Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security United States

Hacker Adrian Lamo Dies At 37 (zdnet.com) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the rest-in-peace dept.
Adrian Lamo, a well-known hacker known for his involvement in passing information on whistleblower Chelsea Manning and hacking into systems at The New York Times, Microsoft, and Yahoo in the early-2000s, has died at 37. ZDNet reports: His father, Mario, posted a brief tribute to his son in a Facebook group on Friday. "With great sadness and a broken heart I have to let know all of Adrian's friends and acquittances that he is dead. A bright mind and compassionate soul is gone, he was my beloved son," he wrote. The coroner for Sedgwick County, where Lamo lived, confirmed his death, but provided no further details. Circumstances surrounding Lamo's death are not immediately known. A neighbor who found his body said he had been dead for some time.

Hacker Adrian Lamo Dies At 37 More | Reply

Hacker Adrian Lamo Dies At 37

Comments Filter:

  • whistleblowers have a hard road (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    i think this is something most people don't get and most takes on whistleblowers end up romanticizing - whistleblowers have it very very hard. it's not something one should ever do lightly because likely the full brunt of it is going to fall on your own shoulders. whether you end up doing the world any good or not, you're not going to be the beneficiary of any good yourself.

    lamo whistleblew on a whistleblower but he's part of a community that predictably would not have sided with him or THE MAN which is the

  • Please accept this special Russian Air Freshener.

Slashdot Top Deals

Take care of the luxuries and the necessities will take care of themselves. -- Lazarus Long

Close