Android Is Now as Safe as the Competition, Google Says (cnet.com) 35
In an interview with CNET, David Kleidermacher, Google's head of security for Android, Google Play and Chrome OS, said Android is now as safe as the competition. From the interview: That's a big claim, considering that Android's main competitor is Apple's iPhone. This bold idea permeates the annual Android Security Report that Google released Thursday. "Android security made a significant leap forward in 2017 and many of our protections now lead the industry," the report says on page one. Echoing the report, Kleidermacher told CNET that Android flaws have become harder for researchers to find and that the software now protects users from malicious software so well the problems that used to leave users exposed to bad actors aren't such a big problem anymore.
How can this possibly be true? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
FTFY
Re:How can this possibly be true? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I think you need to read into this a very narrow viewpoint. He's specifically referring to the latest OS and hacks injected from downloaded software/apps. He's not focused on any other aspect of the android ecosystem that is presently a source of concern:
1) Devices running old software that isn't secure
2) Devices running co-opted software from various sources (often legit sources) from vendors
3) Devices themselves that contain or allow rogue FW to run, some which may have been placed there by the manufactur
Re: (Score:2)
Google continues with a very software centric mindset, and trusts its OEMs. To me that's the biggest mistake, particularly given who a few of them are.
I suspect it's not trust... it's that Google doesn't particularly care about any security issues which can't be traced directly to shortcomings in Google's own software. And really, I'm not sure how much they cared even about that... until Apple started getting a lot of press related to how secure its devices are.
Re: (Score:1)
3) Devices themselves that contain or allow "rogue" FW to run, some which may have been placed there by the manufacturer for dubious purposes
You're kidding, right? If you're buying a device that doesn't allow you to run your own FW on it, you're just paying for a channel for the manufacturer to track you and sell you stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree, but the trick is to how to get it to allow ME to put my own firmware on (the owner), not anyone else. That's the problem that needs to be solved, but until then Apple is more secure, even if you have to trust them. I trust them more than I trust random OEMs or, especially, my cell phone supplier. But I do think there is money on the table for someone to grab.
Re: (Score:3)
not to mention the fact that submitting to the appstore requires 10x more effort because there are actual standards, code review, and testing to enforce.
With the result (Score:1)
That each version of Android OS that comes out, at least on the Samsung platform, is slightly less useful. That is the tradeoff for you between security and usability.
Where are the permissions logs? (Score:3)
Why can't I find a simple view in Android of what apps have accessed permissions and when? (mic, camera, GPS etc) Also, apps request such general permissions... Access to drive I grant for apps that need to save files to drive, but does that mean it can upload my photos to weird app developer?
Android needs more transparency on these things to build trust.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Honest question: Where can I find this in iOS?
1) Open the Settings App.
... You can turn each one on or off.
2) Scroll to the app you wish to check.
3) You now see a list of permissions, such as "Location", "Notifications", Background App Refresh",
You can also see all apps which might use a permission in one list:
1) Open the Settings App.
2) Choose "Privacy"
3) Select the permission you wish to control.
You now see a list of apps that requested the permission. You can enable or disable each app.
I have mixed feelings about iOS in general, but this is one t
Re: (Score:2)
Honest question: Where can I find this in iOS?
Go to "Settings", then scroll down. The bottom 80% of the main Settings menu is a list of all your apps. Click on any one of those to see what permissions it has asked for and/or been granted.
Re: (Score:1)
The worst problem with Android: No updates. (Score:2)
Another abuse: Cell phones with batteries that cannot be easily replaced.
Another abuse: Apple has been preventing 3rd party repairs. Stories:
A HREF= "http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-35502030" TARGET="_blank" >iPhones 'disabled' if Apple detects third-party repairs (Feb 5, 2016)
Apple Shouldn't [be allowed] to Brick Your iPhone Because You F [wired.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Android does not usually allow updates. So, to get the latest version, it is necessary to buy a new cell phone. In my opinion, that's extremely abusive.
Technically, that's not an android problem. It's a problem with crappy manufacturers. Android itself absolutely allows updates. I get them at least once a month on my Pixel devices.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the message here is what it means for the unsavvy consumer, just like how "security of android as an OS" is completely trivial when compared to minimal app review process and a severely dysfunctional 3rd-party ecosystem (which again, is designed to decrease restrictions and barrier to entry to attract as many use cases as possible, including walmart $50 tablets).
The average consumer (that actually cares) will have a shitty experience with android because its unclear what you have to do to get a good
Google should have arranged to allow updates. (Score:2)
Google should have arranged that manufacturers allow updates. Now that abuse is associated with the Google (Alphabet) name.
Apple Haters are such liars (Score:2)
Latest iOS Update Shows Apple Can Use Software to Break Phones Repaired by Independent Shops
What a goober, if you actually read the story it's about how Apple pushed a software update to FIX third party screens that had been installed. Apple did exactly the opposite of what you said. They just issued a warning after doing that that told people if you don't use Apple parts things may not work, they didn't even say you shouldn't use Apple parts yourself to repair systems!
You're right about Android, though y
Except for all that Creepy Googleieness (Score:1)
Is that so?... (Score:2)
So, I glance at the
/. feed, and I see one article about Android being more safe... and the very next article is about Google having just recently been fooled into serving up malicious ads [slashdot.org] -- and apparently not for the first time, either.
Uh huh. I'm sure you'll forgive me, Google, if I'm more than a wee bit skeptical of the veracity of your latest marketing materials...