Telegram Loses Supreme Court Appeal In Russia, Must Hand Over Encryption Keys (bloomberg.com) 21
Telegram has lost a bid before Russia's Supreme Court to block security services from getting access to users' data, giving President Vladimir Putin a victory in his effort to keep tabs on electronic communications. Bloomberg reports: Supreme Court Judge Alla Nazarova on Tuesday rejected Telegram's appeal against the Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB spy agency which last year asked the company to share its encryption keys. Telegram declined to comply and was hit with a fine of $14,000. Communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Telegram now has 15 days to provide the encryption keys. Telegram, which is in the middle of an initial coin offering of as much as $2.55 billion, plans to appeal the ruling in a process that may last into the summer, according to the company's lawyer, Ramil Akhmetgaliev. Any decision to block the service would require a separate court ruling, the lawyer said.
Putin signed laws in 2016 on fighting terrorism, which included a requirement for messaging services to provide the authorities with means to decrypt user correspondence. Telegram challenged an auxiliary order by the Federal Security Service, claiming that the procedure doesn't involve a court order and breaches constitutional rights for privacy, according to documents. The security agency, known as the FSB, argued in court that obtaining the encryption keys doesn't violate users' privacy because the keys by themselves aren't considered information of restricted access. Collecting data on particular suspects using the encryption would still require a court order, the agency said.
Putin signed laws in 2016 on fighting terrorism, which included a requirement for messaging services to provide the authorities with means to decrypt user correspondence. Telegram challenged an auxiliary order by the Federal Security Service, claiming that the procedure doesn't involve a court order and breaches constitutional rights for privacy, according to documents. The security agency, known as the FSB, argued in court that obtaining the encryption keys doesn't violate users' privacy because the keys by themselves aren't considered information of restricted access. Collecting data on particular suspects using the encryption would still require a court order, the agency said.
This is chilling... (Score:3)
Assumed immunity (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Lord Acton almost got it right.
Impunity corrupts, and absolute impunity corrupts absolutely.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Next Step (Score:2)
Our president just congratulated Putin (Score:4, Informative)
It genuinely frightens me that we're so quick to support dictatorships. Everybody's looking the other way because they want Russia's gas & oil. Then again I've got to drive to work every day the same as everybody else...
Re: (Score:2)
News flash - You're in Russia (Score:1)
Nieve much? Seriously what is with this article? You're in Russia, expecting privacy?
Why in the hell is yet another service built like this? It's like building a shower in the middle of a mall and telling people not to look. Don't put the damn shower in a mall and stop using tech that requires centralized encryption. Why is this so hard to understand?
And this has nothing to even do with Russia or Putin. Thanks to the five-eyes, many countries have implemented similar laws.
This is why perfect forward secrecy is needed (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
A properly designed secure messaging app would make this impossible. The protocols to implement this are not difficult.
If that is true, why does not one exist? Or, if one or more do, can you provide a link?
They do exist. OTR [cypherpunks.ca] is an example, but it is a plug-in for desktop computer based messaging systems. I'm not as familiar with what is available in the mobile world. It should, in theory, not be difficult to implement.
DO NOT CONGRATULATE (Score:2)
In Soviet Cambridge Analytica, data encrypts you.
http://www.pulse.ng/the-new-yo... [pulse.ng]
Vladimir Putin keeping tabs on electronic communic (Score:2)
Is this anything like the FBI taking Apple to court to hack a suspects iphone. The whole thing being most probably a scam as the FBI already has a backdoor into Apple and Microsoft and Dell
Putin's victory (Score:2)
Telegram has lost a bid before Russia's Supreme Court to block security services from getting access to users' data, giving President Vladimir Putin a victory in his effort to keep tabs on electronic communications. Bloomberg reports
This is Putin's victory, because of course, Putin took care of the case on its own. Perhaps he even did it without an attorney.