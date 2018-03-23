US Charges Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on Behalf of Tehran (reuters.com) 18
The United States on Friday charged nine Iranians and an Iranian company with attempting to hack into hundreds of U.S. and international universities, dozens of companies and parts of the U.S. government on behalf of the Tehran government. From a report: The cyber attack pilfered more than 31 terabytes of academic data and intellectual property from 144 U.S. universities and 176 universities in 21 foreign countries, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. The U.S. Treasury Department said on its website that it was placing sanctions on those accused and the Mabna Institute, a company described by U.S. prosecutors as designed to help Iranian research organizations steal information.
Right? This is basic intel gathering. Every nation on Earth with an economy has teams doing this.
Sure. Like when the USA was spying on the German Chancellor.
How were they able to hack so many universities? I wonder if this is fallout from the Snowden leaks revealing all the backdoors in legacy systems.
? University networks are insecure af in my experience. Too much wild west, lots of students involved in setting up networks, student support, etc.
31 terabytes of what (Score:2)
The cyber attack pilfered more than 31 terabytes of academic data.
I hate it when media quantifies dammage in terms of bytes... bytes of what? I can fit 31TiB in my desk draw, at little cost. The significance of the size entirely depends on what it is... is it 31 TiB of academic security footage? or decades worth of research? reducing qualatative dammage information to these kinds of numbers looses all relevance, much like that kid who looked over his techers shoulder to see his password who was charged with "computer missuse act".
Doing Them a Favour? (Score:2)
>US Charges Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on Behalf of Tehran
This makes it sound like the US is doing Tehran a favour by doing some of their legal work for them.
