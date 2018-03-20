Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Encryption Communications Government Privacy Security The Courts

Telegram Loses Supreme Court Appeal In Russia, Must Hand Over Encryption Keys (bloomberg.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the cough-it-up dept.
Telegram has lost a bid before Russia's Supreme Court to block security services from getting access to users' data, giving President Vladimir Putin a victory in his effort to keep tabs on electronic communications. Bloomberg reports: Supreme Court Judge Alla Nazarova on Tuesday rejected Telegram's appeal against the Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB spy agency which last year asked the company to share its encryption keys. Telegram declined to comply and was hit with a fine of $14,000. Communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Telegram now has 15 days to provide the encryption keys. Telegram, which is in the middle of an initial coin offering of as much as $2.55 billion, plans to appeal the ruling in a process that may last into the summer, according to the company's lawyer, Ramil Akhmetgaliev. Any decision to block the service would require a separate court ruling, the lawyer said.

Putin signed laws in 2016 on fighting terrorism, which included a requirement for messaging services to provide the authorities with means to decrypt user correspondence. Telegram challenged an auxiliary order by the Federal Security Service, claiming that the procedure doesn't involve a court order and breaches constitutional rights for privacy, according to documents. The security agency, known as the FSB, argued in court that obtaining the encryption keys doesn't violate users' privacy because the keys by themselves aren't considered information of restricted access. Collecting data on particular suspects using the encryption would still require a court order, the agency said.

Telegram Loses Supreme Court Appeal In Russia, Must Hand Over Encryption Keys More | Reply

Telegram Loses Supreme Court Appeal In Russia, Must Hand Over Encryption Keys

Comments Filter:
  • If I had any friends, and used Telegram, and lived in Russia, I would be frightened. Since I have no friends, only use SMS, and live in the USA, I already gave up any pretense of privacy.
  • It's interesting how people in power assume that they are immune to the negative consequences of the same mechanisms they create or force to subdue others. It will be interested to see what happens when all these backdoor backfire on Putin's regime and how they try to downplay it when it happens.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sehlat ( 180760 )

      Lord Acton almost got it right.

      Impunity corrupts, and absolute impunity corrupts absolutely.

  • Telegram has been launched by brothers Durov's, Nikolai and Pavel. They previously launched Russian FB equivalent VK, which was "socialized" by the owners that are supporters of Putin. As a response, secure and private Telegram has been launched. So, they lost a case in Russia, and now privacy is compromised. I have to make a bet that their next product will be the developement of decentralized communication protocols that cant be subpoenaed or litigated. Such protocols already exist, albeit not yet well
  • on his election 'victory'. I don't like McCain, but at least he called Trump out on it. [cnn.com]

    It genuinely frightens me that we're so quick to support dictatorships. Everybody's looking the other way because they want Russia's gas & oil. Then again I've got to drive to work every day the same as everybody else...
  • This is why perfect forward secrecy is needed in secure messaging apps. There's no reason the service provider should be able to hand over keys that can be used to decrypt users' messages. A properly designed secure messaging app would make this impossible. The protocols to implement this are not difficult.

  • In Soviet Cambridge Analytica, data encrypts you.

    http://www.pulse.ng/the-new-yo... [pulse.ng]

  • "Telegram has lost a bid before Russia's Supreme Court to block security services from getting access to users' data, giving President Vladimir Putin a victory in his effort to keep tabs on electronic communications. Bloomberg reports"

    Is this anything like the FBI taking Apple to court to hack a suspects iphone. The whole thing being most probably a scam as the FBI already has a backdoor into Apple and Microsoft and Dell :)

Slashdot Top Deals

"And remember: Evil will always prevail, because Good is dumb." -- Spaceballs

Close