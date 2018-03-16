Hacker Adrian Lamo Dies At 37 (zdnet.com) 40
Adrian Lamo, a well-known hacker known for his involvement in passing information on whistleblower Chelsea Manning and hacking into systems at The New York Times, Microsoft, and Yahoo in the early-2000s, has died at 37. ZDNet reports: His father, Mario, posted a brief tribute to his son in a Facebook group on Friday. "With great sadness and a broken heart I have to let know all of Adrian's friends and acquittances that he is dead. A bright mind and compassionate soul is gone, he was my beloved son," he wrote. The coroner for Sedgwick County, where Lamo lived, confirmed his death, but provided no further details. Circumstances surrounding Lamo's death are not immediately known. A neighbor who found his body said he had been dead for some time.
Decent-ish Guy, exposed a traitor with severe mental issues.
You forgot the "as"
Oh no, a sociopath didn't obey the omerta
... that sure makes him so much different from the other ones (main difference, they didn't get caught yet).
When are people going to stop making stupid decisions knowing full well the consequences?
I dunno, but you're right, the doctors already know that it is stupid to keep prescribing the pills. But their patients are whiny, so they just turn them into zombies anyways.
The patients, OTOH, do not know the consequences at all; patients who understood the issues were already not whining about the pain, they already understood it hurts because life is unfair, and the ability to sense pain is an adaptive trait.
Every time my wife goes to the doctor, I warn her: "Don't let them give you any zombie pills!"
They often try.
Perhaps he did the honourable thing.
Well, do you know how much paperwork is involved in a suspected squirrel murder? Plus those little fuckers get all their acorns in a knot if you accuse one of them of something.
I mean; we all know the guy was in the park, feeding the ducks; and then from behind, one of those bushy tailed little shake-down artists whispered in his ear
"Mr., gimme all your acorns. Now." (Despite the fact that humans almost never carry around acorns...)
When he refused to pay up, they shot him, then hid the weapon (This is als
All of them exposed corruption during the Obama regime, this one in particular had the nerve to go after a trans woman and got her locked up in a male prison.
whistleblowers have a hard road (Score:1)
i think this is something most people don't get and most takes on whistleblowers end up romanticizing - whistleblowers have it very very hard. it's not something one should ever do lightly because likely the full brunt of it is going to fall on your own shoulders. whether you end up doing the world any good or not, you're not going to be the beneficiary of any good yourself.
lamo whistleblew on a whistleblower but he's part of a community that predictably would not have sided with him or THE MAN which is the
lamo whistleblew on a whistleblower
That's not whistleblowing, it's acting as an informant.
Love From Putin (Score:2)
Please accept this special Russian Air Freshener.