury Department said on its website that it was placing sanctions on those accused and the Mabna Institute, a company described by U.S. prosecutors as designed to help Iranian research organizations steal information.

US Charges Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on Behalf of Tehran More | Reply

US Charges Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on Behalf of Tehran

Comments Filter:

  • Iran didn't use chemical weapons on England (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Iran has never used nerve agent to assassinate someone and contaminate a British town.

    They also haven't hacked our election systems, unlike Russia.

    More importantly, they never bribed Moscow Donald to betray his own country.

  • How were they able to hack so many universities? I wonder if this is fallout from the Snowden leaks revealing all the backdoors in legacy systems.

    • ? University networks are insecure af in my experience. Too much wild west, lots of students involved in setting up networks, student support, etc.

  • The cyber attack pilfered more than 31 terabytes of academic data.

    I hate it when media quantifies dammage in terms of bytes... bytes of what? I can fit 31TiB in my desk draw, at little cost. The significance of the size entirely depends on what it is... is it 31 TiB of academic security footage? or decades worth of research? reducing qualatative dammage information to these kinds of numbers looses all relevance, much like that kid who looked over his techers shoulder to see his password who was charged with "computer missuse act".

  • The USA, NSA and Five Eyes regularly intercepts traffic, hacks communication, puts back doors in commercial devices and even modifies other countries hardware. I find it hard to charge intelligence operatives of other countries for doing something we do ourselves. Your morals have to be pretty messed up to make one a crime and encourage the other.

  • >US Charges Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on Behalf of Tehran

    This makes it sound like the US is doing Tehran a favour by doing some of their legal work for them.

  • Expect the Trump admin to kill off the Iranian deal (even the Prez can't say why its actually bad) - I think that comes up within a month. Would not be surprised if this the beginning of the drumbeat for regime change by this administration.

Slashdot Top Deals

Many people are unenthusiastic about your work.

Close