Jewelry Site Leaks Personal Details, Plaintext Passwords of 1.3 Million Users (thenextweb.com) 12
Chicago-based MBM Company's jewelry brand Limoges Jewelry has accidentally leaked the personal information for over 1.3 million people. This includes addresses, zip-codes, e-mail addresses, and IP addresses. The Germany security firm Kromtech Security, which found the leak via an unsecured Amazon S3 storage bucket, also claims the database contained plaintext passwords. The Next Web reports: In a press release, Kromtech Security's head of communicationis, Bob Diachenko, said: "Passwords were stored in the plain text, which is great negligence [sic], taking into account the problem with many users re-using passwords for multiple accounts, including email accounts." The [MSSQL database] backup file was named "MBMWEB_backup_2018_01_13_003008_2864410.bak," which suggests the file was created on January 13, 2018. It's believed to contain current information about the company's customers. Records held in the database have dates reaching as far back as 2000. The latest records are from the start of this year. Other records held in the database include internal mailing lists, promo-codes, and item orders, which leads Kromtech to believe that this could be the primary customer database for the company. Diachenko says there's no evidence a malicious third-party has accessed the dump, but that "that does not mean that nobody [has] accessed the data."
IANAL (Score:2)
But the phrase gross criminal negligence come to mind.
In an ideal world, wanton disregard of decades old security standards should land executives with some fines and possible jail time. For a criminal case, some kind of applicable statute would have to be dug up.
For a civil case, that's way easier. You have to show that it is likely (really a >50% chance) that their actions, negligence or policties lead to some damages. Nobody goes to jail. But some lawyers can get rich settling a million dollar class a
As long as there are no repercussions (Score:2)
... incompetence and gross negligence on this (admittedly extreme) level will remain common. My suggestion: Immediate payout of $500 to anybody affected, and full cost to anybody that can prove they suffered more damage. If they cannot pay, CEO goes to prison for a few years and has personal fortune impounded. This will lead to companies having insurance for this and insurers taking a critical look at their practices.