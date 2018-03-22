New R2D2 Technique Protects Files Against Wiper Malware, Secure Delete Apps (bleepingcomputer.com) 23
An anonymous reader writes: Purdue University scientists have developed a data protection technique called Reactive Redundancy for Data Destruction (R2D2) that can safeguard data sitting inside a virtual machine from modern data-wiping malware and even some secure file deletion methods. The technique was developed to protect enterprise systems, which are often running inside VMs.
Researchers say the new technique was successful in preventing wiper malware such as Shamoon (v1 and v2), StoneDrill, and Destover from deleting data during their experiments, but it was able to prevent data deletion attempted with legitimate "secure delete" applications. When such operations are detected, R2D2 runs each one through a series of policies that evaluate the operation for known destructive patterns. If the scan triggers a warning, the VM creates a temporary checkpoint that a human operator can use as a system restore point.
If this is widely deployed the malware writers will just change tactics. Instead of destroying data completely, they will simply begin alter files to the point where they are no longer useful. The more intelligent and insidious malware writers will gradually introduce more and more errors into databases that make it into backups. Eventually it will be discovered but if an unknown percentage of your database and it's backups contain incorrect information then you are going to have a bad time.
