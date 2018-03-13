Researchers Find Critical Vulnerabilities in AMD's Ryzen and EPYC Processors, But They Gave the Chipmaker Only 24 Hours Before Making the Findings Public (cnet.com) 101
Alfred Ng, reporting for CNET: Researchers have discovered critical security flaws in AMD chips that could allow attackers to access sensitive data from highly guarded processors across millions of devices. Particularly worrisome is the fact that the vulnerabilities lie in the so-called secure part of the processors -- typically where your device stores sensitive data like passwords and encryption keys. It's also where your processor makes sure nothing malicious is running when you start your computer. CTS-Labs, a security company based in Israel, announced Tuesday that its researchers had found 13 critical security vulnerabilities that would let attackers access data stored on AMD's Ryzen and EPYC processors, as well as install malware on them. Ryzen chips power desktop and laptop computers, while EPYC processors are found in servers. The researchers gave AMD less than 24 hours to look at the vulnerabilities and respond before publishing the report. Standard vulnerability disclosure calls for 90 days' notice so that companies have time to address flaws properly. An AMD spokesperson said, "At AMD, security is a top priority and we are continually working to ensure the safety of our users as new risks arise. We are investigating this report, which we just received, to understand the methodology and merit of the findings," an AMD spokesman said. Zack Whittaker, a security reporter at CBS, said: Here's the catch: AMD had less than a day to look at the research. No wonder why its response is so vague.
someone needs to dig (deep) into who registered the amdflaw domain and who is funding this.
It isn't my fault that your speculative execution and prediction thinking leaked your post idea for everyone to see.
Care to inform me how I would be the winner if flaws in hardware become published with ZERO chance for their makers to deliver any kind of patch before malware creators get a chance to exploit them?
And that wouldn't be a lot better if we learned of this flaw AFTER AMD had time to fix it?
The place this hole is, is the AMD version of IME, a useless piece of malware designed to remote-controlled your computer, which Intel and AMD puts there for enterprise purposes. Get rid of it from or make it default off and these issues goes away...
I have no fucking clue why they installed those crappy Internet-of-shit operating systems in there by default in the first place.
Exports to (insert not-so-friendly-state-here) and a government wanting to have a convenient kill switch could be a reason.
Listing your assumptions: You assume that nobody knew about these flaws before this press release. You assume that release contained sufficient information allowing some quickly reproduce these and move into exploitation. You assume that these could be remotely exploited so your are automatically vulnerable with any kind of system. You assume that these could be successfuly patched resulting in a stable and secure system.
Some of these assumptions might turn out to be false.
I assume that a lot fewer hostile actors knew of this flaw before the press release and that the information is sufficient to at the very least spend resources on finding out how to exploit it. Yes. And I dare say with some confidence that this assumption is valid.
It's responsible enough for Tavis Ormandy [arstechnica.com]. You can simply make up your own shortened periods [arstechnica.com] rather than sticking to a standard 60-90 period. Just make up an excuse and fire away...
OK, but what excuse does CTS Labs give?
I'd call Tavis Ormandy's attitude pretty extreme, but at least he gives some reasons for doing so. What CTS Labs are doing is quite a bit more extreme, and for whom are they really working here?
I think most customers would be interested in working with AMD for at least a few weeks and try to get a solution for the problem before going public. Unless they want to hurt AMD. Intel, is that you?
Re:Sponsored by, Intel! (R) (Score:5, Insightful)
Pretty clearly Intel-funded, yes. The 24h notification period is so short that it can be classified as a malicious attack. Nobody with any understanding of how this works does this unless there are strong overriding concerns. What these corrupt a******* did makes people a lot less secure.
Reporting facts is smearing someone? This is Poe’s Law, right? AMD fans are not this delusional are they?
It is not actually clear whether these are indeed "facts". The "whitepaper" is laughably imprecise. The company seems to be a mailbox, not more. Until this is confirmed by AMD, this is essentially a rumor. The short notification so AMD could not deny (or confirm) may be to actually use this for stock-price manipulation. As such, it is possible that the entire thing is a fake clever enough that AMD needs some time to find out whether there actually is substance to this. And that is another reason why you giv
Design flaws happen. Computer hardware and software are by now SO complex that it is technically impossible to create a secure chip or system that is still affordable.
Of course I can create hardware that's secure. That takes time. To give you an idea, if I had to design hardware with maximum security in mind, you could maybe today buy a CPU akin to a P4 for no more than what an average BMW would cost you.
Your inability to comprehend a short comment means that the smell is all you, you stupid pile of shit.
The thesis is rather that freezing development at a point so you can spend years to test your system makes the chips more expensive and lower in performance.
As opposed to Intel, whose chips are perfectly secure [wikipedia.org]. Except Intel had ~5 months to fix the problem before public disclosure (longer than responsible disclosure standards required). AMD is somehow only given 24 hours? That's not just irresponsible disclosure, that's an indirect attack.
It is a direct attack. I am thinking either Intel is behind this or it is for stock-price manipulation.
Devil's Advocate: the disclosure(s) is (are) vague as hell on exploit details, let alone demonstrations or proof-of-concepts, so there is that.
All said though, still a dick move by CTS-Labs.
Devil's Advocate: the disclosure(s) is (are) vague as hell on exploit details, let alone demonstrations or proof-of-concepts, so there is that.
I'm not disagreeing here, and I know nothing about the details, but wouldn't that be the ideal competitor-funded FUD? "I'm not going to tell you all the details, but here's an elephant being electrocuted by AC^H^H AMD. How do you explain that, Mr. Tesla?"
Of course, what I'm doing here is Intel-FUD, so maybe I'm just a shill the other way.
:^O
All said though, still a dick move by CTS-Labs.
Who? This is all I've ever heard of them.
Then again: Any media attention is good.
Yes, the combination of publication within a day and registering an AMD-denigrating domain for the purpose stinks. As others have written already, it looks like a PR hit job.
With a quick Google search (5 minutes) I could also find nothing substantial about CTS Labs. They have a professional looking website with quite a bit of Bullshit Bingo appeal, and a contact e-mail address on it.
Otherwise not much:
-no postal address
-no references from past projects
One might wo
Yes, the combination of publication within a day and registering an AMD-denigrating domain for the purpose stinks. . . a PR hit job. [emphasis mine]
One might wonder if this is more than a shell company
How do these tiny, unknown shell companies find zero-day flaws that no one else can?
Must be super-geniuses -- or maybe just sloppy hacks poorly covering their tracks when attempting defamation.
Not quite comparable to Intel's snafu (Score:4, Insightful)
So these aren't quite on par with Spectre and Meltdown.
Some firmware updates should fix almost all of this.
Still, it was sort of an asshole move to only give AMD 24 hours' notice just so they could get their 15 minutes of fame.
And, yes, it's disgusting to see AMD put out products with lots of weaknesses like this.
Saying they aren't on par with Spectre or Meltdown is missing the point - it's an apples to oranges comparison, just like IME's many problems aren't comparable to Spectre or Meltdown.
It's not clear that firmware updates can fix it -- it depends on whether it's something that can be updated in firmware. Many security-critical hardware designs doesn't allow firmware updates, because at that stage modifiable firmware is a security hole in and of itself.
At the end of the day, it sounds like AMD's Secure Process
pretty lame summary
At this point we have no idea how bad this is. Could be that AMD release a patch next week and it's all fixed, no fuss. Could be as bad as Meltdown, with a major performance hit. Or it could be complete bullshit. We just don't know.
I'm kind of wondering that myself. They're (somewhat fortunately) quite vague with describing the flaws... A couple of them *appear* to be remote-exploit flaws (almost couldn't give a flying fuck about local privilege escalations, save for specific circumstances I won't detail here, though you'd pretty much be able to find parallel circumstnaces in your own workworld.)
Then again, it's hard to tell at first glance. One one hand I'm glad they didn't bother with exploit POC/demonstrations, but on the other, th
I don't think any of them are remotely exploitable, but these days you have to worry about Javascript running locally too.
For servers local exploits are a problem too, especially those running VMs.
I am especially unreliable! Kava! Kava! Booyah! Picard Maneuver! Han Shot First!
However, I can't imagine what your comment has to do with this story.
Get back under the bed, you... !
I agree though - this isn't an OSS=bad issue at all. Dick move by the researchers aside, this is still a net benefit (many eyes still making bugs shallow, etc.)
Overall, I'd rather find out (even under crap circumstances like this) in public, then to have script kiddies exploiting it like crazy in private.
Intel gets 6 months and AMD gets a day? (Score:3, Insightful)
This all smells fishy. Hand me the tin-foil. I need a hat.
Follow the money (Score:4, Interesting)
In collusion with intel or not, I'd bet these "researchers" have bought a bunch of intel stock over the last few months.
I bet they are shorting AMD stock to fund their 4 person company.
if you get caught money laundering (Score:2)
if you get caught money laundering your going to fpmitap
In collusion with intel or not, I'd bet these "researchers" have bought a bunch of intel stock over the last few months.
Or they've shorted AMD and really need to knock down the price. For what it's worth as I write this AMD's stock is actually slightly up today despite the news.
Well, maybe the stock-market is not so easily panicked by what at the moment amounts to hot air.
good (Score:1)
And they deserve it.
Intel any thing to win! (Score:2)
Intel any thing to win! suck it up as soon you will an raid key and an pci-e lane key to unlock stuff on your cpu.
Requires complete takover first? (Score:1)
So it appears an attacker would have to have gained root/admin access over the OS before they could then install some persistent backdoor?
Attacking the TPM could be bad, but once you have kernel level access you pretty much have anything you need to steal data anyway.
This one seems to have higher barrier to entry and a lot of assumptions versus just drive-by JavaScript executing code or a malicious guest VM breaking out of a hypervisor.
I expect the CVSSv3 score to be medium.
Indeed. If you have root on the machine, you can basically do anything anyways.
trying to make a name for themselves...
I used to be a full disclosure guy.
I grew up.
The sentence on the web site was probably edited from:
"Due to the sensitive nature of security vulnerabilities, we usually work under strict mutual NDAs with our customers to ensure maximum safety and privacy. If you would like to become one of our customers by handing over a signed NDA and a fat bag of money, you can contact us at the following email address. Should we find a flaw in a product that is not produced by one of our NDA partners, we'll first ask them for a fat bag of money, and if they don't
Re: (Score:2)
They all have insane requirements (Score:5, Informative)
All of those "vulnerabilities" have insane requirements like being able to defeat OEM BIOS flash protections or Windows' driver signing...
MASTERKEY:
Exploiting MASTERKEY requires an attacker to be able to re-flash the BIOS with a specially crafted BIOS update. This update would contain Secure Processor metadata that exploits one of the vulnerabilities, as well as malware code compiled for ARM Cortex A5 – the processor inside the AMD Secure Processor.
RYZENFALL:
Exploitation requires that an attacker be able to run a program with local-machine elevated administrator privileges. Accessing the Secure Processor is done through a vendor supplied driver that is digitally signed.
FALLOUT:
Exploitation requires that an attacker be able to run a program with local-machine elevated administrator privileges. Accessing the Secure Processor is done through a vendor supplied driver that is digitally signed.
CHIMERA:
Prerequisites for Exploitation: A program running with local-machine elevated administrator privileges. Access to the device is provided by a driver that is digitally signed by the vendor.
Re:They all have insane requirements (Score:5, Funny)
You're missing the point.
The point is - they came up with really cool names for each exploit.
I just checked my system and discovered I have a BIOS and signed drivers! Have I been hacked already!?
If you are running a modern, UEFI-based system I would be concerned.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow this sounds like a no brainer, so if a thief already has the keys to your house then you might get some stuff stolen, or they might saw the lock off the door. It doesn't sound like a security problem to me at all. Someone with local machine administrator privileges pretty much already owns your machine.
OMG so if you gain root access to the system, you can do anything with the hardware that the drivers allow? Or if you replace the software that the thing is running with your own software, it does stuff that you tell it to?
How is this an "exploit" exactly? Sounds like it's working as intended.
All Security Co Processors (Score:1)
Are back door vulnerabilities disguised as security features. Simple as that. Don't know if these exploits target these management co processors or not and simply, I do not care. Why fix a tiny hole in the wall when everyone that wants in already has the key to your back door.
Sounds sketchy
Agreed; six months ago when Intel's competitor (Intel Management Engine) was withering in the spotlight, I was disappointed to see that AMD had their "Secure Processor" that did the same thing.
In a past job, I wrote software that was used to manage large numbers of systems using remote management (such as IME or AMD's SP). They are all comically buggy, regardless of vendor. Where there are bugs, there are exploits, and I'm not at all surprised to see the two biggest implementations fell within six months of
business angle (Score:2)
if the bounty programs were reliable and lucrative enough, then security researchers could justify revealing vulnerabilities on the company's terms, i.e., quietly and when ready
however, if a company's bounty programs were thought to be low-paying and unreliably given, then the new-found vulnerability could be used from a marketing perspective to give the researchers access to more business opportunities and money.... try to get publicity for it, it might pay off that way instead
in a vm need to get to the base os to flash (Score:2)
in a vm need to get to the base os to flash unless some how that hardware was mapped to the VM
They shortened AMD stocks
From reddit.com: [reddit.com]
FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin said on Monday that short-seller Viceroy Research breached German securities law with a research report on ProSiebenSat.1 as it did not notify the regulator of its activities.
Under German law, any entity that is not a securities firm, a fund manager, an EU administrative firm or an investment company that intends to publish recommendati
Not a vulnerability
*yes, I had this conversation.
24 hours heads up? (Score:2)
Such a quick turnaround between private and public disclosure means one of two things.
First possibility: They're not interested in responsible disclosure. Likely. As others have pointed out, they get more noise for their findings this way.
Second possibility: They know these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited. Not as likely, but a real possibility, and way more worrying.
Third: This is a stock-scam and they need the short turnaround time, otherwise AMD could have stated (after analysis) that this actually has no substance.
Snake Oil. (Score:1)
something smells fishy and I don't even have a girlfriend.
Apple (Score:2)
Well, here's hoping that Apple's new low-cost entry-level MacBook uses one of their own A12 or whatever. Lower price and better security, maybe?
Now this is suspicious (Score:2)
Look at how the information is delivered. "This site is to inform the public about the vulnerabilities and call upon AMD and the security community to fix the vulnerable products." - but doesn't actually give AMD the time to fix the problem(s).
Look at the website: amdflaws.com
Nice name.
"MASTERKEY requires an attacker to be able to re-flash the BIOS with a specially crafted BIOS update"
So this is a low impact problem. Yes they try to hype it but the fact is if anyone have access to a computer one should alwa